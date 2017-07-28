So, Healthcare, 7/28/17

Some various thoughts on where things are today:
1. Hooray for senators Murkowski and Collins and McCain, and also every single Democratic senator for knocking back this bullshit that was so egregious that they literally had to take the vote in the middle of the night because it couldn’t stand up to scrutiny in the light of day. The fact that 49 GOP senators voted for a bill that they knew was trash is depressing, but, horseshoes and handgrenades.
And yes, I know that there’s a good chance that some of them voted “yes” because they were confident that an 80-year-old man with cancer not long for his job would give them cover against frothy primary voters back home, but there’s only so far that sort of thing goes. Rob Portman, the Republican senator from Ohio, isn’t up for re-election until 2022. “Primary cover” isn’t a thing he needs at the moment.
(His excuse: He wanted it to go into committee with the House GOP. Uh-huh. This would be the same House GOP that passed a bill so awful that the Senate wouldn’t touch it. This is the group they were hoping to punt to, in order to come up with something better. Yeah, okay.)
2. I’m especially pleased that this is an only-barely-metaphorical kick in the nuts to Mitch McConnell, who basically flouted every lawmaking convention the Senate has in order to present a series of top-down, heartless “let’s repeal Obamacare because fuck that dude” bills, only to have them stuffed back in his face with every vote. In his rush to eradicate the major policy achievement of a black man, McConnell did appear to forget that the ACA does, in fact, help millions of Americans, including Republicans, have insurance, and helps the rest of us with that whole “no more of that pre-existing conditions or payment caps bullshit” thing it has going. McConnell didn’t give a shit about his constituents, or Americans in general with this. He just wanted the win, to have a win and to kick at a man who isn’t in politics anymore. He got what he deserved with this monumental and serial defeat.
(“But how is what McConnell did any different than how the ACA was passed in the first place?” Well, for starters, there’s a difference between an entire political party actively deciding not to participate in the crafting of legislation, as is what basically happened with the ACA, and the senate GOP deciding not to involve the Democrats, or indeed, most of the members of its own caucus, as happened with the Senate repeal bills. There’s more, but let’s move on, shall we.)
3. And no, I don’t expect this to be the end of it. On a practical level, the GOP wanted to gut the ACA because it would make it easier to get its upcoming budget deal done. On the impractical level, Trump loathes Obama and anything to do with him, not only because Trump’s a bigot but because every day he’s in office makes it clearer how much better a president Obama was than he is. McConnell also hates Obama for being Obama, and Paul Ryan just wants to destroy the social net for the old and sick because he’s an awful inhuman bucket of turds. They’re going to find their way back to the ACA even if the vast majority of Americans want them to leave it alone or — heck! — maybe even make it work better. They can’t leave it alone. They are constitutionally unable to. I’m happy this round of nonsense has been beaten back, but I’m not under the illusion they won’t try again. They will try again.
4. All of this nonsense does again bring to the fore a thing we already knew about the current GOP, which is that it isn’t for anything, other than shoving as much of America’s wealth as it can into the hands of the very rich. For the last eight years, its major policy theme was “whatever Obama wants, we’re against,” and now that it is in power, its major policy theme is “Whatever Obama did, we’ll repeal.” The problem they’re running into, as this dundersplat of a vote shows us, is that Obama’s policies did actually make people’s lives better, and also that sooner or later “not that” has to be replaced by something.
There was no there to the GOP’s proposals — nothing that would do what Trump and they promised, which was to make health care better. There wasn’t a single proposal the GOP offered that didn’t involve millions of people losing insurance, Medicaid being slashed and costs climbing for everyone else, and all but the “skinny repeal” basically were stalking horses for wealth transfer and setting the social net on fire. It’s not in the least surprising that at the end of the day, the excuses the Senate GOP gave for fronting these atrocious bills were “Look, we said we were going to repeal it” and “We know we’re going to pass a horrible shit bill but maybe the House GOP will save us from ourselves.”
I’m not going to say that there’s nothing in the GOP and/or Trump administration’s policy portfolio that isn’t explicitly about making the rich richer or just rolling back Obama policies without regard to the sensibility of those policies, but I have to admit right off the top of my head I can’t think of all that many, and even the ones that I theoretically would be before (infrastructure, rural broadband) I simply don’t trust Trump or the GOP to do without basically devolving them into a crony feed.
5. On a personal note, here’s a true fact, which is that the last week has been shit for my productivity because I’ve been waiting for the Senate to basically take health care away from a whole bunch of my friends, who as creative people buy their insurance policies on the individual market and who would (depending on which version of this bullshit passed) been priced out of insurance, would have had to deal with pre-existing conditions or policy caps coming up again, or would have found it impossible to find an insurer. And not only creative people, I will add. I live in an area where a number of my neighbors are farmers or independent contractors (truck drivers, etc). They would go onto the repeal trash pile as well. It’s hard to focus on writing when your friends are talking about how losing their insurance, or, having pre-existing conditions or caps reintroduced, might kill them.
“Oh, well, that’s melodramatic.” Fuck you, it’s not. Not having the “right” job (i.e., a job with a company large enough to have a decent-sized risk pool), or losing a job, should not come with the increased risk of death or incapacitation or bankruptcy due to medical needs our fucked-up system has decided to price out of range of normal humans’ ability to pay. The only reason I wouldn’t be in the same boat as my other creative, self-employed friends had the ACA cratered is my wife’s 9-to-5, benefits-paying job — and even then ditching the ACA would have still had an impact on us due to caps and pre-existing conditions.
6. Here’s something that is possibly melodramatic, also involving me: If any of these bullshit senate health care bills had passed, it might have made a difference regarding whether you’d get my next book on time. Not just because I’d be worrying about health care for all my pals (and my family, to a lesser but real extent). It would also be because Mitch McConnell would have learned that creating bills in a back room, filling them with completely punitive bullshit and not showing them to anyone yet still expecting his caucus to vote straight-line for them is a thing that works. I mean, shit. It came within one vote of working this time; had McCain not decided to do his maverick shtick one more time for shits and giggles, McConnell would right this moment be planning to do up his tax bill entirely in a back room with him and maybe five or six special friends. We already have an executive branch with an alignment of “chaotic authoritarian”; the last thing we need is a functionally authoritarian branch of government to go with the incompetent authoritarian branch we already have.
I’m less than 100% inclined to give McCain too much credit for his downvote — he could have nipped all this shit in the bud earlier in the week, and in any event his modus operandi to date has been “talk like a maverick, vote the party line,” and I think there was more than a whiff of personal aggrandizement going on. Depending on his cancer treatment, McCain may not ever come back to the Senate, and McCain wanted a dramatic moment for the movie of his life, when Tom Cruise finally wins the Oscar on the strength of his portrayal of McCain’s “thumbs down” moment. But to the extent that he excoriated McConnell’s bullshit process to produce these bills and then voted down the bills produced by this bullshit process, good on him. That may have been even more important in the long run than the particular vote, and the particular vote was extraordinarily important.
If McConnell’s authoritarian gambit had worked, he would have known he could continue to get away with it for everything — and he would have kept at it. And that’s not something I could have just tuned out. I’ve been having a hard enough time concentrating as it is. It’s hard to write about the future when the present is on fire. If I can get a nice stretch of time where I’m not worrying about a non-trivial percentage of the people I know freaking out about whether lack of insurance is going to kill them or a family member, I can focus on, you know. Actual work.
Yes, in fact, that’s the secret to getting work out of me: A functioning, democratic government that isn’t actively trying to screw over a whole bunch of people I know and care about. Who knew?
48 thoughts on “So, Healthcare, 7/28/17”
What would happen if Trump decided to really “replace ObamaCare with something better”, by either copying any one of the plans of all of the other modern countries – or by doing Medicare for All? But the Insurance Companies wrote Obama’s version of RomneyCare, and McConnell only cares about power (and his bosses – follow the money). Trump could actually make himself look good and Obama worse if he was able to get that change, which he would love. But Trump would need to be a competent politician to do that.
Can never wrap my head around guns being a right and health care a privilege….
I could ‘nt agree more! I admire the three GOP senators who did not bow to the bullyimg and voted their conscience.
Yep. Came here thinking I’d have an “I agree but don’t forget ______” to make any you cover it all.
I’m not an outspoken feminist but I’m fairly pissed that all the ~maverick glory is going to McCain the it was Collins & Murkowski who did the right thing from the start and endured so much bullshit from their party & President. McConnell’s remarks to them during his speech were repugnant.
And Lindsey Graham no longer gets to parade around as the kindly old senior memeber of the Grand Old Party. All his bullshit posturing about “let’s just get it to conference and make it better” was just that – bullshit. I will NEVER believe for one moment that Paul Ryan had any other intention than taking this travesty straight to a vote. Why else invoke the martial law option?
Thanks for a great summary, the fight continues.
Preach!
Spot on as usual. I know you are pretty much preaching to the choir in here, but I often come back to your in depth and articulate analysis when discussing issues with my right-wing extended family and old friends.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reconciliation_(United_States_Congress) There may be some silver lining here. It looks like they can’t try anything with Healthcare for another year because the bill got to an actual vote. If it had not had the vote to move to debate, they’d just try again, since they had the 20 hours of debate, we’re good until 2018.
I could be wrong, and probably am missing some detail, but it looks like McCain really did kill this with fire by voting how he did.
Thank you, John! A functioning democratic government that is working FOR the best interests of its citizens instead of AGAINST them is important to me, too.
Exactly. The Republicans have no ideas to help people. They only want to take things away, especially if Obama had anything to do with it. How people can vote for this current crop of corporate ass-kissers is beyond me.
Re: the conclusion of part 2, I liken it to the difference between taking your ball and going home (what the GOP did in 2010) and saying “Shove your ball up your @$$ and go away” (what the GOP did in 2017).
Thank You
One of your best essays in a long time.
Get back to work now!!
:D
“If McConnell’s authoritarian gambit had worked, he would have known he could continue to get away with it for everything — and he would have kept at it” He may actually be worse than trump since he knows better. Did you see him standing there daring McCain to vote no? So glad he got sucker punched. I just don’t understand why we cant work together-Im sure some Dems have some good ideas to contribute. Just because the Dem party was defeated doesn’t mean they have no say! Remember trump didn’t win the popular vote!
One thing I’m glad for, and not just for Kameron Hurley’s sake, is that the tide of public opinion has changed in the USA, and ‘Let’s go back to the old model with sucky plans, exclusion for pre-existing conditions, lifetime caps, and the rest’ has become wildly popular with the electorate — even if this weren’t just a sleazy vehicle for funding huge tax credits for plutocrats at the expense of working people. That’s the background reason why, even with massive GOP gerrymandering in the House following the coup they pulled with Project REDMAP and McConnell discarding every inconvenient Senate tradition for tactical reasons, it’s still been a non-starter. Thank heavens. So far.
I seriously hope people in those 49 Senators’ states noted carefully their attempted sellout of their own constituencies, and explain it to them at the next election.
i’m having trouble concentrating and as an old, white, straight male, I technically gonna be alright. I cannot imagine how others who don’t fit those criteria are feeling.
and geez, it’s only been 6 months, which means we are still, what, 18 months away from the mid terms? and what if those don’t shift the Balance of Power as we hope?
Plus I have a FIL who has suddenly decided to go full racist mode with his FB posts.
I don’t have much faith that the vast majority of GOP voters realize how close they came to getting their healthcare taken away. And if it did, they would probably blame democrats. Just wait and see.
I think you nailed it on the head, especially with McCain. There was definitely a bit of showmanship involved. If this leads us back to a properly functioning government, that’s a pretty good legacy. It will certainly be interesting to see how things end up with Arizona Senators in the next few years. Flake is up next year and depending on when McCain steps down, things could change quickly in AZ.
As someone who is approaching 60 with multiple pre-existing conditions, not to mention a spouse, lots of friends and a great niece who would be negatively impacted, seeing this shot down is definitely a good thing.
I’m quickly becoming to a conclusion that the Republicans can’t govern. If I was a conservative, which I will never be, I’d be embarrassed. Every high profile “thing” they’ve tried since His Orangeness rose to lead them has been a failure mostly because of their own doing. It’d be one thing, if Democrats had any spunk and beat them fair and square, but the failures aren’t because of that. They are failing entirely on their own. They control basically all branches of the Federal Government at this point and they still can’t get anything done. It boggles the mind.
This is reminding me more and more of the way communists ran their countries. Everything was about ideology. If you weren’t on board, you were an enemy of the state. If things failed, scapegoats were readied to blame. People suffered for decades and their leaders didn’t give a shit.
Trump and McConnell are now sad that McCain recovered from cancer surgery in time to attend debate and vote. The real mavericks are the two Republican women who’ve been voting against “ignore the Democrats completely” bills for months now.
“My” Texas senator Cornyn (who generally votes the opposite of what I request) posted the old Scoolhouse Rock “I’m Just a Bill” cartoon with a reminder that bills do have to pass both houses to become law. He’s since deleted it, but it doesn’t get much more condescending than telling constituents engaged with the current abnormal process how it normally works.
I could not agree more about McConnell. Ugh. He and Rand Paul do not give even a fraction of a f*ck about their constituents (of whom I am one), even though Obamacare and the Medicaid expansion have both significantly improved the lives of Kentuckians. Obamacare let me stay on my parents’ insurance until a couple years ago, which helped pay for my psych hospital stay in 2014. Right now Medicaid pays for the medications I need to deal with my depression and anxiety. If I ever manage to get a job and keep it, I will have to fit into the Medicaid expansion, which it appears basically all my elected officials want to take away. I’ve spent the last several months with a tiny screeching anxiety in the back of my head: am I going to lose my insurance? And honestly, I’ve never even bothered calling my senators during this whole mess. It’s obvious that they don’t give a damn about what I think or what happens to me.
I’m 60, recently retired, and buy my insurance through an ACA exchange. I went to bed last night assuming that I would have to go ask for my old job back and work for several more years until I could get Medicare. The first thing I saw when I turned on my tablet this morning was a NYT news alert that the repeal vote had failed. I’ve been smiling all day! We’re not out of the woods yet but this feels like an important win.
Got nothing to add, John. Except to urge everyone to register and vote. Losing their cushy jobs is the only message that will register with them. What scares me is that McConnell and the rest of his ilk act like they don’t have to worry about losing elections any more. We need to change that attitude.
Once upon a time congress would have gotten a bi-partisan group together and recommended changes which the current plan might need, and simply updated the current plan. Most everybody (i.e. The Country) would have been better off. Now the GOP wants a new bill simply because the democrats passed it, and the democrats oppose changes because, well, they’re the GOP.
I have lost some faith in my democratic party. Anymore they don’t seem to STAND for anything. They just want to foil the republicans (Whatever Trump does, we’ll vote against). Hell of a way to run a country.
John, I know you would as well cut your head off as to get into politics, but remember, “Many are called, but few are chosen.” The party needs a new voice!!!
Ron:
I’ve never been a Democrat. I’ve been registered independent for as long as I’ve been registered.
Regarding McCain’s votes on the bills introduced after he voted to proceed to debate, he did NOT vote “no” on all of them. He voted “yes” on repeal and replace, which would have been a disaster had it passed. The only Republican senators who voted “no” on all 3 were Murkowski and Collins, and they did it without the huge dramatic (and unnecessary — he could have voted quietly from his seat, as most of his colleagues did) flourish of McCain.
Ron:
That’s not entirely fair. The Democrats have been fairly consistent in saying they’re willing to work with the GOP on healthcare for months now. Here’s a paragraph from a Politico article:
(http://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/28/schumer-democrats-unity-obamacare-240020)
And everything else I’ve seen says that Dems are ready and eager to help fix Obamacare, but it’s awfully hard when they get shut out of the process. They’ve also said they’d work with Trump if he wants to work with them, but they have conditions on which they will. Compromise is not “We make the bill without you and then you vote for it.”
(And before anybody says that the Dems did the same on the ACA, that’s BS. The Dems ran everything through the normal committee process, not write the bill in secret and bring it to the chamber two hours before the vote.)
Those who know me are shocked that I might say anything positive about John McCain, but:
The way he did it had the bill voted down, not just kept in the oven longer. Some reports from Democrats whom he apparently discussed this beforehand indicate that was his intention. If so, then that makes two decent things he did in his public life. Credit where due.
I agree shooting down the GOP healthcare bill was the right thing. I want to believe that the senators that voted for it were patriots who have a different view. This healthcare bill has made me a liberal. I have come to see healthcare as a basic human right. It is not a luxury. The big problem is how do we pay for it? The ACA used the stick. The GOP used tax breaks or the carrot. Unfortunately the GOP’s plan sacrificed Medicaid to fund those tax breaks. That’s what made the GOP’s plan evil.
Thanks to Obama national healthcare is part of the fabric of the nation, just like Social Security and Medicare. Now fight shifts to what’s funded and how we pay for it. It’s no longer a question of if we have national healthcare. No matter what it is ultimately called Obamacare or Trumpcare. Or how it’s funded and what it covers. It still a win for Obama. Long after Trump is gone in 8 or 4 years. Obama’s dream of National Healthcare, will live on.
Ben Evans – It only closes off the Reconciliation process. They can still attempt to pass anything with the standard process, but then they need 60 votes for cloture (ending debate), so they would need some Democratic support.
Why pass the bill first and *then* go to conference to fix it? Why not start with the negotiation and then pass a workable bill? It seems pretty self evident that the plan was never to actually go to conference, but to pass whatever, just to get the win.
The rule requiring 60 votes for cloture has already been changed for Supreme Court justices, and if McConnell wants his way with healthcare badly enough to ditch the filibuster for ordinary legislation, it’ll go too.
Last night, though, he couldn’t even get 50 votes. We can hope that that tempers his temptation at least somewhat.
Well said. And you’re not the only one who has difficulty working while it seems the world is on fire. Some days my job feels like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
Terrific summation of this particular piece of insanity – thank you!
I mostly wanted to say to skyewriter30 and anyone else who has not felt your voice was important: I live in SC. Not only do I have the jump-to-the-party-line Tim Scott and Lindsey I-toss-in-just-enough-rational-statements-to-give-you-hope-before-dashing-them Graham AND my House Rep is the obnoxious Trey Bengazhi-forever-and-ever Gowdy. This state is RED-RED-RED. But I still call. It could be that one call which puts the tally of constituent opinion over the edge.
Do not be silent. Always tell them what you think. Complacency about our civic matters is how we got to this point.
If they do get the Cloture rule changed to majority, they’ll regret it the next time they’re in the minority and don’t want something passed.
I’m self-employed. I don’t make a huge amount of money. I have pretty nice healthcare, which I pay for privately, for a (very) decent monthly payment…not awesome healthcare, but I don’t spend my nights worrying that I’ll be without what I need if I really need it someday. All thanks to Pres. Obama and his terrible, awful, failing healthcare system. I DO spend a lot of time (lately) worrying what I’ll do if that all gets yanked out from under me, and a few tens of millions of others. What the actual f*ck, GOP?
Also – Ron, you’re wrong here about Democratic participation. The Democrats keep requesting positive changes to Obamacare and have for years. They’ve continued during this long protracted fight under the new Congress. Hell, even Obama has said that he’ll back Republican efforts if they can improve Obamacare.
Pretending that ‘both sides’ are at fault here is what causes nihilists like Trump and McConnell to rise to power in the first place. This is one of those instances where the fault is almost entirely with one side, and that should be noted.
I like to think that the three senators have some vestige of human decency left and voted as they did because of noblesse oblige.
Katster: Also worth noting, the ACA has a couple hundred Republican amendments, and Republicans (such as Collins) actually had quite a bit of input on the initial versions of the PPACA, before the Republican Party made it clear that no one in their party would vote for the bill under any circumstances.
Granted, most of those amendments weren’t terribly impactful. Many other amendments were considered and rejected, especially the poison pill amendments. But they absolutely had input on the bill and were allowed to debate it in open session. They also had the most current version of the bill available at most times, unlike this latest effort.
There is exactly one solution to fix healthcare that will work, and neither the Republicans nor the Democrats are proposing it. It involves going after the medical providers for violations of the law, laws which have been on the books for a hundred years (15 USC Chapter 1, the Sherman, Clayton, and Robinson-Patman Acts), and which the medical industry has tried twice to argue didn’t apply to them, and the Supreme Court shot them down both times. Doing this will force medical costs down by as much as 80%. We know this because there are people who have done it; look up “Surgery Center of Oklahoma.”
Of course, a full, comprehensive plan requires a bit more than this: look at the “Denninger Plan” for health care reform. Look it over and start lobbying your Congresscritters to pass it or something very much like it…because, if they don’t, the present system will utterly collapse within a fairly short period of time (five years or so), detonating both our economy and the Federal Budget, and it might just take our government and our way of life with it.
Can we please end the myth that the GOP wasn’t involved in the drafting of the ACA? Because they very much were & added multiple amendments to it. It was just at the last minute they decided en mass to not cast any Yes votes.
As a fellow Ohioan, I have to say that I’m particularly frustrated, if not actually sickened, by Rob Portman’s weaselly vote and his explanation. I’ve been calling his office just about every three days for the last two or three weeks and expressing my opinion and now I’m wondering if it’s worth my time.
See this (http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/344190-key-senator-backs-skinny-obamacare-repeal), where Portman said that he’d vote for the so-called skinny repeal since it would go to conference (and thus possibly be made less nasty). Of course, his point left out the fact that if the Senate approved it, the House could just adopt the skinny repeal and go home, or as John pointed out, made slightly less worse, but not really. So Portman was either a) completely unaware about how Washington works, or b) lying through his teeth about the results of his vote, in the hope that no-one would call him on it. Hell, I’ll call him on it. It was a cowardly and cheesy thing to do. I never had much respect for the man, but now he’s sunk into negative numbers, at least as far as I’m concerned
Thanks for the skillful and articulate way you skewer this bunch of inhuman asswipes and thanks also for a great quote of the day!
I’m going to quibble over the ‘hooray’ for McCain, because, if you look at what preceded the camera-grabbing thumbs-down, it looks a great deal less impressive: First, on Tuesday he cast the decisive vote opening debate on an ACA repeal (only) proposal. Then, he gave a blustery speech attacking divisiveness and stressing he’d never vote for the Senate bill without major changes — and then a couple of hours later did exactly what he said he wouldn’t ever do. Then, Thursday, he said he’d vote for ‘skinny reform’ provided he got an ironclad guarantee the House wouldn’t also pass it. Only then did he do the high-drama last minute ‘no’ vote late at night.
With more leadership like this, we will be undone. Hooray for Sens. Murkowski and Collins, sure. (Their states would be devastated by Medicaid cuts.) McCain, not so much.
The Alaskan’s pretty bad-ass in other ways, too, John. Check out how she won re-election most recently.
John,
We’ve heard you say a lot of your neighbors vote Republican, and here you’ve said a lot of them also have insurance thanks to Obamacare. Have you been able to talk to any of them about how they reconcile the two?
My sister and my sil both hate Obama and Obamacare even though both have insurance due to it. I honestly can’t bring myself to discuss it with them for fear it’ll poison what relationship we still have. Has anyone here been able to have “the talk”?
I’ve listened to Ana Marie Cox’s podcast (With Friends Like These) about this very dilemma but even that often devolves into an echo chamber.
Ever since Saint Ronnie, the Republican mantra has been “Private sector good, government baa-a-a-ad.” They could get away with it as a minority party, but now that they’re in power, it means they can’t actually do anything positive.
Also, to sum up what John wrote, I quote P.J. O’Rourke:
“The GOP is the party that says government doesn’t work, then gets elected and proves it.”
Hi Amygalert,
I’ve seen the Denninger plan and it makes sense, so it will never become a law
It has been my observation over the last 40 years that NO problem gets solved in the U.S. until it begins to affect the rich. The medical mess is not quite there yet. Maybe in another 20 years.
“It would also be because Mitch McConnell would have learned that creating bills in a back room, filling them with completely punitive bullshit and not showing them to anyone yet still expecting his caucus to vote straight-line for them is a thing that works.”
This was one of Prime Minister Harper’s methods: cobble together giant frankensteinian omnibus bills, ram them through Parliament with his majority. The dumpster fire south of the border reminds me a lot of both Harper’s ReformaTories and Toronto’s Mayor Ford. Only meaner.
Our guys were burning libraries and proposing snitch lines by the time they were forced out.
Don’t downplay how strongly in denial some Obama-haters in the electorate can be.My (very Conservative, Obama-hating and Hillary-hating, though also Trump-hating, highly-educated) ex- insists that our son with tons of pre-existing conditions wouldn’t have his post-grad school options limited by the Republican’s legislature. No way to counter people like that.