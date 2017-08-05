Me (to Krissy): Hey, you know how I have a photo program to even out skin tones and otherwise do some tweaking?
Krissy: Yeah.
Me: So, I took one of your pictures and ran it through the default setting four or five times and came out with… something terrifying.
Krissy: What does that mean?
Me: Well, here, look:
Krissy: What the fuck.
Me: Right? Like, this is a picture where if you saw it on Tinder, you’d be all “My libido says to swipe right, but my brain says to swipe left and then chuck the phone as far away as I can.”
Krissy: I’m creeped out, and that’s me.
Me: So can I put it up online?
Krissy: Hell, yeah. And send it to me. I’m going to make it my Facebook photo.
7 thoughts on “In Which I Photomanipulate a Picture of Krissy Into a Terrifying Shark-Like Version of Herself”
For reference, the original:
Hahahaha… Love the self-confidence! The doctored photo, not so much.
How’d you do that?
House of Heart:
The software is called Portrait Pro 15.
The one in the doctored photo looks like she might be an amoral power-mad empress who expects regular blood sacrifice.
Got it! This is Krissy as Lionstone.
Still a woman you wouldn’t want to mess with! :)