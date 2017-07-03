Uncategorized

I Wrote 5500 Words on the Novel Today and My Brain is Mush, So Here Is a Picture of a Cat

John Scalzi13 Comments

Mush, I tell you! But the kitty is pretty.

13 thoughts on “I Wrote 5500 Words on the Novel Today and My Brain is Mush, So Here Is a Picture of a Cat

  4. 5500 words wow. You are committed to the craft. However when the opportunity is there to write I say take it. I don’t do it enough. Nice kitty too.

  6. Kitty is awesome. 5500 words is awesome. Words will suffer edits down somewhat. Do not recommend trying to edit kitties at any time. You will suffer kitty edits.

  8. This cat is clearly a merchant at an interstellar space port, and has an absolutely astounding deal for you.

  11. I’m starting to wonder: Are these pictures taken the day of, or is there just a folder on your desktop marked “In Case of Mush, Post These.”

  12. I wonder what rebetz is wondering. And also I wonder what Pinky is wondering. And I wonder… I wonder who [bam] who wrote the book of love.

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s