In October of 2015 I took Music For Headphones, an album of electronic music I put together, onto various streaming services via CD Baby (CD Baby did all the work; I just gave them money to do it). I also set it up for CD Baby to collect my income from streaming on the various music services and send it to me when the amount reached a certain threshold. This morning, after 21 months, the threshold was achieved, and CD Baby sent me the cash, minus their own small cut:
$23.38.
(CD Baby’s cut, in case you were curious: $2, which means the album earned $25.38, which makes sense because I asked CD Baby to send along money once it reached the $25 mark.)
You might think this is where I would gripe about the shockingly low amount of money one receives from streaming one’s work on the various music services, and if I were an actual working musician, I might do. But really I’m just sort of mildly amazed that I’m getting any money at all out of Spotify, et al. Music is, shall we say, not even a side gig for me. That people are listening to this album at all is kind of nifty. Clearly, not many are. But at least a couple.
So, yeah. I won’t be giving up my day job. But it’s fun to know my music will buy me a pizza, every couple of years.
7 thoughts on “In Which I Finally Derive Streaming Income From My Album of Music”
Shucks mate. I’ve been posting sets for free for about a year now. After the Pulse Nightclub shooting, I figured more good music in the world for people looking to just find a small getaway would be a good thing. Don’t get paid for any of it, and understand music is very personal and I won’t be insulted if it doesn’t click, but maybe this will help you find your groove the way it does for me. I hope you enjoy.
very neat! :) and hey, with a coupon I think u could splurg on two pizzas! at least that’s what i tell myself re my own creative efforts’ $ returns, lol!
if you don’t mind sharing, what did it cost you initially to set this up with CD Baby?
That’s a pretty good track
Have you considered releasing an album to coincide with a book release? You could name tracks after chapters and try and capture the feeling of the chapter in the track? I just took a quick listen of you your work and it is right up my alley.
I just checked on Spotify and it say you have 4 monthly listeners. That’s twice as many as normally hear the songs that I write (which is my wife and daughter when I decide to plunk on my guitar in the living room)
Icarus:
I have no memory but it wasn’t that much. Probably more than $25, though.
Jeremy Tirrell:
I often commission a song for the release of a book, although I usually pay an actual musician to do those.