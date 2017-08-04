We’re trundling toward the weekend, with a nifty stack of new books and ARCs to peruse. See anything here you’d like to put on your own “to be read” stack? Tell us in the comments!
We’re trundling toward the weekend, with a nifty stack of new books and ARCs to peruse. See anything here you’d like to put on your own “to be read” stack? Tell us in the comments!
7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 8/4/17”
Sum of us
Maybe
please check out my blog at belle2000.wordpress.com mbelle88.wordpress.com tse88.wordpress.com.
The River Bank by Kij Johnson, The Kathe Koja and the Ben Bova.
I first read the Hemstreet as The Gor Peak and, God help me, I was curious.
Speaking of guilty pleasures, I do want to read the new Monster Hunters book. They’re fun action reads. I tried the first of the sub-series by John Ringo and hoo boy was that a bad book.
Am I a bad person if I don’t like Ben Bova’s work?
A new Kij Johnson!! Outstanding!!
Oooh, oooh! New Sarah Rees Brennan!