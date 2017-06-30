I actually took this photo on the 29th, local time (which it still is when I post this), but because Whatever is on Eastern time, it’ll show up as the 30th. Time zones! They are freaky.
In any event, after some delay, I am now in Denver, in my hotel room, which I think is larger than my first apartment, and nicer, too.
There was one silver lining to the plane delay: I flew into Denver during the sunset, and it looked like this:
Yes, that’ll do.
Now to get some room service and sleep, hopefully in that order.
4 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 6/30/17: Denver”
Denver is nice enough
Reminds me a lot of where I grew up
My home town is nicer of course :P
Those clouds!
What a picture there!!
Really excited to attend your panels Saturday!