Getting Lucky With College Costs

The bill for Athena’s fall semester at Miami University arrived a couple of days ago, and we paid it, and I have some various thoughts about that I want to share.
When I went to college, 30 years ago now, I couldn’t pay for it. I did what the majority of people did then and do now — I cobbled together various sorts of funding from multiple sources. A scholarship here, a Pell grant there, a work study job and loans — and still it wasn’t quite enough when one of my funding sources fumbled the ball pretty badly and I had to ask my grandfather for help (which to be clear, he was happy to provide, with the only provision being that I would write him a letter a month, a request very much in my wheelhouse). I graduated with a fair amount of student debt, rather more than the average amount back in 1991, which was around $8,200. I think I was around 30 when we paid it off.
I don’t regret my college debt — I’m of the opinion that my education was worth what I paid for it and then some — but at the time I didn’t really like having the anxiety of wondering how it was all going to be paid for, and my education being contingent on outside financial forces, over which I had no control. I was lucky I was able to find ways to cover it all. I was also lucky that I got a good job right out of college (in 1991, during a recession), and was always financially solvent afterward. That college debt never became a drag or a worry, as it easily could have been, and which it did become for a number of my friends.
I don’t think scrambling for money or paying down college debt added anything beneficial to my life, however. As much as certain people might make a fetish of having to struggle in one way or another for one’s education, and that struggle having a value in itself, I’m not especially convinced that the current American manner of “struggle” — pricing college education at excessive rates and then requiring students and family to take on significant amounts of debt, effectively transferring decades of capital from the poor, working and middle classes to banks and their (generally wealthy) shareholders — is really such a great way to do that, especially since wages in general have stagnated over the last 40 years, the same period of time in which college tuition costs have skyrocketed, consistently above the rate of inflation. Worrying about college funding and paying off college debt isn’t character-building in any real sense. It’s opportunity cost, time wasted that might be productively spent doing something else educationally or financially beneficial.
So: I don’t regret my college debt, but I don’t think it was something that added value, either, to my education or my life. All things being equal, I suspect I would have been better off not having to worry whether I had enough funding for college any particular quarter, or being able to take the monthly post-collegiate debt payment and use it for something else, including investment. Not just me, of course; I don’t think anyone, students or parents (or colleges, for that matter), benefits from the current patchwork method of college funding, or the decade-long (or longer) hangover of college debt service.
We always assumed Athena would go to college; very early on we began saving and investing with the specific goal of funding her education. Along the way we caught the break of my writing career taking off, which meant the account intended for her education plumped out substantially. By the time it was the moment for Athena to decide where to go to college, we were in the fortunate position of being able to pay for it — all of it — wherever it was she decided to go. So, to go back to the initial paragraph, when that first Miami University bill came up, we were able to cut that check and send it off. No muss, no fuss. We’ll be able to do the same for the other college bills over the next four years.
Which is great for us! And not bad for Athena, who will end her college experience debt-free in a world where the average US student with college debt in 2016 was in the hole for $37,000, with that number only likely to go up from here. But let’s also look at everything that had to happen in order for us to get to that point: We saved early, which was smart of us, but we also had the wherewithal to save, which meant we got lucky that Krissy and I both had work, that in her case her gig included health insurance for all of us and that in my case I was in constant demand as a freelance writer, which, I assure you, is not always the case. We got lucky that the books took off as they did; the odds on that were not great. We were lucky that no one of us got seriously or chronically ill, or that other family crises depleted savings. Athena is an only child; that’s not necessarily lucky, but it definitely was a factor when it came to paying for college. We only have to do this once.
All of which is to say that Athena will be getting out of college debt-free partly because we planned early but mostly because of factors that we had only some control over, and over which she had almost none. She didn’t choose her parents or her circumstances; she got what she got. And in this case, she got lucky.
That’s fine for her. But it’s not a very useful strategy for paying for college. “Get lucky picking your parents” should not be the determining factor for whether you leave college debt-free, leave with tens of thousands of dollars of debt, or can’t afford to go to college at all. Every single one of those circumstances can have a substantial effect on how the rest of one’s economic life will go — and how the economic life of how one’s children will go. There’s a reason why in the United States, home of the “American Dream,” it’s actually pretty difficult to move up the social ladder. Yes, I did it, but I also don’t pretend I didn’t get lucky — a lot — or that my path is easily repeatable. Take it from someone who is living the American Dream: It stays only a dream for most of those dreaming of it.
I’m proud that we can pay for our daughter’s college education. I’m also well aware how many things had to break our way to be at this point, which just as easily could have gone another way. It would be better to live in a world where luck, one way or another, is not a salient, determinative factor for whether one can afford college, or whether one can graduate from college without debt. In fact, that world does exist; just not here in the US. College tuition in most developed countries is substantially less than it is here, including being basically free in places like Germany and France. We could do that here, for state schools at least, if we decided we wanted to.
But we don’t. I know we have our reasons. I just don’t think those reasons are very good.
33 thoughts on “Getting Lucky With College Costs”
$8,200 in 1991 = $14,922 in 2017. You might be able to buy a new economy car for that much, but even if you do, it won’t take you as far as the degree.
Worked during the summer, since I was not teaching, just to put to rest the loans. There is indeed a sense of relief that one variable no longer exists in life …
IMO, one of the saddest things about present-day USA is that stories like yours (and mine: I also got through college on grants, loans and my own earnings and graduated with debt I have since repaid) are becoming less common. The possibility of upward mobility is a huge part of “the American dream” and a key element of preserving, and growing, the middle class.
My parents were University Faculty, so they were not only financially able to pay much of the cost for my undergrad degree, but also having basically grown up on campus I was prepared in all respects for that environment. Many people are of course less fortunate.
Congratulations to your daughter for getting into a good college, congratulations to you for being able to support her, and above all congratulations to you for being aware of your good fortune in being able to do that.
I flunked out the first time in college, on Dad’s nickel. Clean and sober in AA for a few decades now…
Second, sober, try at college I had GI Bill, Pell Grants, and went to a state school, Southern Utah University, that was walking distance from Dad’s house. All of which let me graduate debt free. Broke, but debt free. GI Bill, these days, is a great deal if you go to a state school. And if you don’t get killed or mangled in the process of qualifying.
Great article about college costs. You did it right by saving early. I have one heading to college in the fall. He was going traditional but chose to attend Jr. college to save money. To be able to cut a check is something you should be proud of. Furthermore having success as a writer is also something to be proud of. You did it right. Once again great read. I hope more read this because paying for college is stressful and is a burden on the economy.
Yes to all of this.
With the caveat that now that DH and I are upper middle class (or comfortably middle class when DH isn’t working), I am happy to pay for my kids’ tuition and room and board. It was wonderful that I was able to go to college debt free (a combination of my parents’ scrimping and saving throughout our lives and me going to a well-endowed undergrad that gives hefty need-based grants), and paying off my DH’s 10K of unsubsidized 8.5% interest student loans was NOT FUN. But we can afford to pay our kids’ full tuition room and board even if it means we have to take out a few parental loans that last year to afford say, Harvey Mudd (72K/year). (I was poking around college financial aid calculators the other day in case we needed to adjust our 529 saving, and noted that if we keep on our path we would have oversaved for Harvard because they consider middle-income to go pretty far up the income ladder… HMC, on the other hand suggested $500 in work study and no other aid.)
So… I’d like government to do more to support state schools. I’d like lower-middle income kids to come out of college without loan burdens. But I’d prefer that the money people like me can be paying for tuition to go towards the universities (*cough* my salary *cough*) and scholarships, or if we’re talking public universities, you know, feeding kids and all those other good things that tax money pays for.
Also, I’ll note that full-time tuition for the state school I work at is less expensive than full-time daycare in the same town.
I have the first of 4 kids starting college in the fall. We started saving 18 years ago, with the expectation that all of them will go to college. I convinced my oldest that she should go to community college the first 2 years, which we can pay for completely from our savings. We are fortunate that we’ll be able to do that for all 4 kids – we certainly wouldn’t be able to do that for the ~$50K/year private colleges she was accepted to, even with the combination of scholarships she qualified for. Not with 3 more kids in the pipeline, anyway. For reference, I consider us upper-middle-class-ish.
We had an exchange student from Denmark stay with us earlier this year, and the way they do things over there is SO MUCH more sensible than our screwed-up system. College education in Denmark is free (in fact, most students receive a stipend for going) – the examinations to get into the various colleges are evidently very difficult, however. Of course, in my opinion, Denmark also has a considerably more equitable society (and the higher-than-US tax rates that allow their society to flourish).
I was lucky enough to have two parents who were both teachers and obsessed with making sure their children had it better than they did growing up in the Depression and during World War II. So, although they made sure I worked through college, I was able to graduate with zero debt, and because of the money they left me, so will our daughter.
Without them, I would have never been able to spend the last 27 years as a freelance writer and still own a home.
I don’t believe the American Dream is achievable for everyone. It is a farce perpetuated by the business class to keep everyone toiling away. In a debt based monetary system, someone always has to go broke. It’s musical chairs with money. Impossible to ever pay back. If the FED loans out 1 million to regional banks and they loan it out to consumers and business at 1% each, there is more money to be paid back than is available…hence musical chairs.
Now, if we take a control test. Let’s assume everyone has exactly the same skill sets…everyone has a fair chance at the American Dream. It’s impossible. The system is dependent on failure and people who will never achieve it. Someone always has to lose…and depending how the amount of the ones “winning” more and more need to lose.
My 2 cents.
My son starts college in the fall as well, and my family is in that awkward tax bracket where the government says we can afford to pay $30K per year for college (which is silly, we can’t). And so we didn’t get any grants. We took money out of our home equity to set up a college fund, so we’ll be able to get our kids through school debt free as well. But it seems ridiculous when you think about how much it all costs!
“I know we have our reasons. I just don’t think those reasons are very good.” You and me both. My husband and I have been saving for our two daughters to go to college since they were born, and even with monthly payments into their college funds, we’ll be lucky if we can cover half. I also graduated with a crapload of debt. I really don’t want that to happen to my kids.
I graduated in 1970, $1200 in debt. Seems rather quaint now, but that was, hey, 6 months’ rent back then. But it was easier to find jobs; sometimes total crap jobs, but available jobs. By 1979 I was in California working at UC Berkeley, by the time I retired in 2010 I had seen this happen: https://junctrebellion.wordpress.com/2012/08/12/how-the-american-university-was-killed-in-five-easy-steps/ (It’s long, and I don’t agree with all of it, but basically I know it’s true ’cause I saw it done. (Kind of like Mark Twain and baptism.))
The American Dream is still alive & well
Its just moved north :P
http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2017/01/23/american-dream-canada_n_14350144.html
My son will be finishing grad school (PhD Chemistry) later this year without any debt. Fortunately, I had savings, targeted just for such, that could cover most of my share, since his mom & I went our separate ways. Also, I worked overseas during his undergrad years, so I didn’t have any debt either from such. Considering he went to Harvey Mudd College, which you, John, should be familiar with coming from Claremont, it could have saddled him with major debt. He’s lucky and knows it.
Our current system is just… asinine. It seems to be little more than a system designed to reinforce the delusional worldview that anyone can pull themselves up by their own bootstraps if they want to, and if they don’t pull those bootstraps its only because they’re lazy. I suppose it is really nothing more than the top 1% of the rich trying to indoctrinate people to believe that the rich are only rich because they are so very much better than the poor. All so we keep falling for the stupid line that if we don’t tax the rich, they’ll bless us with their wealth in the form of (insert whatever form of trickle-down nonsense is currently in fashion), all because they’ve been pounding it into our heads that they’re rich because they’re so much smarter and better than po folk. And, again, that’s just asinine.
The way I look at it, the next cure for cancer, the inventor of AI, the person who builds the space elevator, might very well be alive right now, and growing up *dirt poor* through no fault of their own. We’re fools if we squander those kinds of advances. Not to mention, college degrees increase your average income, which increases income taxes. So, in the long run, government paid college tuition eventually pays for itself.
But to really embrace that idea, we’d have to acknowledge just how much people get rich because of luck. Luck of birth, luck of relations, luck of being in the right place at the right time, luck of opportunism. And that goes directly against the idea that the rich are rich because they’re inherently better than the poor, an idea the rich are heavily invested in continuing in our culture. Because if we really acknowledge that rich people are rich partly because of luck, then we have no reason to worship them and hope they bless us with their trickle down, manna from oligarchy, nonsense that they preach.
We’d educate everyone, knowing that folks would have the smarts to get rich, some folks would get the luck to get really rich, and we would continually cycle in a new group of wealthy people in the country. Instead, American culture has adopted the religion that the rich are special, that we can’t get rich because we’re not special, and our only hope is to leave the rich alone and hope they look kindly upon us if we but sacrifice a lamb to them now and then.
The result of this culture is that we have become functionally indifferent to the suffering of the poor, because we’ve convinced ourselves that they can’t help themselves, that they can’t improve their own condition, that their cause is lost. Making it hard for poor people to go to college is just one of many examples of this culture of worship of the rich and indifference to the poor manifesting itself in the US.
College should be free. We’d be a much better nation for it.
I think we should steer kids to instate tuition. I think John went to the University of Chicago right? The costs for a private education are ridiculous. Administrators are jacking up prices to build new buildings in order to get rankings up to give themselves larger salaries.
I think instead of kids going into debt, I would tell kids:
1. Do 2 years at a junior college. Its just basic classes anyway. These basic classes are almost the same every where.
2. Then finish out at a 4 year school. Do not go to the most expensive instate school in your state if you are going to leave with debts. Many state schools are doing the same thing as private schools and jacking up tuition as an excuse to raise administrator salaries.
3. Ignore the rankings. Do not go into debt for some silly department or school rank. (unless maybe its Ivy league and you do something you can get a job that will pay off your debts).
4. Do not ever buy your books in the university book store unless its some package. Try to buy them online and get them used. I know they come up with ‘new versions’ where they just rotate some questions around to make you buy $150 new books. Its a ripoff.
5. If you want to do an arts style major you think is interesting, do a second major that has a skill to help you get a job. I double majored. All it meant is that you don’t get as many electives. You have to go to work when your done. If you really want to take some cool elective you like, get the syllabus online and check the books out of the library.
6. If your goal is to go to law school. Google it. There are far more graduates every year than jobs. Lots of news paper articles on this. People coming out with $100k in debt and no job.
7. You can always change careers, but you want something on your resume when you graduate you have something to put on your resume for an employer to hire you at enough money so you can support yourself.
If you can’t afford it, its ok to go part time and work. Its not a good idea to ever go heavily into debt. 18 year olds do not understand what its like to carry that kind of debt. I know I had fun living in the dorms 20+ years ago, but its not worth doing that to go into debt. It will cripple your life.
I got 2 masters degrees part time and around work when I was in my late 20s to early 30s. With pre-reqs it took 6.5 years (year round I had to go to summer school). Did most of my pre-reqs at the junior college and my masters at state schools. The first one was covered by tuition reimbursement by my employer. The second I was self employed and took it as a business expense (tax write off) so I saved a big chunk. I had the money to pay as I went along. I put my degrees at the bottom of my resume. The only time my MBA comes up in a tech interview is when someone asks if I want to be a manager.
With this healthcare debacle going on, I’ve been meditating a lot about capitalisms limits, and the two areas that seem most obvious are healthcare and education. These two things, if provided, would bring back such remarkable return on the investment that it boggles ye proverbial mind that they’re NOT provided.
Congrats on your good fortune financially, but also for your success as a Dad and husband. Congrats to Krissy and Athena for keeping us all proud of them, too. Awesome article.
I sometimes feel guilty that my first husband and I made choices which basically precluded saving for our kids’ college. He was a youth minister and I was an educational assistant and later a teacher (had to finish my own college first). We adopted one and ended up being blessed with three kids. Paying bills was always a struggle and saving just didn’t happen. My second husband and I help the kids with their debts as much as we can. But it really shouldn’t be like this.
I read an article on the web, (IIRC a reliable source but I didn’t save the link.) that said that the total US student debt is roughly the size of the reduction in state funding of state university systems over the last few decades. In other words, the student debt situation is the result of deliberate government policies that transferred public obligations into private ones.
Neither of my parents completed the 8th grade, still yet High School or College. But somehow, they were convinced that their daughter was going to get an education. They were both working as mechanics in the garage Dad’s ex Father-in-law owned when I was born. When Mom was expecting me they both made a practice of putting all of the change that came to them in a day into a piggy bank. After I was born they cashed out the pig and had enough money to pay the doctor and the hospital. They took what was left and started a college savings account for me. We all saved for the next 18 years. 1/2 of any money that came my way (birthdays, baby sitting, part time work) went into the account. The folks put money in on a regular basis.
Then wonder of wonders I got a Voc. Rehab. grant that paid for my state university undergrad tuition and fees. We had to pay for books and room and board. Lived at home the first two years, so that was a savings. Had enough left to cover my MLIS a few years later with no debt. I am so thankful that my parents planned ahead and were lucky, and that my Uncle Sam was in a generous frame of mind. Also that the huge piece of bad luck (my hearing loss) actually was not all bad.
As far as your comments about free state schools go, New York is doing that, for some students at some state schools. When my wife and I went to college (granted, 45 years ago), our total cost to attend Hunter College (part of CUNY) was $54 per semester. That’s it. And my wife’s mother was a teacher, so she was reimbursed for the cost of books by her union. We both worked, during school and in the summers, and we were both living at home with our (respective) parents and commuting by subway, but still. Can’t argue with that, or the quality of the education (IMHO).
But yes, absolutely, the system here is insane. Millions for football stadia rather than education.
John,
I agree the main points that you are making that higher education costs are rising too fast, but be wary of average student loan debt. Student loan debt has a very skewed distribution, so median is a much nicer “typical” value. Unfortunately medians take more work to calculate, and are less reported, but here are a couple of links:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/innovations/wp/2013/09/24/five-myths-about-college-debt/
https://www.brookings.edu/research/the-typical-household-with-student-loan-debt/
College sticker price versus net price is another complication. Sticker prices have typically risen fast than net prices over the past 30 years.
http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2015/09/30/444446022/what-youll-actually-pay-at-1-550-colleges
https://trends.collegeboard.org/college-pricing/figures-tables/average-net-price-over-time-full-time-students-sector
I really wish college (at all levels) was free. It pays for itself in so many ways. I don’t have any kids myself, but please raise my taxes to pay for it. We would be a better society.
I think that one reason we aren’t seeing are movement on reducing state college costs is that for people, oh older that OGH (like me), college WAS affordable for the most part. In the late 70s/early 80s undergrad tuition at the University of Washington was $229/quarter. Sure, min wage was $3/hour but do the math. If you worked 15-20 hours per week you could make tuition in about a month and working that much isn’t a huge burden. When I calculated this last, the current undergrad tuition at th UW now would take the full quarter to pay at our min wage (which is high, we started the $15/hour min wage movement in Seattle). So unlike when I was in college, you have to work 3x as many hours just to make tuition to say nothing of increased room and board, etc.
The problem is that a lot of policymakers are my age or so (50s) and, I think, remembering the days when pulling a few shifts waiting tables etc really could cover college at a state school. They don’t realize that those days are pretty much gone.
When I completed my undergrad back in 1985, I was able to sign up for six credit hours one summer session, and pay tuition and fees with a check for $72. I made that in less than two weeks of part-time work at close to minimum wage. I wrote a check every semester, paying the entire bill in full, all paid by a–mostly–part-time job, and graduated with zero debt.
Tell me kids can do that today and I’ll believe we have a great system in this country. The truth is, kids *can’t* do that today. Not on a part-time *or* a full-time job. This is nuts. I’ve never understood why we are no longer able to pay for the things that we used to do with ease as a country.
Anyone who says to a student “work your way through school–it builds character!” knows neither the reality, nor the history of the situation.
My spouse and I have no children, and have been fortunate in investing and savings. In our wills, we have left money to our undergraduate schools to set up a “random” scholarship. Some student who has not yet obtained a BA will randomly receive in-state tuition sufficient to complete the units necessary to receive a BA. No other requirement other than to maintain and acceptable GPA. We both graduated debt-free in the years when State schools were genuinely supported by the State. Now, it seems tuition is adjusted to meet the expected available amount people will pay for their education.
\
Jeff M. — I thought it was at all (or almost all) public schools in the state? I know that all the community colleges on long island are in the deal, and most of CUNY is too. The only school I’m not sure about is FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology, a fashion design/manufacture, interior design, etc., school), which is part of the CUNY system), but I’ve checked extensively.
The limitations on it are:
1. Family max income — something around $125k/year, iirc. I don’t know if it goes up with multiple kids, or if that’s a future plan, or what.
2. It only covers tuition — so if you’re really poor, you don’t need it, because all the existing state and federal programs will cover tuition plus some other things, rather than just tuition. But if you’re middle-class this’ll take you from owing a lot in student loans to only owing fees and books and maybe room/board in loans.
3. The student must stay on schedule to graduate in an appropriate amount of time (some majors allow 5 years, but most are 4 years) and cannot end up on academic probation or otherwise have grade problems.
4. The student must commit to living and working in NY state for a certain (small) number of years after graduation — somewhere between 3 and 5 iirc. If one works elsewhere, then there is no penalty charge per se, but the grants commute to loans, so if you get your dream job paying your dream salary in california, say, you just have more student loans to pay back. Which adjusts the cost-benefit analysis of which job to take on graduation, if you’re lucky enough to be in a position to make that choice (have multiple job opportunities). This restriction is only because if NY is going to put money into someone’s education, they should put some money back into the state economy, which is TOTALLY fair. If this program were to become nationwide, the state restriction would be removed, but there might be a federal restriction instead (work/live in the US for x years).
It’s still not perfect, but it’s A LOT better than anything else out there, at least in the US. And once again, I’m so glad I live in NY, where we keep the ACA/Obamacare program whether or not the feds keep it (NY implemented a state version that will take over if the feds overturn it), where our governor gets involved when public transit becomes problematic — he’s taking on the amtrak/lirr issues right now — and also makes sure his comptroller/whatever the position is called has his people check the books for state public transit programs and utilities and other things that are not supposed to be for profit but otherwise would find creative ways to hide profit were someone not actually checking the books, etc.
I’ve heard that there may be a push for him to run for president in 2020. If he does, I’ll be very much in support of his candidacy — he’s done so much good for NY. Also, when he implements something that he’s been told will be a good idea, and then it doesn’t work, he’ll roll it back. When he was first elected, he pushed for teacher tenure to be more tied to exam scores etc., it didn’t work very well (I don’t remember why, but stuff was going wrong), and he rolled it back significantly/changed it to make it suit reality rather than insisting that because it worked on paper/in computer models that it worked in reality as it was.
@ Robin: Bless you for doing that. Also thank you so much for saying the requirement is an acceptable GPA. I work in fundraising at a public university and we sometimes get scholarships that don’t get given out because of the number of requirements (middle child, born in this small town, and has this major all combined for one scholarship). That is an incredible gift you are giving to someone.
I work for a state university doing fundraising. A lot of what I fundraise for is student scholarship funds because its what my units need most. The high cost of tuition and student loan debt is the crisis of my generation. It impacts so much!
The particular institution I work at is raising tuition this year by 5% for the first time in a decade. The overall spending per student hasn’t risen. It’s that they have seen a 60% drop in government funding over the last decade. When the rector came to talk to one of my units’ fundraising boards, what he mentioned was that the rising cost of healthcare and supporting large populations in prisons means that there is less government money available for education. He is a former congressman and is married to a state senator so I assume he knows of which he speaks. Higher education absolutely does not get enough support from the government but the unfortunate truth is that the government also is tasked with making sure that Alzheimer’s patients don’t die in the streets and that we don’t starve our prisoners. Working to solve other societal ills (such as the high cost of healthcare in general and the absurd number of incarcerated people in our country) would help the situation immensely.
I think unfortunately, because it is so difficult to earn a good living without a college degree, we will continue to see tuition costs rise because the market will bear those costs and because there are so many other pressing demands on our governments’ resources.
Yes to everything you said, but with a significant caveat: when you’re given the opportunity to try, as you were, you have to be willing to work at it to succeed. Luck is getting the opportunity, not what you did once you had that opportunity. That took brains, talent, and probably a fair bit of sweat. The real problem is that many people (particularly the working poor) are never given that opportunity to try, and that, to me, is one of the great tragedies of the American experience: the failure to invest in your own future.
I got through university by having parents who could afford to split the costs with me, by working hard at summer jobs to pay my half of the cost (roughly), by giving up luxuries like beer when I didn’t have the money for them, and towards the end, by earning a scholarship. (Academic merit, combined with the fact that two much smarter guys neglected to apply for the scholarship that I won.) A strong recommendation to all parents and would-be university students reading this: do a lot of work looking for scholarships and bursaries (free money based on need or other criteria, rather than loans). Nearly 40 years ago when I applied for university, I never knew that more than 50% of all scholarships were NOT awarded because nobody had applied for them. That was Canada, but the same situation is likely to exist in the U.S. In addition to highly competitive scholarships for academic performance, there are a great many scholarships awarded for other reasons. For example, the Firstname Lastname Memorial Scholarship may be awarded for nothing more than belonging to a particular religious, gender, economic, ethnic, or other group. Last time I checked, about 10 years back, this statement was still true. So get thee to the appropriate office at your prospective university and get thee looking for scholarships you might qualify for.
Also, do your homework and ask around; some universities were founded by people with a social agenda, and because they have huge endowments from former alumni, they go to heroic efforts to ensure that everyone who qualifies academically can afford to attend. For instance, Swarthmore College offers huge amounts of assistance to students. An alumnus told me a few years back that 100% of the tuition could be supplied as a grant, for need, and a quick Google suggests 50% of tuition is still quite doable. I’m sure Swarthmore’s not alone in this.
Also, consider looking outside the U.S. In Canada, for example, our top universities are every bit as good as their best American counterparts, and many of them don’t charge much more than an unremarkable state school in the U.S. would charge, even after allowing for the foreign student surcharge for non-Canadian taxpayers. Better still, see if you qualify for a foreign university in a country where there is no tuition at all, or perhaps a very small fee by American standards; learning abroad is the proverbial pearl without price, and not taking advantage of such an opportunity is one of my greatest regrets. Do a little Googling to find possibilities. For instance: https://www.topuniversities.com/student-info/studying-abroad/where-can-you-study-abroad-free
@Joe Smith: “The system is dependent on failure and people who will never achieve it. Someone always has to lose…”
To the extent that this is true, it’s a bad system.
If a system is set up around “winning” and “losing”, then yes, someone has to lose. But if the focus is on *succeeding* rather than winning, then no, nobody has to lose. My success doesn’t depend on someone else’s failure, and in fact my success is indirectly connected to lots of other people succeeding, too.
In fact, to me, that seems like the basis for a healthy society.
@ Jim C
True, the Danish system is picky about who goes to college, but students get a stipend that will keep body and soul together. But this should be seen as part of an education system that does not direct everyone to college, but funnels less academically inclined kids to vocational ed and paid apprenticeships. Nevertheless, owing to Danes’ great reverence for education, there are established education pathways for people to go from trades to professions: e.g. from electrician to electrical engineer, again with state support. And most Danes take courses on various topics as a regular part of life. I believe this is an outgrowth of Danes extraordinary effort to use education as a way to pull their country out of the awful problems it faced at the end of the Napoleonic wars.
In contrast, I read that Michelle and Barack Obama, with debt for both college and top-flight law schools, didn’t pay it off until they were in the White House, largely owing to the success of Dreams from My Father. This system seems likely to waste a lot of talent.
I always expected that after I retired from my Postal Service career, I’d be able to go back to college at least part-time. When I took retirement in 2008, I took a look at what tuition and costs had risen to since the mid-1970s, and compared them to how much discretionary income I had. Eh, nope.
(My oldest brother went the part-time route to get his degree back in the 70’s. It took him twelve years, mostly working as a manager for a sandwich shop during those years, but he got the degree and moved on to MUCH better jobs in engineering and quality control. I don’t think a sandwich shop manager would be able to afford following the same route these days, even part-time.)