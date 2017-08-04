Uncategorized

I’ll Be at the National Book Festival the First Weekend of September

John Scalzi3 Comments

Here are all the details for the National Book Festival, and here is my schedule. It’ll be my first time back in the DC area in a while — the last time I was there was in 2012, I think — so I’m excited to be coming back. See you there!

3 thoughts on “I’ll Be at the National Book Festival the First Weekend of September

  1. Sweet. Hope you have fun, and glad to have you in DC. I’ll be the jackass waiting in line to have you sign the secondhand copy of OMW that got me started reading all your stuff last year.

