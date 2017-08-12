To The Barricades, With Refreshments

This morning on Twitter:

You know, when the history of this era is written, I want the record to show I was firmly on the side of "Fuck this fucking Nazi bullshit." — John Scalzi (@scalzi) August 12, 2017

Same. — Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) August 12, 2017

See you on the barricades. I'll bring snacks. — John Scalzi (@scalzi) August 12, 2017

And I shall provide sardonic commentary. — Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) August 12, 2017

AT LEAST BRING A TWO LITER BOTTLE OF FRESCA DUDE — John Scalzi (@scalzi) August 12, 2017

Okay fine, sardonic offhand remarks AND some fresca — Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) August 12, 2017

It’s comedy!

But yeah, seriously though, those Nazis and KKK and other assholes congealing themselves in Charlottesville today to marinate in their bigotry can go fuck themselves.

Also, if you feel like donating to Charlottesville-area groups who fight this nonsense and/or represent people these shitbirds hate, here’s a helpful Twitter thread for you, with links.