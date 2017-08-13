The Moral Shambles That is Our President

Denouncing Nazis and the KKK and violent white supremacists by those names should not be a difficult thing for a president to do, particularly when those groups are the instigators and proximate cause of violence in an American city, and one of their number has rammed his car through a group of counter-protestors, killing one and injuring dozens more. This is a moral gimme — something so obvious and clear and easy that a president should almost not get credit for it, any more than he should get credit for putting on pants before he goes to have a press conference.
And yet this president — our president, the current President of the United States — couldn’t manage it. The best he could manage was to fumble through a condemnation of “many sides,” as if those protesting the Nazis and the KKK and the violent white supremacists had equal culpability for the events of the day. He couldn’t manage this moral gimme, and when his apparatchiks were given an opportunity to take a mulligan on it, they doubled down instead.
This was a spectacular failure of leadership, the moral equivalent not only of missing a putt with the ball on the lip of the cup, but of taking out your favorite driver and whacking that ball far into the woods. Our president literally could not bring himself to say that Nazis and the KKK and violent white supremacists are bad. He sorely wants you to believe he implied it. But he couldn’t say it.
To be clear, when it was announced the president would address the press about Charlottesville, I wasn’t expecting much from him. He’s not a man to expect much from, in terms of presidential gravitas. But the moral bar here was so low it was on the ground, and he tripped over it anyway.
And because he did, no one — and certainly not the Nazis and the KKK and the violent white supremacists, who were hoping for the wink and nod that they got here — believes the president actually thinks there’s a problem with the Nazis and the KKK and the violent white supremacists. If he finally does get around to admitting that they are bad, he’ll do it in the same truculent, forced way that he used when he was forced to admit that yeah, sure, maybe Obama was born in the United States after all. An admission that makes it clear it’s being compelled rather than volunteered. The Nazis and the KKK and the violent white supremacists will understand what that means, too.
Our president, simply put, is a profound moral shambles. He’s a racist and sexist himself, he’s populated his administration with Nazi sympathizers and white supremacists, and is pursuing policies, from immigration to voting rights, that make white nationalists really very happy. We shouldn’t be surprised someone like him can’t pass from his lips the names of the hate groups that visited Charlottesville, but we can still be disappointed, and very very angry about it. I hate that my baseline expectation for the moral behavior of the President of the United States is “failure,” but here we are, and yesterday, as with previous 200-some days of this administration, gives no indication that this baseline expectation is unfounded.
And more than that. White supremacy is evil. Nazism is evil. The racism and hate we saw in Charlottesville yesterday is evil. The domestic terrorism that happened there yesterday — a man, motivated by racial hate, mowing down innocents — is evil. And none of what happened yesterday just happened. It happened because the Nazis and the KKK and the violent white supremacists felt emboldened. They felt emboldened because they believe that one of their own is in the White House, or at least, feel like he’s surrounded himself with enough of their own (or enough fellow travelers) that it’s all the same from a practical point of view. They believe their time has come round at last, and they believe no one is going to stop them, because one of their own has his hand on the levers of power.
When evil believes you are one of their own, and you have the opportunity to denounce it, and call it out by name, what should you do? And what should we believe of you, if you do not? What should we believe of you, if you do not, and you are President of the United States?
My president won’t call out evil by its given name. He can. But he won’t. I know what I think that means for him. I also know what I think it means for the United States. And I know what it means for me. My president won’t call out evil for what it is, but I can do better. And so can you. And so can everybody else. Our country can be better than it is now, and better than the president it has.
39 thoughts on “The Moral Shambles That is Our President”
Notes:
1. Mallet is out. Play nicely with each other. Stay on topic rather than getting on a soapbox for general themes. A few of you who I know are liable to get overly excited and spewy, I’m watching you in particular.
2. If you’re going to play the same sort of equivalency game as our president did in terms of who were the bad actors in Charlottesville, it’s going to go poorly for you. Please don’t.
3. For the avoidance of doubt regarding my First Amendment positions on gatherings such as took place in Charlottesville, this piece is useful. That said, let’s not use that link as a way to open up a separate conversation thread.
4. Also, as an aide, I checked the Twitter feeds of both my senators and my congressional representative. They did just fine calling out evil for what it was. And so did my state’s governor! And three of the four of them are GOP, just in case someone’s interested on that score.
5. Also also, see this by Josh Marshall about “cherish our history” and whether it’s a dog whistle to various racists. I don’t know enough about the phrase and its history to make any real comment about it in the piece.
Probably worth noting that Trump’s dad was arrested in 1927 after a KKK riot in Queens. While the details are sparse, I think we can safely assume he was NOT a counter-protester.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/02/28/in-1927-donald-trumps-father-was-arrested-after-a-klan-riot-in-queens/
Stand with the Nazis, you are the Nazis
Well said, as always, John.
I woke up this morning hoping yesterday was a bad dream; I went to school in Charlottesville, and it’s a warm, friendly community and NOT a bastion of hatred and fear. It hurts my heart to know that this travesty will be the first thing that comes to mind for most Americans when they hear the name, for many years to come.
As to 45’s unwillingness to call out the hate groups on their evil, alas, it will never happen. 45 is the ultimate extension of solipsism — a person with tremendous power for whom nothing else IS, beyond himself. Hate groups do him no harm, and thus can’t be evil. It still boggles my mind that such a narcissistic madman could be elected to high office.
We live in dangerous days.
The most telling comment of the day: “Trump comments were good. He didn’t attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us….. There was virtually no counter-signaling of us at all. He said he loves us all…. No condemnation at all. When asked to condemn, he just walked out of the room. Really, really good. God bless him.” ~The Daily Stormer
I’ve attended the Women’s March and a few others. At every one my wife was concerned–she wouldn’t let me take our daughter at all–that someone might act out in response. I kinda shrugged it off.
I’m not shrugging it off anymore, and you’ve gotta know that’s exactly the what that asshole driver hoped to accomplish yesterday. And if I thought Trump really had a strategic brain cell I would say that’s another reason he didn’t condemn the driver in stronger terms. I can’t help but think this will have a silencing effect on marches and protests against him.
While we’re talking about the political gimme, how about state legislatures considering laws to incentivize driving through protesters? Shaking my goddamn head.
” I went to school in Charlottesville, and it’s a warm, friendly community and NOT a bastion of hatred and fear.”
From what I’ve seen, the only really questionable response from Charlottesville residents were from the police. Charlottesville didn’t deserve this.
And somehow I posted my comment on Charlottesville under the Hugos…?
I had a great uncle who fought with Patton in Europe. I’m pretty sure he is rolling over in his grave today when you have a POTUS who won’t condemn neo- nazis .
Bravo for your meaningful insight.
You’re right, John.
But the worst part is that millions of Americans knew this about him and they elected him anyway.
This moral shambles isn’t just in the White House. It’s all across this nation.
Act 2 of the national descent into violent madness has commenced. Those who bring the hate, who terrorize and intimidate officially have moved from the realm of violenct verbal discourse to violence in the physical space.
They brought it. They came to Charlottesville from many places — they are not Charlottesville residents. They came in body armor, open carry guns, mace, shield and clubs, to strut their bully badassery cosplay in someone else’s home, to HURT people and shut down people who see differently.
Be aware that 52% of the people living in Charlottesville and the immediate area are descended from the enslaved. There was a reason they picked this small city, beyond it being the home of the university founded by the founding father of white supremacy.
David Duke has condemned Trump for making the wishy-washy statement that he did make:
http://www.businessinsider.com/david-duke-strikes-out-at-trump-for-condemning-charlottesville-rally-2017-8
To quote:
“Above all else we must remember this truth: no matter our color, creed, religion, or political party, we are all Americans first. We love our country, we love our God, we love our flag, we’re proud of our country, we’re proud of who we are. So we want to get the situation straightened out in Charlottesville, and we want to study it. And we want to see what we are doing wrong as a country where things like this can happen.”
To me, that sounds exactly the opposite of what a white supremacist would want to hear. I’m not clear on what exactly you wanted him to say.
I’m going to be that person and point out that you spell it “gimme” in the first paragraph and “gimmie” in the second. Not actually sure which one is correct.
John A:
“I’m not clear on what exactly you wanted him to say.”
Strangely enough, I made it pretty clear what I wanted him to say in the body of the piece; as a hint, it’s something most other prominent national politicians had no problem saying. Maybe you should read the piece again and it will come to you.
Jesi:
Thanks, I’ll fix.
This was all clear well before the election. Remember the interview where Trump not only wouldn’t condemn the KKK, but pretended he wasn’t sure what the KKK was?
I’m in the uncomfortable position, along with the ACLU, of being willing to defend Nazi’s right to demonstrate like anyone else. But it’s utterly baffling that a group with an inherently violent ideology was allowed to march *with weapons*. Torches, sticks, shields. (I’m in the SCA, a medieval hobbyist group, and have done a good deal of sparring with shields and heavy sticks. Used maliciously against somebody not armored, those are easily deadly weapons.)
To say nothing of the fat white men walking around in fake BDUs, carrying rifles with impunity. The last time a lot of politically active black men decided to legally carry rifles in public, the NRA lobbied for more restrictive gun control.
Trump has one and only one criterion for judging a person’s moral worth: whether or not that person supports him.
That’s it. That’s all that matters.
He can’t denounce the Nazis, and I doubt he ever will. Because they support him, which automatically makes them good.
As long as Bannon Gorka and Miller are in the whitehouse he will NEVER call out the white supremists and nazis.
Thanks John! Very well articulated. As always, I appreciate your sane and pragmatic political commentary.
One of my horrible republican senators did a great job condemning it. The other… not so much.
Neonazis came to my town last year and the protests were safe and life-affirming. They’re planning to come again this year and I’m worried.
“Many sides?”
I guess I’d start by asking: “Who showed up armed and armored?”
I read it, and I would love to see Trump generally condemning white supremacists and specific groups of such. But in reference to a specific incident, is it ok for a president to essentially blame a group for something before they take responsibility for it, or before prosecution concludes that the criminal was part of a specific group?
An effective method for eliminating all supremacist groups is simply requiring that anyone who claims “supremacy” has to be able to spell it.
Manuel Royal: My text of the First Amendment specifies the right of the people to PEACEABLY to assemble and to protest. Your comment about carrying weapons is thus on point: if you are going to arm yourself to have a protest, then peacefulness seems to be ruled out, and to me is NOT protected under the Constitution. But then I’m no lawyer.
But in reference to a specific incident, is it ok for a president to essentially blame a group for something before they take responsibility for it, or before prosecution concludes that the criminal was part of a specific group?
Hell yes.
People are dead. You don’t seem to care.
It’s like Fonzi could never say “I’m sorry”, only not funny.
Trump tried saying “nazi”, but it came out “radical islamic terrorism”.
In his defense, his poll numbers are in the toilet, and pretty much the only people left supporting him are folks who see the nazis and think “maybe they have a point”.
#howwillweknowifwedontlisten
So, obviously, he can’t condemn the bigots. It’s all he’s got left.
A lot of folks are treating this sort of thing as an intellectual exercise. That’s a luxury other people can’t; it’s literally survival for them.
(Adjectives excised to spare fragile structures).
Senator Orrin Hatch on that topic:
Orrin expletive Hatch — never someone I would cite as a moral leader — had no problem using appropriate words yesterday. That’s how low the bar is.
I do care. What I also care about is that the right people are blamed.
What I would like to see is Trump denounce David Duke personally and his organization. But from what I read so far, they have not claimed any responsibility for this act of terrorism.
I don’t think it’s ok to blame people who are not proven to be involved.
You seem to be missing the nuance
Godwin’s Law and its corollaries have been suspended for the duration.
@ John A: They were wearing Nazi symbols. They were making Nazi salutes. They were chanting Nazi slogans. WHAT THE HELL MORE DO YOU WANT?
John A:
So basically as long no organized white supremacist group claims responsibility for the asshole driving his car into a crowd, the president is off the hook for calling out white supremacy.
That’s helpful, thanks.
Also I’m going to go ahead and suggest we table this particular conversation. I don’t see it heading to anywhere useful at the moment.
I feel like HRC could have been named Cassandra. Maybe now that mainstream white media are starting to notice everything horrible that she warned about is coming to pass, something will be done. Maybe as a country we’ll start taking what she warned us about seriously, though of course she won’t be given credit. (Of course, many of these guys are still spending pages of print arguing amongst themselves about exactly why it’s her fault that she lost, providing loving profiles of the misunderstood Trump voter, and using a random noun generator to tell us what millennials have destroyed most recently… so maybe not.)
#$%@$ing Nazis
I didn’t say he shouldn’t call out white supremacists. I said he shouldn’t call out a specific group of them. I.e, the KKK.
But ok, noted. The mallet is out.
Thanks, John A.
My own useless, cheap marionette of a Republican junior Senator, Cory Gardner, was one of the first GOPers to call the Charlottesville Nazis by name. I was… shocked.
Ruth Edwards:
Patton may have been a great general, and he certainly fought well against the German army, but he was a virulent antiSemite and racist who much preferred the conquered Nazis to their victims.Your uncle and Patton may have been fighting for different things.
This forum is a sane place for discussion in a less than rational world. Thank you.
How does a mind become so entrenched that it cannot access the moral and better nature provided in exemplary heroic lives abundant as examples? Are we just awash in mental illness that is catching, like plague?
Is this insanity, killing others you have never seen on a whim.
Appeals to sanilty, charity, calm, cooperation seem to fall into the Marianas Trench of human self centered misery.
Yes, I am a Left coast person, but my grandson was born while my daughter was studying law at Duke University so I visitied for long periods. The great medical research triangle near Raleigh Durham, the cultural diversity of the universities there, Supreme Court judges showing up to teach future lawyers, the civility and kindness impressed me.
This is a misery for some very lovely communities and kind people of all ages and races in North Carolina. NC has its issues, but every state has issues.