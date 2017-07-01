4 thoughts on “Denver Comic Con Check-in

  2. Laughing because I just read an anecdote from someone who bought a large catnip plant with the intention to dry the leaves for her cats, but forgot that as soon as she planted it the cats would find it…

  3. Catnip! Our lovely little family-run local Garden Center, which is unfortunately now defunct, used to have catnip planted outside. They put rectangular cages over the plants. This resulted in rectangular plants because they were exceptionally well groomed right to the wire.

  4. Great panel on best sellers at DCC, thanks! I really enjoyed the discussion about task prioritization as careers develop, and your overview of best seller lists. Best stuff I heard all day.

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s