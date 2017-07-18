It’s not just an old proverb. It’s literally happening across the street from where I live.
And yes, I like it that I write about high-tech futures from a place where it’s not at all unusual to see a Mennonite woman bundling hay using a tractor that’s probably as old as I am, and that the hay will probably go to feed the horses that pull the Amish buggies around here. Welcome to rural Ohio, y’all. We have juxtapositions.
9 thoughts on “Making Hay While the Sun Shines”
Can I post a photo here? I have a wonderful large hand colored photo of the family farm (in Poland) during haying time. I think you would enjoy it. No worries, if not.
Sure, go ahead. Note that it might go to moderation until I can free it.
Just the same here. We were expecting two tons of freshly baled hay today from our usual supplier, but for complicated reasons they’re keeping it in their barn for us and delivering it in a couple of weeks (we’re having a drought in south-east England, so they’ve made a lot less hay than usual and have plenty of space to store it). Just in the nick of time, since we’re actually expecting a bit of rain tonight.
Ditto
I have wheat fields, canola and cattle nearby (<500 yards)
Yet I work a high tech job by telecommute
My dad still puts up hay on a small patch on our farm in South Dakota, using a 1950 Model B John Deere tractor and a square baler that isn’t that much younger. I am deeply impressed by the reliability and ruggedness of some of those old tractors!
Here in coastal southern Maine, we finally had enough rain and snow this past winter and spring to come out of several years long drought. Note that doesn’t alleviate the fire danger as the top layers of the soil and partially any conifer leaves are very dry. One idiot dropping a butt on it can cause a fire that burns five to ten acres very fast.
Heaving hay bales around is bloody hard work. They’re a lot heavier than they look.
Just so I’m clear on it, is it okay for the Amish to use 50 year old tractors, just not new ones?
Oh no! A Scent of New Mown Hay! Quarantine the area and run!