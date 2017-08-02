Another ARC Contest for Don’t Live For Your Obituary

This time from the publisher, Subterranean Press:

New contest over at Facebook! Come up with a new fake epitaph for @scalzi and be entered to win an ARC! https://t.co/TxQI1m0bvM pic.twitter.com/YrOmKtozgf — SubPress (@SubPress) August 2, 2017

Follow that link to SubPress’s Facebook page to enter. Put your contest entry there, not here, in order to be eligible. If you post it here it won’t count. Good luck!