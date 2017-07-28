Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 7/28/17

John Scalzi8 Comments

For your delight, this last weekend of July: A stack of new books and ARCs. Is there anything here that would make it to your own “must read” stack? Tell us in the comments!

8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 7/28/17

  2. Helena Echlin and Malena Watrous (“Sparked”) were two of my instructors for the Stanford Online Novel Writing program. I’m really looking forward to reading their book!

  3. I audibly gasped when I saw “Ka” at the top. So psyched for some new fiction from John Crowley.

  5. So, about McCain, there’s this: https://twitter.com/s5/status/891017513995182080 (which, summary, is that by voting yes on the MTP, and then voting no on the bill, McCain has prevented the Senate from using reconciliation on the topic for the rest of the year). IF this is true, then McCain’s MTP vote was a thoughtful, deliberate means to throw McConnell on his turtle back in the middle of an Arizonan heat wave.

  6. Blast it I clicked on a wrong thing please feel to delete that. (Right comment wrong post.)

