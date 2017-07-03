Mush, I tell you! But the kitty is pretty.
13 thoughts on “I Wrote 5500 Words on the Novel Today and My Brain is Mush, So Here Is a Picture of a Cat”
Who painted the cat!?!?!?!
5,500 WORDS! I’m in awe. Bravo!
And thanks for the pretty kitty pic.
Wonderful lighting effect. Looks great.
5500 words wow. You are committed to the craft. However when the opportunity is there to write I say take it. I don’t do it enough. Nice kitty too.
Is that an Orion dancing cat?
Kitty is awesome. 5500 words is awesome. Words will suffer edits down somewhat. Do not recommend trying to edit kitties at any time. You will suffer kitty edits.
Keep writing! Ignore the cat, just keep writing!
This cat is clearly a merchant at an interstellar space port, and has an absolutely astounding deal for you.
Is your cat getting moldy?!?!
Nice effect. What filters are you using there?
I’m starting to wonder: Are these pictures taken the day of, or is there just a folder on your desktop marked “In Case of Mush, Post These.”
I wonder what rebetz is wondering. And also I wonder what Pinky is wondering. And I wonder… I wonder who [bam] who wrote the book of love.
Go You!