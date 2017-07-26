A Note on Trump’s Proposed Ban of Transgender People in the Military

Leaving aside everything else that is wrong and immoral about this proposed ban, at the moment there are something like 11,000 trans people currently serving openly in the US services and reserves. They are there legally, and it is currently their right to serve openly. Trump’s ban, at first glance, appears to take away their right to serve their country, and takes away their jobs, their incomes, their benefits for themselves and their families — for no other reason than something which yesterday was not illegal nor an impediment to serving their country with passion and distinction.
Make no mistake: Trump is affirmatively and explicitly taking away a right from American citizens, a right they already had and enjoyed. This is a big right: The right to serve in one’s military openly, without fear of punishment for who you are.
If Trump will take away one right from Americans, he’s not going to have a problem taking away other rights as well. Why would he? Trump is the living embodiment of “If you give a mouse a cookie” — if he gets away with one thing, he’ll go ahead and try to get away with something else. He’s already trying, of course.
I don’t think it will come as a surprise to anyone that I support the right of transgender people to serve openly in the military, a thing they already have done, any more than it will come as a surprise that I support the rights of transgender people generally. But as important as it is for me to explicitly say I support transgender rights, I think it’s also worth asking people who oppose these rights, or other rights enjoyed by people not exactly like them, whether they are comfortable taking away fundamental rights these American citizens already have — and if so, what leads them to believe that their own rights, rights they already enjoy, are not also placed in jeopardy by that precedent.
If the answer boils down to “well, that will never happen to me,” as it inevitably will, it’s worth examining why they think they will forever be immune. The answer will be instructive for everyone.
And also, they’re wrong. If you can take away an existing right of an American simply because of who they are, then you can take away a right of any American simply because of who they are — or what they are, or where their ancestors came from, or what they believe, and so on.
I said on Twitter this morning, “Today, as has almost every day in this administration, offers each us of a chance to understand the dimensions our own moral character.” And so it does. And so it will, every day, I expect, until it is done.
Before anyone puts it here, yes, this is relevant:
Also, remember that the military spends 5 times as much for Viagra as it does on costs relating to trans medical care, so if you come along to make that argument you should be aware a) I’m going to be skeptical of that argument, b) that even if it were a reasonably argument in itself, it is neither here nor there with regard to the ability of trans folk to serve.
The reason Trump is doing this is because he’s a bigot and because he’s pandering to bigots.
YES to all of this. Taking away rights that people already have will ALWAYS END BADLY for the people who took them–but after it’s too late to fix the problem.
Is there any way to frame this as taking away second amendment rights from transgender people? Trying to take away guns from 11,000 people. That would really be an interesting spin on the issue.
Far be it for me to say anything even remotely protective of Trump… but I don’t know if he is necessarily a bigot so much as he is pandering to the basest of his base, and also that he simply doesn’t care.. he knows that it will not be looked upon negatively by his supporters, only by those already against him, so fuqem. If he seemed strategically minded, I’d also think he was using it as a diversion from his other travails, or to solid up his ‘conservative’ credits before doing something like booting Sessions.
Neil A Ottenstein:
There’s no credible argument there, no, unless there is a specific move by Congress to ban transgender people from firearm ownership.
@Assad Khaishgi
I don’t care why someone does bigoted things. I don’t care if they do them out of some misguided morality or if they do them out of base self interest. All I care is that they do them and that doing so hurts others.
Do you discuss this sort of thing with your nice-people, Trump-voting neighbors? Do you press them seriously on their own perceived immunity? And if so, do you encounter anything beyond invincible ignorance?
Hooray, sir! And the part about “giving the devil the benefit of law” is, on a much smaller scale of importance, is why I was among those who insisted that the World Science Fiction Society must follow its own rules and its own rule-changing process, cumbersome, time-consuming, and irritating as it can be, to deal with the influx of Griefers trying to destroy the Hugo Awards for their own reasons. There were many — even people who I like and respect and who were part of our community — who demanded Instant Action Immediately and who demanded that the Administrators should simply extra-legally disqualify “the Bad Man” and his cronies.
When you start demanding that laws and rules be set aside for special cases for yours own narror reasons, you are setting yourself up for someone else to set them aside against you.The Siberian Candidate, in my opinion, thinks that The President Makes the Law, and regrettably, there is a significant minority of my fellow Americans who think that’s how it actually works. I hope deeply that the institutions of our country can survive the mangling they’re being given by someone who really in his heart appears to think that whatever he says is the whole of the law.
AMEN! And thanks for that VERY relevant clip from a great movie and play.
The people who support this won’t think of it as taking rights away, because they don’t think those rights actually existed in the first place. So this is a correction, not a problem. Also, they just don’t give a shit about other people, so why would they care?
It’s just so goddamn cruel. And right on the heels of that needlessly cruel healthcare vote, too. What’s next, public floggings?
This is for everyone who still maintains that what now gets called “conservatism” is not a synonym for bigotry.
As noted elsewhere on the internet (can’t remember the source I saw it at… it’s been a twitter-heavy day), not only does this take away a currently existing right, but also earned benefits. Under DADT, soldiers were given general discharges for being “mentally unfit”, which means they got no VA health benefits or GI bill benefits, and bad references for future job applications. Assuming this stands, it’s reasonable to assume currently-serving trans people will be discharged under the same heading.
This is a hard one.
If this ban is based purely off bigotry and discrimination against a group of Americans because trump doesn’t like and or respect them then yes this is absolutely wrong. Mind you Trump and most of his administration has not bestowed upon me any confidence that this isn’t the case, then is absolutely unequivocally wrong.
However, and this is a major but, that I’m sure won’t win any friends, if people at the higher echelons of command have reviewed these policies and determined they are a legitimate detriment to the force, then we have to look at it without the lens of emotion.
As a devil’s advocate for logical reasons why this might be the case. Most forms of major surgery of any kind are grounds for one being barred for enlistment. Transitioning mid enlistment would put you in a situation where you could be non-deployable for several years due to surgeries and recovery times. If I were to blow out my knee, and it was determined that I would not be fit for deployment for that same length of time, it’s very likely that I would be medically chaptered out of the Army. The military can be a harsh place, but it’s not about the individual, it’s not about rights, it’s about what is best for the force, and if this decision was made with those criteria in mind it is something that has to be looked at. Not through the gut reaction lens of emotion, but through a clinical eye.
I have to believe that we’re better than this. And I do believe it. As an American, and a veteran, I’m utterly pissed off. We have to be better than this.
@failedwell – I had bottom surgery three years ago. I was fully recovered and back at work with no restrictions in three months. I am neither unique nor unusual.
Also, a significant fraction of trans people transition without surgery.
Mr. Trump is trying to ban all of us.
@PeterM:
What they think is irrelevant in this case. The law as currently formulated allows for transgender people to serve openly, thus making it a legal right. Sure, you could argue whether it’s a moral right, and whether that means it should be a legal right, but that’s largely semantic games.
Currently, the law says that X class of people are allowed to do Y thing. If you change that law to say that X class of people, specifically, cannot do Y thing, you’re taking away existing rights, regardless of whether you think they should exist or not.
But people do not transition without hormone therapy correct, and need said therapy continuously in order to properly maintain their gender identity. I’m not sure if it was ever resolved, but their was questions about people on hormone therapy’s ability to deploy.
If it was found that they can’t, then again, any other medical condition that would render you non-deployable for an extended period of time would lead to a medical discharge. If it was found that being on hormone therapy does not affect ones ability to deploy I would love to be educated on that fact. I can only go by what I find.
Welcome to day 188. Be ready for day 189. Save your energy for the next election (day 1373). And don’t forget to register to vote.
Top and bottom surgery for trans people, and tearing an important ligament in your knee, are very, very different beasts. The timeline for the most major gender confirming surgery I know of—phalloplasty with testicular implants, which occurs in several stages several weeks’ recovery times between each stage—takes up to 6 months to complete from start to finish. But healing is nothing like healing from a knee injury. You can resume strenuous activity in 6-8 weeks after the last surgery.
And, other than some eye or ear surgeries, most surgeries are not permanent disqualifications for military enlistment. They’re temporary disqualifications within 30-120 after the surgery, depending on what type it was.
Failedwell:
You’re doing the thing of arguing from a position that pretends that trans people did not already have the right to serve, and looking for theoretical reasons why they shouldn’t serve. Nothing you’ve posited mitigates taking away that already existing right. As you’ve already brought up the phrase “Devil’s Advocate” ask yourself whether you are just arguing to argue. If that’s all you’re doing, you might want to wind things up.
@failedwell
The proposed ban cites monetary reasons — an inability to monetarily support a trans person’s medical needs. But being transgender does not imply a medical transition, whether through HRT, surgery, or other means. It does for many, but does not for many others. Forbidding all trans people from serving because some of them have trans-specific medical needs is short-sighted, ignorant, and bigoted.
Furthermore, undergoing SRS does not imply lifelong mobility concerns that a knee surgery might. Yes, they’d be out of commission for the duration of recovery, but they’d be fully capable afterward. The proposed ban includes trans folk who do not want or have already recovered from SRS and therefore would have no need for related medical leave.
As John pointed out, the military spends 5 times as much on Viagra than it does on trans medical care. Even an appendectomy costs more (on average) than SRS, and HRT costs far less than that. Citing monetary costs for medically supporting transgender soldiers is a bullshit cover for anti-trans bigotry. Trans people have always served in the military and they will continue doing so. Bans like this just make it so we can’t be honest about who we are, even while risking our lives for our country.
@failedwell—hormones have zero affect on ability to deploy. It’s just a pill or an injection that you as prescribed by a doctor, no different from any other ordinary medication. I’m following a trans guy on tumblr who is on testosterone and it didn’t stop him from being deployed. There’s nothing about hormones that I can even think of that would make this difficult—except maybe periodic blood tests to confirm hormone levels are on target, but plenty of other people get their blood drawn occasionally, too.
Failedwell @ 2:20:
The military brass did carefully consider what impact transgender personnel would have, which included commissioning a RAND report. Their conclusion was that transgender soldiers should be allowed to openly serve. That the new policy was tweeted out, the official DoD spokesman referred all questions to the White House, and as of writing the DoD transgender policy site has not been updated to reflect the new policy all tell me the DoD was not actually consulted here.
It’s clear that Trump did not base this decision on any study or recommendation by the DOD. Probably he saw something on Fox and Friends or Alex Jones that caused one of his remaining synapses to fire.
I’m arguing simply that reason for the reversal matters. In the article you yourself posted it mentions the review that was underway by Mattis and the Joint Chiefs to see how President Obama’s policy to allow Trans gendered people to serve was affecting the force.
Serving in the military isn’t an inalienable right, it’s not habeus corpus, freedom of speech or the right to bare arms. It’s not open to every part of the population as the others are.
I’m just saying if that review found that trans people cannot serve fully or effectively, that is different than that is different than the reversal being about discrimination.
@failedwell – I don’t know where that piece of misinformation came from but I keep seeing it. Yes, hormones are nice. For various reasons, I haven’t had a dose in some two years. I assure you, I’m still breathing and still at work.
faildwell… you’ll take my bare arms when you pry a cold, dead
shirtsleeve over them!
Based on this quote from an administration official, this decision was was done so they’d have a wedge issue for the next election:
“This forces Democrats in Rust Belt states like Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin, to take coplete ownership of this issue. How will the blue collar voters in these states respond when senators up for re-election in 2018 like Debbie Stabenow are forced to make their opposition to this a key plnk of their campaigns?”
While the “the military spends five times that on Viagra” is true it’s not the complete truth, which is “the military spends ten times that on erectile dysfunction drugs, which includes Viagra”.
@Failedwell How is taking HRT any difference than a female soldier being on a birth control pill? We have more than sufficient logistics in the armed services to make sure they get their prescriptions.
@heckblazer So in other words, a purely political tactical decision made without any principle whatsoever.
This tweet really worked. I haven’t read a thing about Russia, Sessions, or the Boy Scouts all day.
@Jeff Matchan I don’t know what the difference is, neither fall into my realm of experience. And to be clear I’m not for the reversal, i’m simply saying that the reason for the reversal matters. If it’s another example of President Trump being a garbage human, then fuck him he’s a garbage human. If it’s based off of a legitimate study conducted by the Sec Def and the Joint Chiefs, then it should be looked at and not dismissed out of hand.
Failedwell:
“Serving in the military isn’t an inalienable right”
The right was already granted, however, so this assertion is immaterial to the discussion. And this goes to my point that whether you are cognizant of doing so or not, you’re arguing from a position askew from the reality.
You appear to be fishing for a reason to excuse taking away a right (whether you personally believe it to be correct or not).
Who wants to bet that the ‘Generals and military experts’ are the usual ‘They’ of ‘They say’ that Trump often bases his beliefs on?
@failedwell: seems to me it wasn’t all that long ago that being black or being female was considered a condition under which being allowed to serve was detrimental to the force. I suspect that there will always be such reasons to restrict military service, just as there have for many years been such reasons to restrict things like, oh, say, the right to vote or to own property or to get married to the person you choose (consenting adults, of course). Finding reasons to pander to your prejudices is easy as apple pie. Interestingly, those who wish to take away rights and privileges tend to get real loud about supposed restrictions to their preferred ones, no matter how mirage-y such threats seem to be. One might say (and, in fact, I do almost daily) that It’s Always Projection.
I’d call Trump a shitsack of a human being, but that’s an insult to shitsacks.
Time to #calexit and dump the moocher red states off my tax dime. They’re responsible for this dumpster fire of an administration. The astonishing thing is that Trump has actually made me feel a tiny twinge of sympathy for the vile racist Sessions.
You always have such great thoughts. Thanks for thinking them!
@failedwell
Anytime someone uses the phrase “play devil’s advocate” in my head I hear “I like being an asshole” or “I really think this, I just don’t want to admit it”. What comes out of their mouths usually proves me right.
I suppose it’s just a greyish cherry atop the whole vile sundae of this move that it may score extra brownie points over in Moscow, as one hears Vlad & co. are may nervous by teh gayz.
Katherine V. Agreed, just like “I was only kidding, ha ha.”
I don’t have much to say, except as a gay trans man who served in the Army for six years, I appreciate knowing that I’m a fan of the kind of people who are willing to stick up for me. I definitely appreciate it.
Also, it was fun to see your panels in Denver and your reading/signing in Boulder earlier this year.
How about for every serviceperson kicked out because of this we draft a voter in favor of this measure? Gotta support the troops; can’t have them undermanned.
Mmm. Fair enough, I can see that in context of the original post now that I look again.
Women are next. Trump has already said that he doesn’t think women should be allowed to deploy in combat arenas. This WAS probably done to create a wedge issue and make people forget that he has been erratic and ineffectual as a leader. It’s also intended to draw attention away from Scaramucci firing people from an already woefully understaffed West Wing. That said, I think for Trump, transgender has a squick factor. He approaches all of these things like a prepubescent boy. Heck, he approaches most of his life as a prepubescent boy. I guess he’s given up on the LGBTQ community. We were’t voting for him anyway.
Republicans have been taking away womens’ rights to abortions ever since those rights were granted by Roe v. Wade. Just because a right has been granted is not going to stop them from coming after it. They really are that lacking in humanity & empathy.
“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”
MARTIN NIEMÖLLER
He lived it, he warned us. Now it’s our chance to do better.
Don’t be distracted by Trumper Tantrums.
While the media are having a shitstorm over these most recent outrageous Trumpism, other more important news items are being push lower on the news feed:
1) Senate GOP Healthcare bill “debates”
2) Trump feud with AG Sessions
3) Kushner and investigations about Russia
I have a hard time thinking that Trump as the strategic insight to wag the dog, it’s really immaterial. He is doing it, and he does it quite well.
I’m seven years older than Trump, and when I was a young adolescent boy circa 1953 the Christine Jorgensen story did indeed squick me out. But I got over that sixty years ago. By that time I had also learned how to decline unwanted sexual approaches politely and without either fear or disgust.
It’s possible to grow into adulthood. Trump seems never to have entertained the possibility.
@andrew Not sure those are necessarily more important to a current serving trans person.
Trump continues to prove day after day that the adage “You can’t cure stupid” holds true :(
Most of the republicans and trumps base are the lowest of the low. Biased ,bigoted, rascist, against strong women, etc etc etc
“if people at the higher echelons of command have reviewed these policies and determined they are a legitimate detriment to the force, then we have to look at it without the lens of emotion.”
If there was actual proof that this was actually the case, then you wouldnt have had to start this part with the word “if”.
According to Politico, House members wanted Trump to ban the government paying for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender soldiers as part of a deal to pass legislation to pay for the Mexico border wall. Trump…went a bit further than that request.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/07/26/trump-transgender-military-ban-behind-the-scenes-240990
Is anyone really surprised at another hateful act of bigotry from this fetid sack of wasted organs? Anyone? Bueller?
It doesn’t matter that it’s almost certainly a Big Distraction From Wrongdoings. It doesn’t matter that it’s a smokescreen move to keep our attention off collusion to let tens of millions of Americans just die. How that isn’t conspiracy to commit mass-murder, beeteedubs, is beyond me. It doesn’t matter that the sickening piece of trash dragging the Presidency through it’s own filth is waving away from his treason and his attempt to create a new Hitler Youth, the Russian collusion and every other sack of crap he’s dragged into the daily business of running the country.
The thing that matters is that this is discrimination, plain and simple, and for no better reason than getting his rabidly hateful fans to scream a little louder, to make it harder to dig this diseased parasite out of the heart and mind and soul of the nation.
Trump is costing innocent people their lives, and will continue to do so. Innocent people will be persecuted for no reason better than expediency. The absence of any moral fibre, of any decency, of any honour in this circle of utter scum has been blatantly obvious since the sick bastard started his campaign.
And people bought it. And keep buying it. And defending it. And justifying it.
Some stinks will never wash off. This is one of them.
Most of the people who’ve been set sqwauking about the “right” to serve in the military would start running for Canada if the draft was reinstated.
Joe S. Walker @ 4:47, as a U.S. Army veteran with a right shoulder patch and a modest fruit salad, I can tell you that military service and honorable discharge affords not inconsequential benefits in terms of education, employment, and housing prospects. Denying trans people the right to serve denies them the opportunity to access these benefits. Current trans service members will, if these tweets are turned into policy, see their lives disrupted and careers abruptly ended. The willingness or unwillingness of those defending the rights of trans people is unrelated to their reaction to a hypothetical draft. (Also, involuntary military service is a bodily autonomy issue. You’ll likely find those of us in favor of trans folks having the same rights to serve are equally in favor of those who do not wish to serve not being forced to do so.)
Joe: “would start running for Canada if the draft was reinstated.”
For example, Trump? The man did have 5 draft deferrals, including a medical deferral. Even though Trump was athletically active in college, he found a way to fail his physical once he graduated college.
Canada indeed.
Bone spurs in his heels, that he apparently acquired about a week before his draft thing, and managed to get rid of about a week later.
The Coward in Chief.
Google this: ‘pentagon surprised about trump transgender ban’. For the record, it appears that Trump mainly pulled this out of the Black Hole that is his ass without actually running it by the military.
@failedwell Please, sir or madam, take your Devil’s Advocating self to the devil.
I’M not sure if 45 was clueless or purposely chose the date that President Truman desegregated the military:
https://www.trumanlibrary.org/anniversaries/desegblurb.htm
@JoelZakam – Trump’s razor points to cluelessness
And, as one of the individuals directly affected said, “”I think I was just fired via tweet.”
http://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/2017/07/26/transgender-kentucky-national-guard-captain-shocked-trumps-tweets/512501001/
I don’t have much to say, except as a gay trans man who served in the Army for six years, I appreciate knowing that I’m a fan of the kind of people who are willing to stick up for me. I definitely appreciate it.
Note: Trump is doing this as a sop (SOP?) to Tea-Koch loonies because a Tweet gets loads of Media coverage and doesn’t actually have to be actioned.
He doesn’t think it’ll pass, it’s never going to be a Law, it’s just a Flare for the BASE[tm] and loads of Media outrage / howls of joy that cover up the cracks in the plaster.
Oh, sure: it’ll be done, just not right now. It’s just signing off on policy when The White Revolution cometh.
p.s.
I was talking to a friend at the bar while this was on TV, and she whispered that she sort of agreed with it. Then I mentioned that the health care costs associated with transpeople in the military were minimal—a hell of a lot less than the latest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford. She said, “But there aren’t any transgender people in the military, are there?” And I said, “Yeah, there are a lot.” And she said, “Well, then, fuck this.”
Explanations for people who aren't Not-Probably-Tim: Steers n Queers.
Oh, NSFW:
And yes: it's called reclaiming the mimetic space from those using Apocalypse Now and other War movies as propaganda. (Check out Reddit – full on Valkyrie usage).
Men / Women / Whatever with Big Guns are still killers, NRA and Others. That’s the bit they respect.
You can then use 300 as a homoerotic come-back to their memes
p.s.
N-P-T can tell me if my humor is off. We can do the non-profane serious version, but this is the kind of thing that wins Hearts & Minds in the ‘Lower Ranks’ (groooan).
So we have a proposal from our President to take away rights from a subset of the citizenry.
Since Mr. Scalzi writes really good, fun fiction for us, I suspect some readers of this blog may be dystopian fiction fans like I am. Would anyone care to recommend works exploring the theme of citizens/government taking away rights from people?
TO:
In fact, reel it back a smidge, please.
(In Before “Not all Men have Penises / other versions / combinations therein”)
Yes, that’s part of the joke / attack vector. You’re not X, you’re Bonded-by-Sweat-Tears-Blood-and-Bad-Bureaucracy in the (US) Military.
Just ask: “Knowing the VA (and GOP defunding thereof), you know any military person willing to take their cut-price version? Hell, it’s probably “take 3 pills and come back in six months if the problem hasn’t cured itself. Broken leg? Take three pills a day. Gushing bullet wound: here’s your three pills. Gender dysmorphia? Here’s the pills, take four, just in case”
P-N-T will get that one, or should…
In fact, reel it back a smidge, please.
That wasn’t homophobia, it was gay erotica. Stubble Rubbing down the back? Rarrrrw.
Meeep.
/Chuck Tingle ruggedly walks off.
Failedwell: “if people at the higher echelons of command have reviewed these policies and determined they are a legitimate detriment to the force, then we have to look at it without the lens of emotion.”
Who are the higher echelons of command? Name one. Trump hasn’t.
@Tentacled One
In no particular order, because I haven’t been on the internet for a few hours and therefore am reading all of this at one time:
As a former Texan, I definitely knew about “steers n queers” already – lord knows I’ve had that thrown at me, even by my own family.
I certainly hope this ban isn’t a policy that will actually stick, but I guess we’ll see. If this somehow turns into a thing where your service record can be changed after the fact – if my DD214 gets messed about due to this – than I’m rather boned, since I’m currently using VA to have access to hormones and regular blood tests. (Possibly surprising to some, but I’ve never had poor service at a VA hospital, and I’ve never had a ridiculous wait for an appointment, either. Medical care was much more shoddy while on active duty.) And, y’know, I’m in the middle of a degree using the Post 9/11 GI Bill. Feel free to call me selfish, I don’t mind.
Your humor, the parts that haven’t been redacted, don’t particularly bother me on a personal level, but I’d say it’s not quite the right tone for this conversation.
So, um, I’m mostly trying to get in contact with all the people I knew from my old active duty trans support group so they can get their affairs in order and start looking out for themselves. For the types of people who have had a strained or nonexistent relationship with their parents, military service was kinda our easiest shot at having health insurance, learning job skills, and having access to a college education. Units were enacting surprisingly progressive policies in regards to trans soldiers before this came down the line.
Sorry for the wall of text, y’all.
Your humor, the parts that haven’t been redacted, don’t particularly bother me on a personal level, but I’d say it’s not quite the right tone for this conversation.
Yeah, with the edit it doesn’t really make sense. Let’s just say: it was a deliberate reversal of the “Steers n Queers” trope, in a very gay way.
Look – pro-tip for Host and Others: it wasn’t really quite “blue”, but was specifically military, and was specifically designed so that non-gay men couldn’t really parse the vibes. Thus Host (naturally) not really seeing the different versions.
It was a personal love letter and support joke for P-O-T that not only a) didn’t feature anything trans related (i.e. He’s a Man, and here’s a really blue Male Military joke sequence) and b) warped a whole lot of gay humor for his benefit to cheer him up. (Ask host to see it – it’s really not that dodgy, but… it’s fairly particular. And I know you’d enjoy it ;)).
For the types of people who have had a strained or nonexistent relationship with their parents, military service was kinda our easiest shot at having health insurance, learning job skills, and having access to a college education. Units were enacting surprisingly progressive policies in regards to trans soldiers before this came down the line.
Yeah, 100% get this.
They’re targeting easy shit minorities (15,000 in the US military alone) just to make political hay. It’s going to get worse, because this shit works. The crappy erotica / jokes were to show that you’re not some alien oddities (although, human, so…!?!?!) but can easily just slotted into the entire ecosystem with no fucking big deal, apart from the general suck, which everyone shares.
Twas a love letter. Just trying to make you smile in difficult times (crap at guns, good at love and tickles). This We’ll Defend: That was the 300 tie-in – godspeed black emperor.
Was a respect / support love letter.
But we’re a bit weird, so it never gets seen as that.
@jeff
The Handmaid’s Tale–thought it may be a touch difficult to read, since it feels like we’re living in the Prologue.
@ Tentacled One
Thanks for the context. I have a feeling for what you’re going for – I’ve got a filthy sense of humor and I’ve made those type of jokes about my orientation and such before. But I’m a new poster here, I don’t want to step on the toes of anyone not interested in that sort of content or joke delivery. Probably best for us to not talk like we’re in a barracks, though, you know?
I do appreciate the support, though.
(Sidenote, on the “not all men have x” type comments: I’m only one guy so take it with a grain of salt, but I’d rather not hear those comments. When you get a regular stream of confused or belligerent people commenting on your Schrodinger’s genitals, and you’re dealing with gender dysphoria to boot, it gets exhausting when your genitals are brought up by well-meaning allies, too. Again, ymmv.)
Like the “review and rescind” naming of National Monuments, this is another attempt to reverse ANYTHING that Obama did that might have an enduring legacy. Part of Trump’s mandate – from his base is to render Obama’s presidency a non-event.
Sidenote, on the “not all men have x” type comments
Comments made to protect Host, not you. Host’s regulars are (for many good reasons) sensitive to such things, and hey, it’s actually no big deal just including everyone in the pr0n.
You’re human, ffs. Our tentacles fit anywhere and everywhere.
Oh, and get a passport. Now. < That's not a joke, last chances to lock down gender identities you prefer and/or want to go to Canada with.
This is not in response to any of the comments, it is a response to the post. I want John to know that I use his writing to communicate with my white male republican boss because he frequently cannot hear what I say because I’m female, and when I’m emphatic, I’m just being hysterical (not as in humorous). I thank you John from the bottom of my heart for articulating for me, although it’s sad that I need you.
Anyhow – Illegitimi non carborundum – to you ALL.

Y'all on the same side. Trust me, I know the Others.
Anyhow – Illegitimi non carborundum – to you ALL.
Y’all on the same side. Trust me, I know the Others.
Relevant lore question: how do transgender people get recruited in Old Man’s War?
They take a blood sample, presumably they ask gender as well, and presumably they’d want to put their new soldiers in bodies that match their gender identity. How does that work? Do they get another sample from a related donor? Do they explicitly ask? Wouldn’t that give the game away?
ebbr @ 5:58:
The Pentagon looks to have been very uninformed:
“At the Pentagon, the first of the three tweets raised fears that the president was getting ready to announce strikes on North Korea or some other military action. Many said they were left in suspense for nine minutes, the time between the first and second tweet. Only after the second tweet did military officials receive the news the president was announcing a personnel change on Twitter.”
https://www.buzzfeed.com/coralewis/trump-transgender-military-service?utm_term=.yyA9WD3PY#.ce0Yw38vp
This also seems as good a time as any to point to the reported existence of The Queer Insurrection and Liberation Army, an LGBT unit formed to fight ISIL in Syria (slogan: “These Faggots Kill Fascists”):
http://www.newsweek.com/first-lgbt-unit-created-fight-isis-syria-its-name-queer-insurrection-641148