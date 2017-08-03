Wonder Woman: A Smash, Possibly in Different Ways Than You Think

This next weekend Wonder Woman is very likely to crack the $400 million mark at the domestic box office, which in itself is a significant feat (only 26 other films in the history of cinema have managed it) but is particular good news for the Warner Bros. studio and its DC universe of films, after the critical failures of the two most recent DC films, Batman v. Superman and Suicide Squad, both of which Wonder Woman has now outgrossed…
… Well, sort of. Wonder Woman is the undisputed champ of the three films in the domestic box office arena, but in the global arena, right now (and, given the late date of Wonder Woman’s theatrical run at this point, probably ultimately), Wonder Woman’s overall box office performance is right in line with BvS and Suicide Squad, and both of those films have outperformed WW’s box office in key areas. BvS has a larger global gross ($873 million to $790 million), and Suicide Squad has a larger foreign box office ($420 million to $393 million). At this point, two months since release, it’s possible but unlikely WW might catch up with those numbers (it’ll be easier for the film to pass Suicide’s foreign BO than BvS‘ global). But when all the theatrical grosses are tallied, again, Wonder Woman’s box office performance is likely to be right in line with its DC siblings’ performance.
Given that Wonder Woman’s box office overall is not substantially different than that of BvS or Suicide Squad, why is it being hailed as the savior of the DC universe film franchise? There are a few reasons. One, both BvS and Suicide were critical (if not financial) flops, dark and gritty and depressing slogs that no one really seemed to like all that much, even if the films did in fact pack people into theaters — $330 million and $325 million in domestic grosses are excellent returns. Wonder Woman, on the other hand, was a critical success — which was useful for itself but also deemed important for the future of the DC franchise as a whole. Three critical flops would (presumably) have made it difficult to sell the Avengers-like Justice League film that’s next on the slate.
Two, despite global box office being the primary engine for Hollywood these days, domestic (i.e., US and Canada) box office is still hugely influential in terms of perception. As an example, this summer’s The Mummy is widely considered to be a flop despite the fact that worldwide it’s grossed $400 million to date. Had The Mummy done $200 million domestically and $200 million foreign, it wouldn’t be seen as a flop; if it had done $300 million domestically and $100 million in foreign sales, it’d be one of the summer’s winners. Wonder Woman outgrossed its DC siblings here at home, and “here at home” optics still matter.
Three, the financials of Wonder Woman are probably more advantageous to Warner Bros than BvS or Suicide. First, it was a cheaper film to produce: $125 million, where BvS was twice that, and Suicide was $150 million. Second, Warner (generally) gets to keep more of the money a film grosses domestically than internationally, where the grosses have to be shared with distributing partners and are otherwise divvied up in less advantageous ways.
Finally, because Wonder Woman is a woman-centered superhero film with a woman director, and the common wisdom was that the film outperformed financial expectations. Why this bias persists is a long discussion for another time (it’s worth noting that only one other film has outgrossed Wonder Woman domestically so far this year, and that’s Beauty and the Beast, another woman-focused film, and the one film remaining on the theatrical schedule this year that will outgross it will be The Last Jedi, which also has a woman as the protagonist), but it’s there.
It’s worth pointing out that of the four reasons I’ve given here, three of them are explicitly perceptual, rather than about the financial bottom line, and the one that’s about the financial bottom line is probably the one least publically discussed out of all of them. The perceptual issues aren’t fake issues (I’ll explain why further down) but I think it’s worth pointing out that, perception aside, Warner Bros’ DC universe films from BvS onward are doing just fine financially, with an average box office of $802 million globally between them, and an average domestic gross of $350 million. Which, incidentally, is higher than the average domestic and worldwide gross of the (to date) 16 Marvel cinematic universe movies, which are $306 million and $776 million, respectively.
Which leads me to think a couple of things. The first is that generally film quality doesn’t mean all that much for a superhero film’s box office as long as it has a) brand name recognition and b) some really excellent marketing behind it. Two thirds of the DC films get knocked for being crap, but those two films also outgrossed ten of the sixteen Marvel films both domestically and worldwide, all of which have better critical reputations than BvS or Suicide.
Next up, even if Wonder Woman had been a critical flop, I think it’s an open question as to whether that would have had a major negative impact on the financial performance of Justice League, the next DC film in the release barrel. To be clear, I think Wonder Woman’s critical and perceptual superiority to BvS and Suicide is beneficial — it now means JL is likely to get to or even surpass $1 billion in worldwide grosses (and get more than $400 million domestically). But I suspect that had Wonder Woman not been a perceptual and critical smash, JL would still end up in the same $750 million-to-$850 million range the other DC films have managed to this point. These are essentially fool-proof movies, which all things considered, has been a very good thing for Warners, indeed.
This means I also suspect that even if Wonder Woman had not been a critical success, it still would have done reasonably well at the box office: In the $250 million-to-$300 million range domestically and double that globally. And again that’s down to familiarity and marketing and the long pent-up desire to have a woman superhero head up a movie, and especially Wonder Woman, the best-known woman superhero. The critical/perceptual box office premium here is significant — roughly 25% of the box office gross — and nothing to discount. But recent box office successes in the form of Beauty and the Beast, The Force Awakens and Rogue One shows us that established franchises (Star Wars and Disney live action remakes, respectively) don’t automatically take a financial penalty for having women in the lead role (I’m not even bringing up Twilight or Hunger Games here, which established themselves in the lit world before jumping over to film). Wonder Woman, I think, would have been perfectly financially successful even if it had only been critically received only marginally better than BvS or Suicide Squad.
The real issue here, to my mind, is how there’s still any hesitancy to front women characters in franchises, superhero or otherwise. There’s pretty clearly no significant financial penalty for doing so if your franchise is already up and running and your marketing is focused; honestly, at this point there’s only upside, if you manage to make the film better than its male-focused franchise siblings. That upside is perceptual in the short run, as it largely was here with Wonder Woman. But in the long run it’s likely going to add to your franchise financial bottom line. In this case, Justice League will almost benefit from Wonder Woman’s perceptual halo.
And further out than that — well. It will be interesting to see which film will have the bigger opening weekend: The next Batman, or the next Wonder Woman. I do know which one I am more interested in seeing right now.
22 thoughts on “Wonder Woman: A Smash, Possibly in Different Ways Than You Think”
Possibly relevant: My review of Batman v. Superman, when it came out. I liked it just fine, although I knew what I was getting into with a Zach Snyder film. In that piece I also talk money, and to what extent quality matters to the financial bottom line.
Also, regarding Wonder Woman, I thought it was a solid film with some genuinely great moments, cheapened a bit by the generic boss fight at the end. But Gal Gadot is exceptionally well cast.
Also also, when doing averages, I totally forgot that Man of Steel exists in this universe. That was $291M domestic/$668M global. Adding that in, the DC current-era films are still in the same ballpark as the Marvel films, average-wise.
I went to see WONDER WOMAN because of the critical praise and tone that were in clear contrast with MoS, BvS, and SQUAD, all of which I skipped. I plan on skipping the future DCU films, too – until the next WONDER WOMAN solo.
Anecdata-ly, I’ve been hearing a lot of others say the same thing. It wouldn’t surprise me if some of WONDER WOMAN’s momentum does not carry over to the other DCU films.
I think you’re giving short shrift to WW’s financial longevity. As a guy who loves to rag on Zack Snyder’s ridiculous grimdark nonsense, I enjoy pointing out that Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman fell off a cliff after their smash openings – which one might theorize is a pattern you’d see from a movie that had enormous hype but, once audiences could actually see it, terrible word of mouth. Heck, if you look at BvS’s daily receipts, a few weeks in the numbers fall below franchise killers like X-Men 3. *Before adjusting for inflation.* Wonder Woman, by contrast, kept a remarkable percentage of its audience in later weeks. That’s a good sign for a franchise starter!
David:
I’m not really sure these days that when the money is made makes a real difference. A quarter century ago, studios wanted their movies to stay in theaters as long as possible because they made more of a percentage the longer it stayed out. These days they do their apportioning differently. Which is to say that I don’t think it matters to Warners whether it takes one weekend or two for their film to get to $200 million; that $200 million collects all the same.
John, knowing that you’ve been connected with the film world for a long time, do you have thoughts about comparing film performance by total income instead of audience size?
I know that it’s a much simpler comparison, given the need to consider both inflation as well as non-box office revenue — but I’ve always felt that comparing eyeballs to eyeballs would offer a much better sense of popularity.
Mark:
I think for studios and distributors, box office is the accepted way of keeping score. I do think one needs to adjust for inflation over time. But ultimately, popularity (or tickets sold) is less important than money coming in. Incidentally, this is why in some ways box office is ancillary, as I think you acknowledge — Pixar keeps making “Cars” films not because they’re super-hits, but because the merchandising from Cars toys and licensing is an order of magnitude larger than than the film grosses.
A bomb I like to drop into these conversations. Despite being derided as a “Guardians of the Galaxy” rip-off, “Suicide Squad” opened significantly stronger than GotG. The (to my mind, inexplicably) positive word-of-mouth gave GotG longer legs, but only just. It took GotG two full months to overtake SS’s domestic gross, which ended only $8M, about 2.5%, behind the Marvel hit. Not bad for a terrible movie everyone hated to do against a terrible movie everyone loved.
I don’t fully understand the hate that BvS (or Man of Steele, for that matter) receive. I liked them just fine, and a far cry better than the beloved hot mess that Marvel’s Civil War turned into. I know in the lead up it was “Oh, it’s gonna suck!” and by gosh, self fulfilling prophecy.
I *like* the dark and gritty. It’s almost as if WB decided to take the death and destruction wreaked by these characters seriously. If alien bad guys invade the Earth and some superhero manages to simultaneously save the planet *and* kill thousands of people with the effort, that might not be good material for a light hearted action film.
I haven’t seen Wonder Woman yet. I don’t know what the spoiler rules are for this particular thread, either. I will check back at my peril. :)
Jerome O’Neil:
Yeah, you should assume spoilers from this point forward.
While I acknowledge that a real fight between Superman-level beings on a planetary surface is likely an extinction level event, I don’t want to see a movie about it. That is well past the point where grim-and-gritty is interesting to me (while it definitely is on a small scale).
I enjoyed Wonder Woman in large part because, despite being set during World War I, it was significantly less grimdark than Man of Steel. (I skipped BvS; the previews and reviews like our esteemed host’s told me I wouldn’t enjoy it.) That’s no mean feat when talking about perhaps the worst war to depict on-screen without sending your audience home to nightmares.
Thanks for the spoiler heads up: I’ll stop reading now and come back to read the comments once I am out of hospital and get to see WW. Something to look forward to!
Thank you! I appreciate all that analysis.
And for some reason I just hadn’t realized that SS is in the same-ish universe as WW. That’s a pretty spectacular fail on my part.
John,
How much of this is just the ante for any superhero/fantasy film these days? Hell, Transformers movies all make several hundred million and they’re unmitigated crap. But they’re something to do for people on a weekend – go spend some money, watch stuff blow up/superheroes save the world. There seem to be enough people who just want to do this that almost any competently made film in the genre has to work really hard to not make north of $4-500 million globally.
Interesting post. I am one of the millions who will not be seeing the film at the box office or even later when it runs on cable networks. I just never have cared for the comic book superhero universe after Superman, Batman, and Green Lantern in my youth in the sixties. I will be there, though, for the next James Bond film (hear that, Daniel Craig!).
I’m not really sure that averages are a good measure here, for a number of reasons. The first is the sheer number of Marvel films; even if they averaged half the return of the DC films, there’s more (a lot more) than twice as many. Disney are still raking in a lot more money from the MCU than Warner Bros are getting from the DCCU; yes, for every Avengers there’s a Thor, but if you’re going to note that Suicide Squad and BvS did better globally, so did the less popular Marvel movies.
Secondly, Marvel have been doing this now for almost a decade (counting from the first Iron Man film, released in May 2008). I can’t speak for the US, but it is certainly more expensive to go to the cinema in 2017 than it was in 2008. (I’m assuming the numbers we’re referring to here are not adjusted for inflation).
All that said Wonder Woman was a great film and I sincerely hope that Justice League will be of similar quality. But Warner Bros are doing great on the small screen – the Arrowverse is certainly at least AS successful as the Marvel small screen efforts (mostly the Netflix stuff, but of course Agents of SHIELD also counts).
Interesting to compare to Dunkirk, which seems to be a big success at the box office but also the critics (something I agree with…seriously, see it in 70mm or iMax film if you can). Looks like it’s up to 234.1 million worldwide. Of course, I don’t see how you can do Dunkirk merchandising. At least I hope not, that would be…so tasteless.
Speaking of merchandising, Wonder Woman has just replaced Elsa in my five year old’s world (she hasn’t seen the movie, but she’s been exposed to advertising which also made us dig up the recent super friends cartoon). Her birthday just happened. She’s got WW dresses, shirts, a swim suit, 1 movie action figure, two super friends action figures (WW and super girl), two WW costumes, one super girl costume, and probably more stuff I’m forgetting. So definitely a hit with ancillary sales. I sure hope they have movie version costumes out by Halloween.
Gary Sturgess
Boxoffice Mojo has the two series’ totals adjusted for inflation:
www boxofficemojo com/franchises/chart/?id=avengers.htm
www boxofficemojo com/franchises/chart/?id=dc.htm
After the adjustment, DC averages $346M to Marvel’s $330M.
If you want to account for the number of films, the first four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies were Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, and Thor. (Yes, John, that’s an Oxford comma. Don’t @ me.) The average, inflation adjusted box office of those four film is $278M. No, it’s still not an apples to apples comparison. For one thing, Man of Steel was released a year after the first Avengers movie kinda blew that whole thing up. On the other hand, it also came out only a year after The Dark Knight Rises.
I’m not sure I understand what you mean about the number of movies Marvel/Disney has made relative to DC/Warners. Disney is making more money in total, sure, but they’re also spending more. Marvel does have an edge overseas on DC ($433M/film unadjusted) over the long haul ($469M/film unadjusted), but not over Marvel’s first four ($244M/film unadjusted, so about $280M adjusted, give or take)
@John – I heard that the studio did noticeably less promotion for WW than it’s male lead/male directed superhero films. Makes me wonder if that was also true internationally, in which case that may be part of the difference in foreign profits. Do you have any knowledge about this?
Reasons WW was so well received (by the public and by most critics) include:
1. Robin Wright.
2. Gadot and Pine doing both drama and comedic moments really well.
3. Diana’s leadership and good character being central to it all.
4. Refreshing absence of dumb pinup tropes (but the wedge heels were odd).
5. Thank you, Amalfi Coast Chamber of Commerce.
6. Even the minor characters were well drawn.
7. Robin Wright.
I enjoyed the hell out of Wonder Woman and want to see it again. I didn’t like Man Of Steel and didn’t mind BvS. I have no desire to see either of them again, and the deadly collateral damage is at least part of that. Don’t argue it’s more realistic unless you simultaneously deride Superman’s powers. Arguments for realism in comic book stories always seem to boil down to “Break all the laws of physics you want, but I wanna see lots of people die.” Also, someone really needs to explain to me why the Joker is alive in Suicide Squad if Batman is a casual killer.
Wonder Woman was pretty violent and bleak in parts, too, but it was World War One! That excuses damn near anything. I agree that the final battle was a letdown, but the rest of the movie more than makes up for it. I can’t wait for the sequel.
“The real issue here, to my mind, is how there’s still any hesitancy to front women characters in franchises, superhero or otherwise.”
They just declare that Wonder Woman was an outlier and thereby hand-wave any evidence women franchise can work.
Hopefully they won’t do that.