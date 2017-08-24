Child delivered and ensconced in her dormitory room, and she’s pretty happy. I posted the above picture on Twitter and the response was largely, “Wait, she has a single room? As a freshman?” The answer is, yes to both. Apparently this was surprising to people at her college as well. Be that as it may, I also had a single room as a freshman, so I guess this is a Scalzi family tradition. Which is better than having a tradition of, say, being the first person in the dorm to do a keg stand or something like that.
We’re back at home now and everything’s fine, if a bit quiet. It was a long and kind of emotional day, but overall a good one, I think. But this evening my plan is to eat ice cream and zone out. I think that’s a perfectly fine reaction to the first day of an empty nest.
21 thoughts on “College Delivery Day Update”
That’s about as nice and cozy as a dorm room can be. Enjoy the ice cream!
Wishing you all the best.
For bingeing, I recommend Halo Top ice cream. It’s good but also low calorie, meant for moments like this when you don’t even want to scoop it into a bowl. Go ahead and eat the whole thing.
How I wish my daughter was so neat!
I’m a few years out of college with a 8 month old daughter. I’m in between both of your experiences, knowing the second may be tougher. I wish both of y’all the best :)
I remember taking my daughter to college the first year and I was upset not just that she was going away but that the next year I would be able to do it without feeling as bad and even less so the year after that. And that this was the beginning of her leaving and I didn’t want to eventually accept it with a shrug.
Wow, that room looks more settled and personalized than the house I moved into back in March!
Most students in the UK get single rooms, we think having to share is odd!
She looks jolly comfortable and very happy, so enjoy your icecream, job well done.
The concrete block walls are handy. I used to let off stress by taking ice cubes and throwing them as hard as I could against the wall. It was sort of satisfying.
Eh, I noticed the single room, but figured it was at least partly to do with your financial situation. That said, I had a double room to myself for most of my freshman year, after my roommate dropped out about a month in.
Congrats Scalzis and best wishes on the new chapters in your lives. I also want all of the ice cream and we are just facing my kid’s imminent first day of first grade.
From the Delivery Room to the Dorm Room. Kudos.
Congratulations to you and your family! Adorable room!
Love the afghan at the end of the bed, that’s a pretty color combination.
Athena and younger-you are/were lucky not to have to deal with roommates. I managed to get single dorm rooms sophomore-senior years, but we were required to have roomies freshman year.
Looks like a great set-up, especially when I think back on my dorm room and my first roommate.
Looks fake, I don’t remember my dorm room ever looking that tidy. But that’s more telling on me than anything else. of course my college tradition was causing a multi room blackout, which is a far more interesting story.
I love all the colour! One of the things that made me homesick upon going to college was the dull dorm room. I see she has already added her own style to the place!
I read this as I was taking the first bites of my evening ice cream. Ice cream, always a good plan. Best to the college lady and her parents.
I’m impressed not only by the neatness but also by the fact that I don’t see any giant-screen televisions or massive game consoles.
We were floored by the high-end electronics that all the other freshmen were hauling into their rooms when we dropped our kid off fourteen years ago, particularly given the fact that the rooms themselves were about 10’x14′ – what the heck do you need a pair of 60″ TVs for in a room that small?? Not being the TV sorts ourselves, it hadn’t even occurred to us to buy our kid a television set for his dorm room, and I think he was the only kid on his entire floor who was thus deprived.
Enjoy your ice cream tonight, sir. I recommend Zanzibar Dark Chocolate – you deserve it.
Congrats! We move our oldest daughter into her dorm next Saturday. Sounds like ice cream is a good idea for us, too.
Congratulations. We moved our oldest daughter into her dorm last Sunday to start her college experience. Even with three more children, the house is a bit empty (not to mention quieter) without her. But there have already been text messages exchanged, FaceTime conversations, and even the occasional old fashioned phone call already. And there’s been a fair amount of ice cream consumed in our house, as well.