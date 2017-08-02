This time from the publisher, Subterranean Press:
Follow that link to SubPress’s Facebook page to enter. Put your contest entry there, not here, in order to be eligible. If you post it here it won’t count. Good luck!
4 thoughts on “Another ARC Contest for Don’t Live For Your Obituary”
If for some reason you can’t see the link above:
Can see the link above; can’t see the link below.
Here lies Miles Archer
He never had a Facebook page
Hey! I am not the last/only Facebook Luddite. Maybe we should start a club. Maybe make a webpage so we could socialize on the web….