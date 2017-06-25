Conversation between me and Krissy yesterday:
Me: With all this bullshit around health care, and the possibility of pre-existing conditions and insurance caps coming back, we should probably look into supplemental insurance.
Krissy: I got us supplemental insurance years ago.
Me: You did?
Krissy: Yes. I even have policies for very specific things.
Me: Like what?
Krissy: I have an insurance policy on your hands.
Me: My hands?
Krissy: You’re a writer. You use your hands. If something happens to your hands, it’s a problem. We’ll need to pay for someone for you to dictate to.
Me: You’ve insured my hands.
Krissy: Yes.
Me: I’m not going to lie. That’s literally the sexiest thing you’ve said to me this whole damn month.
18 thoughts on “Why My Wife is Amazing, Part 73,592”
Also: Yes, I know about dictation software.
This is not a license to get reckless with your hands, John.
At least it’s both hands. If it was only the left one, that’d be real sinister.
Josh.
See, I read this and my thoughts immediately go to Hitchcock plots.
At least she thinks you’re hand some
JOSH.
Yup, you married the right woman.
That’s the sweetest thing I’ve read in a while. Hands down.
Cute, very cute.
Dear Josh: please keep going.
I bow to greatness! That’s brilliant! I have to hand it to Krissy. A round of applause is in order! (Claps his hands as he scurries from the thread-exeunt, while watching for the shadow of a mallet). ;)
What a hand full.
*wordless admiration for Krissy*
(and drags Josh into the Callahans ficton and buries him in peanuts)
Admit it: She’s not human, is she? You didn’t find her in this dimension, did you? Or did she forbid you to reveal her true nature? Well – we’re on to her!
Krissy is awesome. Truly. On the other hand(doh!), you could learn to write with your mouth or toes. Just saying.
You know that Chromebook you use? If you write in Google Docs, try the dictation option some time. I was absolutely shocked at how accurate it is, when I finally tried it.
NOT THAT KRISSY ISN’T AMAZING.