Uncategorized Tonight’s Song I am Mangling on the Guitar July 17, 2017 John Scalzi6 Comments It’s a lovely song and one of my favorites from this band. I need to practice it a lot more. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
6 thoughts on “Tonight’s Song I am Mangling on the Guitar”
Aww. I use “Better Be Home Soon” as a warm-up on the ukulele. Crowded House just writes perfect jewels of songs.
Nice. My personal favorite is Don’t Dream It’s Over. Crowded House or Neil Finn solo, that song is perfection, and I’ll fight you if you disagree.
Owe it all on Frank Sinatra.
The band of my adolescence. Holy Grail is another great one of theirs. Have you listened to any Paul Kelly? His greatest hits album will have you laughing, crying and holding your loved ones closer. Check it out!!
I think you sound great!
(What? That was TOO him playing! Oh, go away! You’re just more fake news!)
Sorry, John, but you sound fantastic, no matter the liberal media says.
“Better Be Home Soon” has been my anthem for nearly thirty years. The idea that self-esteem trumps heartache got me through a few breakups.
Has it really been that long? So much of the music I listen to is from the 1980s, and it still seems new to me because I remember the time before I discovered it.