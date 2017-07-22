Uncategorized

Blacklight Sunset

John Scalzi3 Comments

Because sometimes it’s fun to play with Photoshop’s sliders and see what you come up with. This is what happens (in part) when you push the “dehaze” slider all the way to the right. The real sunset didn’t look like this (it looked like this), but I think it might be cool to live on a planet where the sunset did look like that, every once in a while.

Enjoy the weekend, folks.

3 thoughts on “Blacklight Sunset

  1. *Pretty!* In a stunning sort of way, that is. I don’t know enough science to even begin to guess what it would take to get such sunsets on any planet, but I’m right there with you in thinking it would be cool to live there. In the meanwhile, huzzahs for Photoshop & the creative mine that enjoys playing with its tools.

