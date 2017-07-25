Uncategorized

The UK Cover to Head On

John Scalzi1 Comment

It’s pretty. My luck in excellent covers continues.

And you’ll get the book in April!

One thought on “The UK Cover to Head On

  1. Nice. The subtitle reminds me of our motto from when I was much younger:

    It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye. After that it’s just fun.

