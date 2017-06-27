Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 6/27/17

John Scalzi

We interrupt this Tuesday afternoon to bring this fresh stack of new books and ARCs that have arrived at the Scalzi Compound. What here is a book you would like in your possession? Tell us in the comments!

4 thoughts on "New Books and ARCs, 6/27/17

  2. A new Caitlin Kiernan from Subterranean Press is always a treat.
    I don’t know anything about The Hearts We Sold but that’s a great title, so I’ll take a look.

  3. Max Brooks wrote a minecraft book?

    I’m very unsure of how I feel about reading that.

  4. Tropic of Kansas is the standout by title, the one that makes me do a doubletake and ask, What’s that about?

