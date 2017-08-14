Uncategorized A Poll About Beds August 14, 2017 John Scalzi59 Comments Because I thought about it this weekend while Krissy was away: Take Our Poll My answer: I stay on the same side of the bed. I’m not entirely sure why, except out of habit. I’ve never really thought about it until now. You? Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
59 thoughts on “A Poll About Beds”
I have to sleep on my side because when my wife isn’t here the dog takes her side.
Same side. Long (14 years and counting) habit.
I mostly stay on my side though if I’m alone, I tend to roll over and stretch my arms/legs into that side of the bed (I tend to sleep in a jack-knife like position)
Habits are strong with this one…
I sleep in the middle and one of the cats takes my spot. I think if we got a new mattress I would stick to my side of the bed– the middle is firmer because it doesn’t have a me-shaped imprint (or a DH-shaped imprint).
I just stay on my side, and everything seems a bit empty.
Lately, our 9-month-old baby has taken up the middle of the bed (he cries *a lot* if we leave him in the cot), and when they’re both gone there’s a tangible absence. Being able to put my arm out and feel his being-aliveness, hear his breaths and vocalisations, and be brushed by his random stirrings, well, it’s lovely. I can’t resent the intrusion at all.
Here’s the deal, when my wife’s out of town I start off sleeping on my side of the bed, but I wake up on her side of the bed. My sleeping body slowly conquers the bed without her there to provide some kind of resistance. It is, therefore, my conclusion that my sleeping body is a benevolent bed despot.
Unfortunately, I tend to migrate in my sleep. I never know what side I’ll wake up on…
I sleep on the right side (looking from the foot of the bed). But, since I sleep alone, all sides are the right sides of course :). Nah really though, If I were to change bedrooms, the side closest to the bathroom is the right side.
Not just when he’s away and I’m in our bed by myself, but also in hotel beds. My side is my side. If I wake up on the other side of the bed, I am profoundly disoriented.
I sleep on my side, and then fill up my husband’s side with books, magazines, and random stuff to make it feel like there’s someone there, although this doesn’t actually work.
My husband claims to sleep diagonally when I’m not around.
He’s not often away, and when he is, one of my kids usually sleeps with me. But I can certainly spread out in the middle if I get the chance. I want to add, he’s REALLY particular about sleeping on the RIGHT side of the bed (as you’re lying on your back), so I’m required to take the left side. Always.
I think Jenni has it figured pretty well. “My side is my side. If I wake up on the other side of the bed, I am profoundly disoriented.” We’ve been married 41 years next Monday and I’ve had to work away from home a lot in that time – I know Ally sleeps on ‘her side’ and I sleep on ‘my side’ wherever we are.
Also my Mum & Dad, married 66 years now, are the same – though they have spent less time separated
Always sleep on the same side, always.
When I lived alone, I had a full-sized mattress, and I slept in the center. I’ve been married almost 13 years, and I’ve slept on the right (as you’re looking at it from the foot of the bed) side of the bed for almost all that time. My husband travels a lot for work, so when he’s gone I can spread out a little more towards his side, but our two cats mostly take up his side when he’s gone.
And yet, after 46 years, when we’re in a hotel my wife still tends to ask me which is her side!
I tend to sleep on my side but my memory foam mattress is far too good at remembering just how large my backside is, so occasionally I take a ‘holiday’ from the hole I usually inhabit and sleep on my partner’s side.
I prefer my side when I’m away from my other half, which is often because she has to care for her parents and I have to work. On the other hand, middle of the bed cuddled together because! Not the best answer in the history of ever, but the truth. When I’m alone, I stick to one side, and so does she. Together? We wind up invading each other’s side. LOL
I’ve been divorced for 7 years and I *still* sleep on ‘my’ side of the bed – even when staying over somewhere else. Habits get thoroughly ingrained.
Diagonally.
I’ve been divorced for 7 years and I *still* sleep on ‘my’ side of the bed – even when staying over somewhere else. Habits get thoroughly ingrained.
I always sleep on the same side of a bed (left side, looking at the bed from its foot). Always have, regardless of whether I have a partner in bed with me or not. It probably has something to do with the fact that I usually sleep on my right side.
Always on my side. Habit, sure, but also that’s the side with the nightstand with my alarm clock, and I need to be within snooze bar slapping distance.
I am a terribly restless sleeper, so when he is not here (not very often), I tend to spread out to the middle of the bed. Tossing and turning from the middle is better. OTOH, hubby is one of those who has a very set idea which side of any bed is “his”. As I am directionally challenged and can’t re-orient in a strange room (like a hotel), I always have to ask him which side is his, even after 39 years.
I haven’t had an opportunity where both of my partners are gone in a long while, but typically I’ll continue to sleep on my side of the bed.
I stretch out diagonally, from corner to corner. It’s glorious.
I have bad insomnia and my husband snores so we usually sleep in separate rooms. When we didn’t have a “guest” room and he was away I would sleep on his side.
I’m single and sleep alone, but I passed on the ‘jerk’ option; I don’t feel bad about being single. After two divorces I concluded that, amongst other things, I’m not good at the marriage model.
Included amongst the other things is the fact that I like to sleep diagonally across a large bed.
You’re gone more than Krissy is. What’s her vote? :D
We are rarely apart for more than a night or two. In those cases, we stay on “our” sides (although “our” sides have changed since we moved, she gets closer to the bathroom, always).
I remember reading a thing from George Burns about coping when his wife, Gracie Allen, died. He said something along the lines of “I couldn’t sleep, until I switched to her bed. Just being that little bit closer to her allowed me some comfort.” (They slept in separate beds but in the same room IIRC.)
I’ve often considered trying that if my wife were to take a long business trip.
Sadly, I have good experience with this right now, as my wife has been in the hospital for several weeks for chemo. Last night my daughter climbed into bed with me after a bad dream.
After 9 years of happy divorce I still sleep on *my* side of the bed.
Hell yes, even in hotels, even when the bed is up against the wall on that side.
One of my biggest quibbles about hotel rooms is not having enough outlets such that you can move the clock to the other side of the bed and/or plug in your phone charger on either side.
My side, except I might annex a little extra space in the middle.
You’re missing a very important option, which is sleeping DIAGONAL across the bed, so as to take up as much space as possible!
‘Switch Hitter’. On a single stretch in a specific bed – we have the same places. In the next bed that might all change. You just never know. When alone it’s the more convenient side for me.
I use a CPAP machine, set up on my side of the bed, so significant changes of position in the bed are sort of ruled out.
However, I believe Phish addressed this question in the song “Lengthwise” on their “Rift” album: “When you’re there, I sleep lengthwise. And when you are gone, I sleep diagonally in my bed.”
I’m with @bluestgirl. I sprawl. I still wake up book ended by two of our cats.
I think it was the protagonist of Tristram Shandy who says the great glory of bachelorhood/spinsterhood is the freedom to lie on your bed diagonally.
Being retired and disabled, I now live in a tiny senior studio apartment (probably 450 sq ft) very near my old offices near MIT, and my bed is a memory foam futon I don’t take from being in couch mode. So there is only one side, or I’d fall out of it. I refer to this as my “senior citizen dorm room.” But back in the day I was well trained to sleep on one side of the bed, and often slept with my head on my partner’s shoulder. Sleeping with my head buried in the memory foam of the back of the couch seems like a big furniture size stuffed animal.
Typically I simply sprawl a bit more and distribute a few more electronic doodads (that is when the space is not occupied by the Swedish bikini team).
Like a few others, I tend to start on my side, but stretch into the the space my lovely bride usually occupies. I also spend way too much time in hotels alone, where I tend to sleep in the middle and get up by scooting to the foot of the bed. (We have a foot board at home.)
I’m single and I tend to sleep on the right side of the bed (though when I sleep in a hotel or as a guest in someone’s house I will lie on the side that comes with a bed light and/or a place to put the book I’m reading at that time.)
In relationships I’ve always followed the preference of my partner. Most people care about the what’s-my-side issue way more than I do. (Same with the hanging of toilet rolls or the placement of cutlery in drawers – my take: if you don’t care all that much, take your lead from one who does.)
My wife and I switch sides whenever we sleep outside home. Just because.
Now that I think about it, perhaps I’d have chosen “Sleeps on couch fully clothed surrounded by open DVD cases and TV tuned to Netflix” if it had been available…. :)
We’ve been married twelve years and the only time my wife has been away overnight was when she was in the hospital. I slept on my side. Before I was married I had a queen bed. I rotated around the bed, left, middle, right on successive nights. It was to wear the bed out evenly.
There is a follow up question: when they are away, do you have less snoring and more blankets?
:D
All my stuff is on my side of the bed. My water bottle, my phone, my iPad (I watch a movie with sleep headphones to help me turn off my brain), my chargers, all that stuff. If I migrated to his side of the bed I wouldn’t be in reach of anything I might need during the night.
I have a CPAP, so unless I go through the hassle of moving it over to his nightstand, I’m tethered to my side of the bed.
My partner and I sleep in separate beds. Partly because I snore like a monster, and also because we both like to have our space when we sleep. And since we live in a small Japanese apartment, we actually sleep in separate rooms. So far, so good.
We have a CalKing, which is fairly enormous, so when I have it all to myself, I tend to sleep crosswise on it.
Another member of Team CPAP here, so I sleep wherever my facehugger is plugged in. (The last time I voluntarily slept without it was the night my husband had his stroke in 2013; my last sight of him in the ER was on a ventilator, and it was just too much for me to deal with my own set of hoses. I slept on his side that night, trying to cuddle all of our stuffies simultaneously.)
I will note that when I last had a secondary partner, “my side” at his home was not the same as “my side” at my home.
I kind of roll toward the middle but don’t make it all the way because of the humpy bit that’s probably a sign we need a new mattress in spite of turning it twice a year.
In 25 years of marriage, we’ve only slept apart twice. We don’t like sleeping without each other there.
I tend to sleep on the same side of the bed, even when I’m sleeping alone.
I seldom share my bed with people, but when I had a cat that slept with me then my side of the bed was the right side. He sort of got me trained to sleep on that side, no matter where I’m at. He’s gone now, but I still can’t sleep on his side.
I prefer to sleep alone, and anyway I’m a jerky, restless sleeper so most people would also prefer not to sleep with me. I do mostly sleep on one side of the bed, but not always (restless sleeper), but mostly because the pillow that works for me is on that side of the bed. And that was more information than anybody wanted!
I start on my side and end up diagonal in the morning! No idea why.
I sleep in a hammock. It might have two sides, since there are two possible diagonals. Or it might have one side, since both diagonals cross the same point in the middle.