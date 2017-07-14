Here’s a very fine Bastille Day selection of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi compound in the last week or so. What’s ringing your bell here? Tell us in the comments!
Here’s a very fine Bastille Day selection of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi compound in the last week or so. What’s ringing your bell here? Tell us in the comments!
6 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 7/14/17”
Harlan and Hodgman!
Galactic Games, Talon of God. And I’ve been seeing ads for Graveyard Shift, which looks interesting.
That Harlan Ellison biography HAS to be Volume One! No way his life fits into a book that size.
Ellison wrote an entire book just about his feud with Gene Roddenberry over THE CITY ON THE EDGE OF FOREVER!
Just read the synopsis of the Hodgman book. I think it may be written for exactly me.
I can attest that Graveyard Shift is intriguing. I got a copy from Netgalley, and am only a few chapters into it, but its not bad.
Wesley Snipes?