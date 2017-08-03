It’s Daisy and Spice. Enjoy.
Share:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
7 thoughts on “Today in Dogs and Cats Living Together”
If this is the coming apocalypse, I’m in.
I see Spice is using cats’ ‘Blur’ superpower to cloud our minds in the first two photos. Spooky!
Have you thought of publishing a book of pet photos?
“And here we see an Ohio Cat-shark, circling their unwitting prey, waiting for a moment of distraction before they strike without mercy.”
Great pet pics. Sadly, pets don’t live as long as their human partners, so chronicaling their existense via photography allows them to live on beyond the time we actually share with them.
Yeah, not so much with the “mass hysteria” here.
Venkman: “Daisy and Spice, mass hysteria!”
Walter Peck: “Mayor, Your Eminence, I was wrong.”