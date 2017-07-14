Some members of the Scalzi Household — I won’t say which ones for privacy’s sake — occasionally do a thing called “pooping.” Look it up on Google if you’re not sure what that is. And while pooping is generally a laudable and healthy activity, it also sometimes leaves a certain odor.
Someone I know recommended “Poo-Pourri” as a way to counteract the particular odor of the activity: You spray a bit into the toiletbowl prior to the event and the poo-pourri essentially forms a citrus-scented barrier on the top of the water in the bowl, preventing other odors from escaping. I got a bottle to see if it actually works.
My verdict, after a week: Yes, it does mostly work, although whether it works because of the advertised barrier of essential oils or just because the blast of citrusy smell from the stuff is so concentrated that it simply overpowers any other smell is (if you’ll excuse the pun) up in the air. Either way, the citrus nasal bomb is preferable to the alternative.
Does it work better than, say, Febreeze or a scented candle? Maaaybe? I mean, the fact of the matter is whichever way you go, the scent of the room is “the scent of the thing I employed to avoid my bathroom smelling of poo,” so you won’t be fooling anyone anyway. That being the case, might as go with a scent you like.
In any event, if you or someone in your household poops, and want to avoid poop smell, and wish to deal with the odor before rather than immediately after the incident, and intense citrus is your thing, this stuff seems to do the trick.
17 thoughts on “The Unsolicted Review: Poo-Pourri”
Cool, I’ll remember this if anyone in my household ever poops ;)
Poo? What is this “pooping” thing of which you speak? Why does my stomach hurt? Why do I weigh 500 pounds? Why did my eye color change to brown? And why did I get such a crappy outlook on life?
Wow. . . Whatever has become whatever. Given the earlier post, is this an attempt to sanitize the place? Well played, sir!
I love me some Poo-Pourri. They have some really interesting scents (including some that aren’t citrus), and, as someone with some medical issues related to said pooping, I can tell you that they’re even useful for poops that are, well…. uh… a little over-ripe for even Febreeze.
My wife got this a few weeks ago. As you say, it works but only at the cost of having an even larger sector of the house smelling of cheap orange-flavoured lollipops, a scent that lingers far longer than the scent of The Thing That Was In The Bowl For Like, A Minute.
My mom bought everyone this last Xmas. I can attest it does work, but you really need to buy a scent you’re gonna like because its very strong. It also works as an aerosol if you forget to use it before pooping, (only one spritz needed.)
I can see where this would be useful in most cases but what happens in those circumstances where a significant amount of gasses are also released at the time of said pooping? Would there be a subatomic battle between the essential oils and the gassy bouquet? Would the miasma of sweet n’ sour overwhelm all occupants of the house except the dog?
I wonder if it would work for “That Darned Cat’. I’ve been keeping him in since it’s so hot outside..having to clean a litter box twice a day is no fun! But he’s worth it, and I obey willingly.
I guess I am his Poo-Pourri.
OMG, do NOT Google pooping.
Poop spray?! Don’t blog on poop spray, blog on Donald , JR. I’ve been waiting for your take on the latest GOP circus!!!!!!!
You can also just light a match briefly, which makes the poop smell go away. It’s maaaagic.
I use this product and give it two thumbs up. No longer is there and scramble to get as far away from the bathroom as possible when I enter.
*a mad scramble
At times my phone disappoints me.
Ron:
I write about what I want. That’s why the blog is called “Whatever.”
This stuff works. I would say if the people, or person you didn’t want to name left this nearby the water closet you choose to use it would be in your best interest to use it. I wouldn’t recommend using two squirts if you’re thinking it would get you extra points.
For those asking about cat stench, there is a fix. Ours used to have industrial strength post-poo pollution, but then we changed her to a non-grain, high protein dry food. More expensive, but well worth being able to occupy the same house after she does her thing.
As someone with perfume-triggered asthma, I have to say I’d rather smell what it is trying to cover up.
Go look at the Poo Pourri commercials on YouTube – they’re hysterical