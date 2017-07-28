For your delight, this last weekend of July: A stack of new books and ARCs. Is there anything here that would make it to your own “must read” stack? Tell us in the comments!
8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 7/28/17”
My daughter’s going to be excited to discover the new Lucy & Andy Neanderthal!
Helena Echlin and Malena Watrous (“Sparked”) were two of my instructors for the Stanford Online Novel Writing program. I’m really looking forward to reading their book!
I audibly gasped when I saw “Ka” at the top. So psyched for some new fiction from John Crowley.
I have heard of none of these authors but George R.R. Martin.
Holy crap, a new John Crowley. There is a God.
Sorcery for Beginners sounds interesting.