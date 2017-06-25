Uncategorized

Why My Wife is Amazing, Part 73,592

John Scalzi18 Comments

Conversation between me and Krissy yesterday:

Me: With all this bullshit around health care, and the possibility of pre-existing conditions and insurance caps coming back, we should probably look into supplemental insurance.

Krissy: I got us supplemental insurance years ago.

Me: You did?

Krissy: Yes. I even have policies for very specific things.

Me: Like what?

Krissy: I have an insurance policy on your hands.

Me: My hands?

Krissy: You’re a writer. You use your hands. If something happens to your hands, it’s a problem. We’ll need to pay for someone for you to dictate to.

Me: You’ve insured my hands.

Krissy: Yes.

Me: I’m not going to lie. That’s literally the sexiest thing you’ve said to me this whole damn month.

18 thoughts on “Why My Wife is Amazing, Part 73,592

  12. I bow to greatness! That’s brilliant! I have to hand it to Krissy. A round of applause is in order! (Claps his hands as he scurries from the thread-exeunt, while watching for the shadow of a mallet). ;)

  14. *wordless admiration for Krissy*

    (and drags Josh into the Callahans ficton and buries him in peanuts)

  15. Admit it: She’s not human, is she? You didn’t find her in this dimension, did you? Or did she forbid you to reveal her true nature? Well – we’re on to her!

  17. You know that Chromebook you use? If you write in Google Docs, try the dictation option some time. I was absolutely shocked at how accurate it is, when I finally tried it.

