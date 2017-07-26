Coke announced today that it’s rebranding Coke Zero to “Coke Zero Sugar”:
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the new and improved Coke Zero. We’ve made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet, and it will be available across America in August.
Basically, it’s the same new formula it’s been introducing in foreign markets as “Coke No Sugar” but Coke is keeping the “Zero” branding here because it’s been successful and they don’t want to confuse us poor Americans any more than we already are in these trying times. Or something.
As I noted previously (see the second link, there), I am perfectly fine with Coke attempting this revamp — by all reviews I’ve seen the “Zero Sugar” version tastes more like standard Coke than Coke Zero, and since “actually tasting like regular Coke” is why I drink Coke Zero in the first place (Diet Coke shares its flavor profile with the late, unlamented New Coke), I’ll willing to give this new version a shot. If it turns out I hate it, well. I guess then that August 2017 will be a fine time for me to drastically cut down my soda drinking. I suspect I’ll probably continue calling the new stuff “Coke Zero” rather than “Coke Zero Sugar,” because it’s two fewer syllables and I’m all about efficiency.
So in effect, I think that this is less like Coke Zero dying than it is Coke Zero regenerating, timelord-like, into its next iteration. And I suspect I will remain its constant companion.
8 thoughts on “Is This The End of Our Hero, Coke Zero, Part II: The Zeroening”
I know I’m always less confused when the thing I call my car is still called “my car”, but turns in to a minivan.
Time Lord-like?
Does this mean people are going to whine even more when it regenerates into the Doctor (Dr Pepper, that is)?
Well, darn, now I’ll have to read the labels for a while until I can instinctively reach for the correct bottles. My husband is a guzzler of the black label with gold print (caffeine free Coke Zero).
Saw in England the “no sugar” version but it was only a small change to the original black label, fwiw.
If I hadn’t read your post, I’d have assumed that “Coke Zero Sugar” was Coke Zero, but with Sugar.
I think others may be similarly confused…
I look forward to hearing of your adventures as you and a bottle of Coke Zero Sugar rescue each other from improbable circumstances.
I really hope the flavor doesn’t change too much. I grew up on the diet stuff, ‘cuz dad was diabetic, and so I found regular Coke to be cloyingly sweet. I liked Zero because it had a pretty good bite without a lot of sweetness. If that remains, I’m okay.
I still want my Jolt back, though.
Drink Water (not bottled). Or Coffee. (definitely NOT tea)
Stop paying the soda pop overlords money for sugared water.