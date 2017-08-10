Update on the Dragon Awards and Me

First, read this, from Andrew Liptak at the Verge, and make sure you stick around for the M. Night Shyamalan-like twist at the ending, featuring a shocking statement from me!
Also, here is the Dragon Awards’ own statement, re: Alison Littlewood departing from the ballot.
Read them? Okay, then let’s get to the questions.
So, wait, you were going to withdraw from the Dragon Awards but now you’re not?
Yup, that’s basically right.
Why did you change your mind?
Mostly because the administrators asked if I would reconsider.
How did that conversation go?
Me: I’d like to withdraw.
Them: We’d like you to stay. Please?
Me: No.
Them: What if we say, pretty please?
Me: No.
Them: What if we say, pretty please with sugar on top?
Me: Oh, fine.
More seriously, and as noted in the statement I gave to the Verge, the folks at the Dragon Awards suggested they were willing to put in some work to listen and learn, and the honoring of Ms. Littlewood’s withdrawal request and their commitment to rethink aspects of their process was a good first step. Enough that I was willing to reconsider withdrawing from the ballot.
But what about the dudes ginning up the whole “culture war” angle? You said you just couldn’t even with those dudes.
They’re still there and they’re still tiresome, and I’m not really looking forward to that nonsense, but, you know what, fuck it. Here’s the deal: Did you enjoy reading my book? Enough to vote for it over the other works in my particular category? Groovy. Then vote for it. Otherwise, don’t vote for it, please. Repeat with every other work in my category, and so on in the other categories. This is not actually complicated.
(Incidentally, and in case it’s not clear, please don’t paint every other finalist with the “I’m just here for the culture war” brush. I don’t. You can tell which ones are around to gin up a culture war. They’re pretty obvious about it.)
I JUST THINK YOU’RE HELLA INDECISIVE, SCALZI
Seems reasonable and I accept your judgment.
I still have issues with the Dragon Awards.
That’s fair. They’re new and still figuring this out, which is not an excuse but is an explanation. In my discussions with the folks running them, my sense is that they really do want to make the awards something that is viable and useful (and fun) for fans of the genre. They have a lot of work to do (this is, I suspect, in the nature of awards in general). Hopefully they’ll get there. As I noted, some of the steps they’re taking now indicate to me they want to get it right. Your mileage may vary. In the meantime, with this as with anything, you’re perfectly within your rights to have issues and criticism. Fire away.
So are you going to the awards ceremony now?
Nope, I’m still counter-scheduled in Washington DC that weekend.
What if I was going to vote for you but you said not to and I voted for something else?
I mean, that’s on me, isn’t it? So that’s fine. If you voted for something you enjoyed, that’s good enough. I’m okay with other people winning awards I am also up for. I’ve won my fair share over time. It’s nice to win, but it’s nice to see other people win, too. I’ll be no worse off. And then someone else has to worry about how to ship a trophy home. That stuff adds up.
If I wanted to vote, how do I do that?
Here’s the link to register. Anyone with an email address is eligible. And here is the full, updated ballot.
I gotta warn you, I might not vote for you.
Well, you know. I still have to read some of the finalists in my category. If I like them better, I might not vote for me.
Using your powers for good. Nifty.
I have participated in the Dragon Awards both years, but the organizers clearly need to address the sockpuppet issue their “anyone with an e-mail address” registration method leaves them vulnerable to. It’s not like using multiple e-mail addresses to influence poorly-constructed Internet voting mechanisms is a new phenomena.
I think they did the right thing at the end. They’ll need to still make some changes (like maybe let people know they’ve been nominated so that they can decline) and their voting system is still pretty open to gaming, but it’s a start so good on them.
I had a really hard time deciding between COLLAPSING EMPIRE and BABYLON’S ASHES (Lady Kiva Lagos vs Bobbie Draper) and finally decided on the former. Then came the BOMBSHELL that you were withdrawing, so I wrote to DragonCon to try to change my vote. No idea if they did that or not. Now you are back in! Anyway, I guess it doesn’t matter because NEITHER book has a dragon in it, unless we are speaking metaphorically, so they are BOTH dragon cons, right?
Thanks much for the update. It seemed momentarily that the awards were going to let you withdraw but not someone else, which seemed a bit sketchy. Your clarification helps a lot.
Happy fall, and happy shipping-Athena-off-to-college!
You may not be interested in the Culture Wars. But the Culture Wars are interested in you.
Personally I think, in your shoes, I’da stuck to withdrawing. Not because of the deranged puppies, but out of consistency on the whole “let me withdraw if I want to” thing. Because it’s decidedly uncool of the Dragon folks, IMNSHO, to have ever refused to let someone opt out of participating in their endeavor. I’m glad they have come around to a reasonable stance on this at last, but I would have felt like I needed to underscore that this shouldn’t ever have had to be something that needed to be argued about.
Which is not a criticism of you as much as it is an admission of my own personal crank-dom :)
Pedro:
Yeah, but the Culture Wars are mostly online and I’m late on a book. So they will have to play without me for a while.
Did you ask about the letter they sent Allison where they said that there is a “Justice Warrior” faction trying to game their awards? Is there actual evidence of this (is this an actual movement I know nothing about) or are they calling you the leader because you’re withdrawing? Is it a false equivalence if they have no evidence?
I have a title for the sequel to Shadow Wars of the Night Dragons. It’s Justice Warriors of the Night Dragons.
I haven’t got a clue as to the politics of the vast majority of authors I read; but this kind of nonsense got me to register to vote for this award voting this year. I will vote for those works I have actually read and enjoyed; and abstain in any catagories where there are no such titles. It might be tempting to do the minor amount of research needed to find and vote for those works that most offend the snowflake man-babies; I think I’ll just ignore them instead.
Good Luck and Godspeed on the writing.
I’m glad they reversed their decision, since respecting the wishes of the people up for an award to be listed or not should be honored.
It’s also good to hear that in your interaction with the administrators was one where they demonstrated wanting the award to mean something more and to do better. I have misgivings, not because I don’t think that running it must be easy, but because I think maybe they underestimated the work involved. Which I also think goes to show how much work goes into the volunteer efforts of other awards due to the things people just expect, such as contacting the nominees, not happening here. It’s kind of eye opening all the gears involved that get taken for granted when people discuss award winners.
Given that you were president of the SFWA you may have more sympathy than many for the administrators as you likely are more aware of the efforts behind organizing events.
This kerflunkle makes me think of the meme “This kind of thing is harder than it looks.”
Sympathy (a little) for how hard it is, but you do need to accept the “bumbling” tag for not thinking it through at the beginning. (I know…I’ve accepted it once or twice in my life…)
Wow, that voting sign up page is painful.
I’ll be honest, the suggestion they offer for why they would not accept her request to be removed from the ballot is…not very compelling. I mean, you can keep her on the list and then take her off the voting list and add (recused) or something. Fans would still get the notice that it was nominated and move on. I’m glad they came to see reason, but they still seem to not understand the challenges of the task they’ve undertaken…but I may be misreading their tone and intent. I don’t mean to besmirch their efforts…it’s commendable that they’re trying. But the way they describe it, either they didn’t care that the author didn’t want to be on the awards list (for whatever reason) because it was FOR THE FANS or figured the author’s opinion was unimportant because their fledgling award was too important to give them a choice. It’s not a good look, IMHO>
It does seem odd that they’re making these kind of rookie mistakes, though; given the recent issues with the Hugos and Nebulas in fandom in recent years, you think they would have consulted some of those groups or read up on the process. And what’s the point of making an award if you don’t give the candidates a choice in the matter?
Update very much appreciated – curiosity on the topic now satisfied.
Of course, later events may tickle the curiosity again, but that’s how it goes. :)
I don’t believe you.
I think they said “Pretty please with Coke Zero Sugar on top.”
Dragon Con is in Atlanta. Coca-cola is headquartered in Atlanta. Curious.
And now NK Jemisin has withdrawn “The Obelisk Gate” from the Awards. Which is a shame, because it’s a damn fine book. But I’m glad they are respecting her decision.
http://nkjemisin.com/2017/08/withdrawing-from-the-dragon-awards/
I suppose what bothered me is that the organizers of the Dragon Awards seem to be incredibly ignorant of the long history of awards processes, which don’t need to be reinvented. Seriously.
Don’t forget you got the lovely award at ConCarolinas – a mounted duster to clean all your awards!
I like your book, so I might register & vote, but more importantly than that I bought it and in my own small way contributed to the Athena college fund.
So what im trying to suggest in a not very eloquent way is that if the alt-right successfully manage to mess this up for you, you don’t need to give a damm about it, as you are a successful, popular author who’s ‘made it’ and they’re both jealous of your success and trying to cling to your coattails lime little bits of dog turd:-)
Jada:
In fact, I keep it with my Hugos. It was a very kind gift and I’m always happy when I see it.
A:
There’s literally no way for them to mess it up for me, which is the thing. I have a decade-long contract. Unless the world ends, as long as I turn in books, I get paid through 2027. It’s just tiring to have people waving up and down for your attention all the time, and not in a fun way. It’d be nice if they had another hobby besides me.
I think they did the correct thing with the awards. It saddens me that groups have to politicize these awards. There are authors on both sides of the political spectrum that I enjoy reading. While I have not personally met John Scalzi I have no doubt that he is way to the left of me politically. That doesn’t stop me from reading and enjoying his works. Life and entertainment are meant to be much more than an echo chamber.
I wish Mr. Scalzi much luck with the Dragon Award.
onyxpnina:
I noted that the linked articles and statements stated that the special sauce of the Dragon Awards was that they were fan-based awards, as if none of the other awards aren’t. Given that the Hugos are one of the oldest SF awards, and is nominated and voted on by fans, that seems especially ignorant, or they are playing into the “culture wars” themselves by appearing to deny the fandom roots and reality of the Hugos.
Kudos. Sure, the asshats are going to have a field day with the on-again-off-again decision thing, but most people with a lick of sense will appreciate the gesture of support towards the organisers.
I don’t know these Sad Puppies from Adam of Adam and Eve fame, but I know one way to upset them: buy the books from our host here and the other impacted author. That’s what I’m doing, and what I encourage others to do, too:
“Thanks, John!
The Collapsing Empire will be auto-delivered wirelessly to Kindle Cloud Reader. You can go to your device to start reading.”
“Thanks, John!
The Hidden People will be auto-delivered wirelessly to John’s Kindle for PC. You can go to your device to start reading.
If the item does not appear automatically in Kindle for PC, please go to Menu and choose Sync and Check for New Items.”
Have a good weekend, Mr. Scalzi.
Shorter Dragon: Who knew organizing a book award was so complicated?!?!?
I also get the impression that they do not even now fully grasp the issues at play.
Also, goddamn puppies….
@blaisepascal2014: On my news blog I report a lot of awards. I think the vast majority are juried, and another sliver have a jury component. There are very few popularly-voted awards. So even if the Dragon Awards administrators say it as if it was somehow in pointed contrast to the Hugos (a popularly-chosen award where one must be a Worldcon member to vote), it’s still a rarity.
I hate to see authors/artists withdraw what may be really good works on account of some person or group acting badly and trying to misuse the author’s or work’s name toward someone else’s ends.
People with ideological or political or religious agendas ought to promote those on their own merits, and leave authors and artists and their work out of it.
That is, if the author or artist (or band, etc.) wants to promote something they believe in, then let them do that, because hey, wouldn’t that be another voice defending the idea in addition to the other people who favor the idea? Aha! See how much better that would be?
Stuffing a ballot card, or stuffing the votes, is not just unfair; it’s also stupid and potentially a dead giveaway. If you have only X number of people who registered to vote, yet you have X + (BigNumber) voters and Y + (BigNumber) votes, hmm, doesn’t that say all those (BigNumber) votes and voters are potentially unreal? Yeah.
I have zero interest in any ideological-faction pseudo-puppies. Real puppies are way more fun. And I say this as a cat owner, ’cause I grew up with a sweet old mama dog. Ideological-puppies? Not much fun, to paraphrase a song that used to run on the Dr. Demento Show. (Sorry, massively free-associating there.)
I’m way more interested in good books and shows and games. If those have ideas to explore (and I hope they do) as well as a neat adventure, then I’d much rather reach, listen, watch, play those.
Hey, I began adult life as an English major with lots of Language interest and a good bit of Computer and Graphics interest. I _like_ liberal arts. So ideas, great! But have the guts to discuss those on their own merit, without trying to bash me over the head with it, or hiding behind something or someone else, or making up some crazy-stupid agenda. (I’m addressing the people who seem bent on doing that. Our host, Mr. Scalzi, is not. He’s honest and forthright enough to espouse his ideas openly in essays or in storytelling, which is, I think, way better.)
There must be good ways to minimize or prevent stuffing the ballots or stuffing the voting boxes, whether the real-world paper kind, or the virtual-online-world electronic kind. Plainly, the Dragon Awards people need to work out a better way to do that for a popularity nomination and voting process.
Good stories? Good artists and authors? Cool, bring ’em on! From the unknown first-timers to the seasoned big-name veterans, cool, we need the whole slew of ’em.
(Wait, seasonings? Well, season salt, maybe a pinch of this, a dash of that….) (Ahem, free-association mode: off; )
@Scalzi — Thanks for clarifying with the update. As stated, I hate to see good people and good art withdrawn when it is someone else’s nonsense, and not the fault of the artist or the art.)
I honestly don’t understand the concept of declining a nomination. I think it gets to the core point of an award. Is it to pick the best of something, or is it somehow for the author? Do any other industries do this? There is a long storied history of declining to accept an award, but declining a nomination? It just doesn’t make sense to me.
Say I and 100 of my friends[before you snark, no I don’t actually have 100 friends] wanted to have an award for best book of the year. Honestly I think it would be a bit weird to even attempt to notify the winner/nominees. Maybe we’d announce the winner on twitter or facebook or some website, but we probably wouldn’t care too much if it didn’t get any eyeballs outside of our circle. So what is the difference between that hypothetical award and the Dragon Award? Is it just scale of how many people have heard of it?
One other thing I forgot. Once it becomes accepted for people to decline a nomination, it starts to exert unseemly pressure on people to decline. This happened with the Hugos.
Dear Pedro,
Unfortunately, that is true of any of us who don’t qualify as the “mainstream” (please don’t ask me to try to define what that means) in so many respects. There are only 24 hours in the day and one often has better things to do with them than be a combatant.
~~~~
Dear Aurora,
I noticed that, too. But I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt on this, because I get the impression that they really don’t want to be part of all of the shit (see Pedro’s observation), so they were trying not to say anything that could be construed as taking sides or a position, since that would just be painting a bull’s-eye on their backs.
They could have done it better. If it were me, I just would’ve written “factions” with no specific adjectival qualifiers, and then they’d be providing readers with less to nitpick. But (a) I’m a professional writer, and (b) I’ve likely done a lot more reputation management than they have.
I’m giving them a pass on this one, unless they manage to stick their foot further in it. God knows they handled it better than Doherty did at Tor when he tried the “I’m not playing” tack. And he had neither excuses (a) nor (b).
~~~~
Dear Wizardru,
“…what’s the point of making an award if you don’t give the candidates a choice in the matter?”
Because the key point of an award is that you (= the award-giving entity) wish to honor merit you see in the recipients, not to cater to their whims. It is good politics and politesse to respect the latter; I mean, you’re trying to honor these people, not treat them as adversaries. But the point of the award is that YOU are issuing the honor — it’s a statement of YOUR feelings. Not theirs.
I am vehemently anti-libertarian but I respect the Prometheus Awards because it’s clear from their nominees (and some of their winners) that they don’t give a frig about the personal politics of the authors, only whether the particular work upholds their libertarian ideals. I’ve got several friends who were gobsmacked when they were listed, because they’re fervently anti-libertarian.
Now, being libertarians, I suspect that if an author asked to be un-nominated, they would honor that. But that goes to their politics. The fact is still that it’s them deciding what they think deserves an honor, not them trying to guess whether the recipient wants the honor.
– Pax \ Ctein
[ Please excuse any word-salad. Dragon Dictate in training! ]
======================================
— Ctein’s Online Gallery. http://ctein.com
— Digital Restorations. http://photo-repair.com
======================================
I hope they manage to live up to what they said to convince you to stay.
I don’t suppose they explained what they meant by a ‘justice warrior’ slate?