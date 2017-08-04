Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 8/4/17

John Scalzi7 Comments

We’re trundling toward the weekend, with a nifty stack of new books and ARCs to peruse. See anything here you’d like to put on your own “to be read” stack? Tell us in the comments!

7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 8/4/17

  4. I first read the Hemstreet as The Gor Peak and, God help me, I was curious.

    Speaking of guilty pleasures, I do want to read the new Monster Hunters book. They’re fun action reads. I tried the first of the sub-series by John Ringo and hoo boy was that a bad book.

