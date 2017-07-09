Uncategorized

Meanwhile In Japan

John Scalzi11 Comments

The Japanese version of The End of All Things.

Incidentally, I used the Google Translate app on this and it kind of made word salad on it. So we’re not quite yet in the world of automatic intelligible translations. At least for novels.

11 thoughts on “Meanwhile In Japan

  3. As far as I can tell, 終わりなき(owarinaki)=Endless and 戦火(senka)=Wartime fire. A lot of times Japan will give something a completely different title from the English. The subtitle goes 老人(roujin)=old person と(to)=and 宇宙(uchuu)=space. Hope that helps.

  5. I would actually translate it as “Endless War” and the subtitle as “Old Man and Space 6”.

  7. The way Scalzi’s name is shown on the cover in katakana makes me question how I’ve been pronouncing it. Is it ‘Sk – ahl – zi’ or ‘Sk – ohl – zi’? The book shows it as ‘Sukoruji’ which is the second pronunciation more or less..

  8. @Christorpher Turnbow – No problem. :)
    @Ambivalent in Tokyo – You’re right, from the book it’s written “Sukorujii”, so it would be pronounced “Skoruji” but I would be leaning towards more of a “zi” sound at the end.

  9. “I used the Google Translate app on this and it kind of made word salad on it.” Wait, Google Translate speaks Trumpian? This could be of great help preventing the end times.

  11. Don’t get me wrong, I like the US covers, but man if I could get those Japanese covers as posters. That one in particular makes me think of _Crest of the Stars_. Maybe someday we can swing an anime…

