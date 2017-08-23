A Small But Important Change

Which is: When you type “Scalzi.com” in your address bar, it now takes you to Whatever rather than the static page that I’ve had at the site for years and years.

Why? Well, because the static page was static, and not especially helpful, and meanwhile pretty much everything that goes on with the site goes on here on Whatever. Also, most people who come to the site come to the blog directly, and all the links that were previously on the static page pointed here anyway. It made sense to make the switch.

If I ever get around to doing a full site revamp, things might change. But I suspect at this point, I’ll be keeping it as it is. This is where the action is. Might as well point to it.