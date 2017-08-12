To The Barricades, With Refreshments

This morning on Twitter:
It’s comedy!
But yeah, seriously though, those Nazis and KKK and other assholes congealing themselves in Charlottesville today to marinate in their bigotry can go fuck themselves.
Also, if you feel like donating to Charlottesville-area groups who fight this nonsense and/or represent people these shitbirds hate, here’s a helpful Twitter thread for you, with links.
Also, my personal favorite snarky tweet about the Nazis marching with their tiki torches last night is:
Back in 1993 I was in Orlando. As I was being driven back to the airport, I saw a KKK member in full attire. I was so startled. My driver was a POC so asked him if that happened often. He said there was a convention at the convention center. I told him I found it disgusting. He chuckled. Being from the northeast I just didn’t come across that kind of racism (one of my family members was selectively racist but I’ve since educated them on thefolly of their ways.).
To hear of a group of Nazis doing this sickens me. Nobody should be hated for their skin color. Ever.
Last time you came to Europe to kick’em. It’s time we do the same. Hell, I’ll even bring Coke Zero and churros!!!
I live in Charlottesville these days. One of the notable aspects of life here is the wide array of do-good organizations and the commitment of C’villians to supporting them. This is a town where philanthropy is an important and beloved form of civic engagement. Fuck that Nazi bullshit.
This is all going to end in violence, which is exactly what the KKK want. You’re not going to change their minds yelling at them. Doing nothing and ignoring them doesn’t sound like a good plan, but this doesn’t seem any better.
I was a junior high school student in Brunswick, GA when they were just integrating the schools there. There were THREE black kids in my school. Coming from a Navy family, I was not aware I wasn’t supposed to talk to these kids. You can probably guess the names I was called. Things have gotten better since then, but there is still so much to be done.
We need to stop this. It won’t go away by simply waiting. We need keep working to make this behavior UNACCEPTABLE.
I made my donation to the Charlottesville NAACP just now. Do what you can, people.
Maybe they had a point.
(picture of slave covered in scars)
Maybe he had it coming.
#howwillweknowifwedontlisten
I send a bit of money to the splc every month. I think splc is a good anti-nazi organization. But maybe i need to add another one. Are the ingloriousbasterds still kicking?
Someone buy a replica of the dukes of hazard general lee and make a psa putting it in a car crusher. I’d put money to that too.
Maybe brad pitt could wear his ingloreous basterds outfit and talk in the psa with his accent. I would definitelt pay for that.
Last night, when I reiterated to my (white) mother, that I’ve already told my (white, European) husband that there may come a time when I send him and our (mixed race but can pass) child back to Britain for safety, she looked at me, the (mixed race black) woman as if I was insane.
Given today’s march in Virginia, our current administration, Steve Bannon et al, it amazes me that she thinks I shouldn’t be concerned, not only for myself, but for everyone who’s not a white, Christian, heterosexual person living in this country.
One more thing: the depths of fear felt by many* POC and non-black POC cannot be underestimated.
*many, but not all, which I can neither explain nor understand, but then I guess nobody ever thinks their neighbor would be more than happy to burn them at the stake…even though history is littered with examples of such…
Hey, wait; I have to take a train to get to the barricades!
I can bring extra sardonic commentary with a ladling of sarcasm and Trader Joes Maple Leaf cookies!
At least one thousand words, condensed:
I’m there with slightly off-color remarks and diet Sunkist. And brownies. What’s a barricade without brownies?
Spell check wanted to make that Barracuda, but what’s a barracuda with brownies? Not quite the same thing.
I can’t stop crying
Anyone on the barricades want to taste-test a new-to-me cookie recipe? They’re filled with apple butter. I can also bring two sun tea jars and an assortment of teas to put in them.
@Miles Archer:
The primary purpose of anti-nazi protests is not to change the nazis’ minds, but to show them that whatever they do, they will be resisted.
Nazis carrying Nazi flags and giving Nazi salutes hold a torchlit rally in an American university town, and the President says nothing against it … because they’re his voter base, and represented on his staff. We’re less than seven months into this nightmare, and it’s not getting easier.
And now there has been at least one death when a car ran into a crowd of counter-protestors.
Apparently, folks need to start bringing spike strips too.
Goddam nazis…
I feel sick to my stomach today. Yay.
Barricades?
Took more than barricades to take Richmond in 1865…
The Union forever, hurrah, boys, hurrah!
Down with the traitor, up with the star.
While we rally ’round the flag, boys, rally once again,
Shouting the battle cry of freedom.
So serious question. People are talking about Trump’s response to this (like I expect anything coherent from Trump at this point, shrug). What was the presidential response to the famous Skokie/Chicago lawsuit/march of 1977/1978 (as so famously parodied in the Blues Brothers). Given who was president then I assume he was not in favor, but I can’t find anything anywhere.
Actually never mind, I apparently can’t Google. “President Carter also issued a statement: ‘I must respect the decision of the Supreme Court allowing this group (the Nazis) to express their views, even when those views are despicable and ugly as they are in this case. But if such views must be expressed, I am pleased they will not go unanswered. That is why I want to voice my complete solidarity with those citizens of Skokie and Chicago who will gather Sunday in a peaceful demonstration of their abhorrence of Nazism.'”