Sugar Wishes to Inform You That All the August Big Idea Slots Have Been Scheduled

John Scalzi1 Comment

I thought a cat picture would spice up an otherwise fairly pedestrian announcement.

In any event: If you’ve not yet heard back from me re: an August Big Idea slot, they’re all filled up. Sorry.

On to September!

  1. Well, Sugar is doing a great deal better job of communicating than the White House; I particularly like her ability to maintain her serene dignity notwithstanding the technicolour hair treatment…

