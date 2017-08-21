It went well! We had intermittent clouds in the run-up, but for the first half (closing up to the maximum) we had very good views much of the time, and the clouds weren’t so heavy we couldn’t see. I made a box, but then Krissy’s work handed out eclipse glasses, so we used those instead, and I also used a makeshift filter on my camera to get some pretty good shots. This particular shot came just after maximum, when all of a sudden a lot of clouds rolled in and I could snap a naked shot of the sun without frying my camera. We got 88% of coverage, which is enough for a show. In all, a very fine eclipse, from the deck of my house.
The next eclipse for North America is in 2024, and as it happens, that one will have totality directly over my house. Which is convenient! And before you ask, we’re already booked up. Sorry.
Updated to add: Also, I think I may never get a better eclipse shot than this one. Thank you and good night.
25 thoughts on “Our Eclipse Here in Bradford”
We watched from our back yard here in DC. Looked exactly like your pic.
We all went out on the street in Manhattan with all the other workers. People had boxes and glasses and everyone shared. SO cool.
Here in Phoenix, 63% is all we got.
Question for the science peeps: our meteorologist said eclipses can sometimes kick up eclipse winds and even sudden storms, but she didn’t explain why. Anyone know?
Thanks for two great pics!
Hmmm….possibly because of the temperature drop in the path of totality (and if the drop was extreme enough). Seattle, at 92%, had a distinct drop of 5 degrees or so, and it felt a tad chilly.
You’re going to be right in the middle of the totality path in April 2024, so, weather permitting, you’ll have a great opportunity then.
The eclipse started here at 1:03 pm. I had to teach college algebra at 1:00 pm. I really wanted to be outside shooting a time lapse of the eclipse. So, we had class outside and the assignment was to calculate the time interval between shots of the time lapse and how many neutral density filters are required to not fry my camera. The answers were 14.25 s and all the filters I had, 16 stops worth.
We’re also smack in the middle of totality for 2024 here in neighboring Indiana. However, there have been plans since my wife and I retired of moving to New Mexico—and seven years is a long time not to do that—so we may end up driving to watch in Texas.
Your second picture is awesome. I watched it at Ohio Northern University (Ada, Ohio), a little north of you. The astronomy club was out in force with their telescopes for people to us. There were several people who brought home made box viewers (including one made from a Cheerios box). Very good weather with a little cloud cover. Had fun talking to the other people who came to watch it. We were wondering if the eclipse would knock Trump off the news headlines and give him a break . Can’t wait for the 2024 eclipse that should bring totality to our area.
I had 85% at my house in Florida with nearly cloudless skies. I watched it with some cheap 10×25 binoculars with the proper filters. I didn’t think to get a filter for the camera but I did get a few pictures of the crescent shaped spots in the shadows cast by palm fronds which is pretty neat. I also got a 5 degree temperature drop at my backyard weather station as the sun dimmed.
Nice one. Here in NYC (southern Brooklyn to be exact) we were at 71% and, frankly, didn’t get much of anything, especially compared to you. We’re planning on crashing at our friends’ house in Buffalo in April 2024. Ssh, don’t tell them.
We had totality where I am in Idaho. It was quite awesome. I recommend chasing eclipses, if you have the money, which I don’t. I can see why ancient people were freaked out. Weird. But awesome.
Based on the map on Wikipedia for the 2024 eclipse, you should be smack dab in the middle of totality then. We all expect excellent pictures from you then!
Totality in 2024 goes just a tad west of Austin, it looks like, so that may be a good weekend to book a B&B in the Hill Country.
Here in the state capitol of California, we only had 79% totality, but that was awesome enough, hanging with the neighbors, and passing my welding goggles (with two #9 glass stacked on each other) around. Here the moon slipped down the left side of the sun, which was neat.
(Why do I have welding goggles when I don’t weld? We had an annular eclipse in my hometown. It wasn’t as big of a deal as this one, but it was really the first eclipse I ever got to see. So I walked into a welding supply store and asked them for #18 glass. Turns out #18 is excessive, but when I looked it up on the internet, that’s what was suggested. They wanted to know what the heck I was planning to do with #18 glass, because that’s very dark. I explained about the eclipse, and they came up with a solution — stacking two #9 glass on each other.)
I saw that eclipse, and I think I peeked at the transit of Venus, but they were pulled out again today. The neighbors were very thankful, because all our attempts at pinhole cameras either failed miserably or were not easy to see what was going on. One of them shot the eclipse by putting their camera in my goggles. Although I’m sad I couldn’t get to Oregon to see the total, this was fun enough.
2024 in Buffalo, though!
99% here just across the Columbia from Portland. Had lots of neighborhood kids show up where some of us were looking, so we shared eclipse glasses around. My favorite was the little girl (starting 3rd grade next week) who was being very grumpy about having to leave her bike – until she looked through the glasses at the sun. Her mouth dropped open and a very slow “oooohhhh” came out. Another neighbor and I explained what was going on – it took a few moments to get the concept, but once she got it she ran to her dad and said “Science is cool!” So score one for the geeks!
Here in South Carolina, I got to see totality just by stepping out my front door and looking up (with appropriate eye protection) It was cool to watch, especially since it was my first total eclipse. It didn’t get as dark as I expected, only about just around sunset. Still, I’m glad I got to see it. Oh, and well before 2024, I expect to be living in Texas.
Great pics, John, thanks for sharing. I was at work today, but confess not a lot got done between 2 and 3 p.m.
About 67% in my part of upstate New York. Very cool through eclipse glasses. Very slight dimming and change in the quality of light around here. In 2024, I’ll be about a three hour ride from totality and have connections. I’m there!
We made the most of our 80% coverage in Largo MD. My colleagues and I popped outside once or twice during the leadup to peak coverage, then stayed out for about 10 minutes or so during peak. Clouds kept moving over the sun but moved away again enough that we could make excellent use of our eclipse glasses. Awesome.
I watched from Paducah, KY. I had drove over to Edwardsville, IL to see Marian Call at a coffee shop, then headed SE to try and avoid the clouds. It worked, 2 minutes, 20 seconds of totality. More than with it.
Really looking forward to 2024, I get 3m, 8s of totality without leaving home. Need to get the proper filters for my camera and probably a longer lens.
We just had clouds here (or, as I like to call it, an eclipse of both the sun and the moon by water vapor). But someone at NASA managed to capture a picture of the International Space Station transiting the sun during the eclipse.
I was on the centerline in Tennessee. Two and a half minutes of totality; amazing to see. But even more memorable, maybe was the feeling of sheer strangeness for about ten minutes before totality, when there was still a sliver of Sun. How scary it must have been for prescientific people, to have the light become so inexplicably gloomy on a clear day, the air cooling rapidly, and then for the Sun to abruptly turn black.
You know, I just want to say thank you for sharing such beautiful views with us. The internet can be a pretty unpleasant place sometimes, and posts like this are really heartening. You’re just sharing the beauty of your world with all of us, and that? That’s pretty awesome.
Also, I got to see the eclipse from Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA, and that was also pretty fantastic: tons of geeks out in the streets, all sharing glasses hand to hand, marvelling over a beautiful sight together. And there was a puppy, too! All in all a great day, both on the internet (thanks to you) and on the streets.