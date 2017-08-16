I have a piece in the Los Angeles Times today about the difficulty of writing science fiction in today’s world, and no, it’s not just because one has to wonder if the world is going to be here tomorrow. Here’s the link. Enjoy!
23 thoughts on “Writing About Later, Now: Harder Than It Used to Be”
PS: Please don’t kvetch here about ads and/or firewalls. I know the LA Times has them. It has to make money. Assume I’ve heard your specific complaint about them before. Also, if you’re tempted to tell me you’re not going to read the piece because ads/firewalls/etc., assume I’ve heard that before too, and it’s not necessary for me to be told it again.
Imagine what the writers of “House Of Cards” are dealing with !
Used to be it was pretty far fetched but now it seems positively pedestrian to whats actually going on in the White House.
“To have characters in far-flung times prattling on about issues clearly specific to our time would be like writing a novel where people in 2017 are having knock-down, drag-out fights about the Alien and Sedition Acts or the Boer War.”
Or… the Civil War? I think Americans in 2500 will be fighting about it.
Interesting read. It is hard to focus on anything, even writing Swedish language textbooks, because of the lurch between nuclear war on one day to white supremicists on the next. Nothing is normal any longer. In these times, it is hard enough to stay sane and kind. Not to mention funny, which is your talent, in a time where nothing seems funny any more.
Just think of the opportunity. Fallout style story lines with real live research going into it. Power armor and mini-nukes for everyone!
John, I thought the best part was the juxtaposition of the final sentence and the little author bio/plug at the end:
“Then I could get back to writing work that’s minimally allegorical and not, intentionally or otherwise, something that looks like straight-up reportage.
Scalzi, a critic at large, is a Hugo Award-winning novelist. His most recent book is “The Collapsing Empire.””
Oh, the irony.
I am trying with minimal success to learn my part in the Bach B Minor Mass that I will singing on Saturday. Very difficult to do when I have to compulsively check my Twitter feed.
Thanks for writing this and sharing it for us to see. In the article, you ask a question about how science fiction writers can build dystopias with finesse in the current times.
My answer: If they can’t, maybe the time has come to try something different.
Speculative work has focused on downsides, with apocalyptic and dystopian elements taking the lead over much of the last decade, like the disasters escaping from Pandora’s box.
Let’s take a look at what legendarily follows that. Hope.
I’m not even remotely close to being the first person to point this out recently, but we need the pendulum swinging in a more utopian direction. Instead of focusing our imaginations on the worst-case, let’s drag them away from the train wreck and dream something we want to see in the future.
If the world will catch up with science fiction, let’s give it something positive up ahead in the distance.
I read all the “Advise and Consent” books when I was in grade school. All this reminds me of “Come Nineveh, Come Tyre”, except it turns out Drury got it exactly wrong. It’s the conservatives who are ending the world in blood and fire by colliding with the Russians.
Like William Gibson reportedly said, “The future is already here — it’s just not very evenly distributed.” Still awaiting powered armor.
Maybe take inspiration from Sinclair Lewis? “It Can’t Happen Here” is a classic for a reason.
Or write something about a superhero who punches out Nazis? That’s what I’ve been doing these past few months. Just writing fanfic about Supergirl punching Nazis in their filthy faces.
One of the strange things about spending time in hospital is that it’s a different world; I came home on Monday, having spent 39 days in that different world, and it’s already becoming unreal. This is a popular SF/F theme which I have no problems in accepting, for obvious reasons, since I’ve been going in and out of hospitals since I was a small child, thanks to the NHS which provides care to those who need it, rather than only to those who can pay for it.
John’s problems as a writer when that different world no longer looks different strike a chord; I know that the different world exists, but most people don’t. It’s possible, of course, to write a book that transcends the world it obviously sprang from, but still has qualities which draw you back long after that world has changed.
For me, Zelazny’s ‘Damnation Alley’ is so compelling that I spend time with its antihero every year or so. On the other hand, it’s bloody hard to write a book that good, and Zelazny was writing at a time when the status quo had been the status quo for quite some time. That isn’t the case today.
By the way, that looks like Zeus in the Twitter side bar. He’s looking good…
The accuracy of your observations aside (I’ve seen my productivity plummet since November), you certainly didn’t pull any punches regarding how you feel about the papaya potus.
Could I possibly just admit my weakness and retreat into the past instead, if only to watch all of West Wing again.
I know, I know, ostrich head in the sand but some days I just can’t take it any more.
Ray C–I think you and might be some of the few left who remember those Alex Drury books!
Stevie–I saw the movie version of “Damnation Alley” before I joined the USAF. I ended up in a missile Launch Control Center with my very own set of keys to hose off a squadron of Minuteman III ICBMs if so ordered. Turned out the opening scene in the movie was filmed in one of the Missile Procedure Trainers (completely representative, real-life appearing trainers where we practiced all of our procedures) using the actual launch sequence for our base. It was as real in appearance as it gets.
Not a rant about paywalls, but rather a segue into copyright issues: As a name-brand author, John, have you ever considered insisting on retaining copyright to your newspaper pieces? That would let you republish them on your own site, making them available in perpetuity and sidestepping the whole issue of paywalls, which are a significant issue for some readers.
That suggestion isn’t as far-fetched as you might think. About 15 years ago, when I was a member of the Society for Technical Communication (STC), I decided it was both ironic and inappropriate that STC required authors to surrender copyright to their (unpaid) contributions to the magazine and newsletter. After all, isn’t an organization composed primarily of writers supposed to be protecting the rights of writers? With the help of a Board member, I proposed that STC amend all its publications policies to let authors retain copyright to their works and grant STC only the rights they needed to safely publish our contributions. After much sturm and drang, they accepted, and authors now have the right to reuse their own writing howsoever they wish. STC retains print and online rights to the articles I contribute, and can anthologize them should they wish, but I have full rights to do whatever I want with the text after giving them 1 month of exclusivity. As a general rule, I no longer accept an offer to publish something I’ve written if I can’t republish the work on my site a month later. This kind of attitude spreads — when authors stick up for their rights.
So paywall or no paywall, see if you can’t put a little pressure on your publishers to make things better for all authors. For the privilege of publishing a Scalzi original, most publishers should be willing to let you republish it a month later on your own site.
I don’t mind paywalls like that one, where you can try it first to see if you like it. I would have even subscribed if they took PayPal.
You wouldn’t be old enough to have had the experience of reading Doonesbury during the Watergate hearings, when cartoonist Garry Trudeau found it practically impossible to think up wilder stuff than was coming out in the daily news.
But, as an artist, you’re living in comparable times.
But think of all of the wonderful opening lines there will be when and if this is over. Four years of being on the spin cycle might end up giving even more vertigo when it stops though. At least I am not John Kelly, that poor guy’s sense of duty must be epic.
In some cases science fiction tries to paint humanity into a future that is bright and filled with love and compassion. The appeal of Star Trek is just that. It presents a future where humans have put aside petty racial arguments and have moved on to explore space on a peace keeping mission. The universe that Roddenberry created is a utopian fantasy. We hope that in the future we are advanced enough to realize we all live on this one blue marble in a vast universe. Once we destroy this planet we cannot buy one at the big box or online retailer of the universe. I am an African American, a race that has been decimated by slavery, Jim Crow, drugs, and mass incarceration. I always knew what he was. He couldn’t hide. His comments didn’t push us into a bright future but moved his into the past. It seems like science fiction about the past.(Oxymoron of sorts) Its seems as if the United States jumped into a time machine and returned to the days of “A Birth of a Nation”. John I see your predicament and understand how can it can be a task you write science fiction when it seems you are living it. As always well written and thought out. You inspire me to keep plugging away at my word processor.