Uncategorized

Tonight’s Song I am Mangling on the Guitar

John Scalzi6 Comments

It’s a lovely song and one of my favorites from this band. I need to practice it a lot more.

6 thoughts on “Tonight’s Song I am Mangling on the Guitar

  1. Aww. I use “Better Be Home Soon” as a warm-up on the ukulele. Crowded House just writes perfect jewels of songs.

  2. Nice. My personal favorite is Don’t Dream It’s Over. Crowded House or Neil Finn solo, that song is perfection, and I’ll fight you if you disagree.

  4. The band of my adolescence. Holy Grail is another great one of theirs. Have you listened to any Paul Kelly? His greatest hits album will have you laughing, crying and holding your loved ones closer. Check it out!!

  5. I think you sound great!

    (What? That was TOO him playing! Oh, go away! You’re just more fake news!)

    Sorry, John, but you sound fantastic, no matter the liberal media says.

  6. “Better Be Home Soon” has been my anthem for nearly thirty years. The idea that self-esteem trumps heartache got me through a few breakups.

    Has it really been that long? So much of the music I listen to is from the 1980s, and it still seems new to me because I remember the time before I discovered it.

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s