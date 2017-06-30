Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 6/30/17: Denver

I actually took this photo on the 29th, local time (which it still is when I post this), but because Whatever is on Eastern time, it’ll show up as the 30th. Time zones! They are freaky.

In any event, after some delay, I am now in Denver, in my hotel room, which I think is larger than my first apartment, and nicer, too.

There was one silver lining to the plane delay: I flew into Denver during the sunset, and it looked like this:

Yes, that’ll do.

Now to get some room service and sleep, hopefully in that order.

  1. Denver is nice enough
    Reminds me a lot of where I grew up

    My home town is nicer of course :P

