Here’s a picture of Athena on the last day of summer. The next day (today, as I’m writing this after midnight) we bundle her and much of her belongings into the minivan and head down to Oxford, Ohio, where Athena begins her time at Miami University. We’ll drop her off, help her get situated, and then drive away, to come home to a house that for the first time ever will not have her in it on a regular basis. It’s a good and expected and desired thing to have her start this part of her life. But it will be different. If there was any doubt that our daughter is no longer a child (even when she remains our child), coming home to a house without her will be the closing argument on that.
It’s nothing new in the annals of history, mind you. Children leave home all the time. But it’s new to us. And that’s the thing. We’ll be fine, and Athena will only be an hour (and a text or a tweet or phone call) away. But it will still be different without her. A little bit of each of our hearts goes with her when she goes.
That’s all I want to say about it right now. Except to reiterate again how much I love my daughter, and how proud I am of her for who she’s become and excited for who she has yet to become in these next few years. What a wonderful time for her, and for us. Still, I hope you’ll understand if I’m a little out of it the next several days. It’ll just be me, missing my kid.
17 thoughts on “The End of Summer, and Other Things”
I’m so jealous of Athena. I never got to go away to college and that’s the only real regret I have in life.
I moved away from the family home at the start of 2017 after three years of commuting. Welcome to the club Athena. :)
Great post. Loved it.
nice post. very relateable
For me, the most melancholy truth about parenting is that, if we do our job well, we make ourselves unnecessary. Yes, we will always be there for our children, and they may continue to need us in ways large and small throughout their lives, but not in the same way. We do everything we can to make them independent, confident, productive and compassionate people, and then they go into the world to fulfill that promise. I’m happy and sad for you at the same time.
Having children is setting a little piece of your heart free to roam the world. We will be happy and sad for you (and look forward to, and dread, the moment when it comes for us in nine years).
Is she still going to arrange to have a photo of herself on her first day of class taken for you to post? It’d be a shame to miss that.
I suppose my parents have yet to truly feel empty nestish, as I left for college when my sister was six or seven — and she still lives at home, which she also did while getting her BA. Our parents travel a lot more than they used to, though, for weeks at a time, so maybe it’s more the other way around.
John, my daughter moved out of our home this past May. I sat in her room crying. It was brutal.
Congratulation again to Athena. She seems like she is off to a fine start, both as a person and in her situation. Congratulations to Krissy and you for getting her there.
Aw, nice. You guys and Barack and Michelle are going through the same thing.(as they dropped Malia off at Harvard yesterday). As a non-parent, I can’t say “I know how you feel” but I have a good imagination. I’m sure Athena will do great. You will too, in time.
Success and happiness to Athena as she embarks on the great adventure!
And sympathies to her parents as they adjust back to being a household of two instead of three. It has been fourteen years since we took our younger kid off to college a couple of hours away, and I will never forget the feeling of emptiness and quiet in the house after his departure. We got used to it, of course, and it has been tremendously rewarding to watch both of our kids become confident, independent, successful adults – but there is no feeling quite like that moment when the dorm room door closes with the offspring on the other side, and the parents start that long walk back to the car without them.
Be gentle with yourselves, all of you.
I have two kids at the University of Minnesota just 20 minutes away. I know just how you feel. After two years of empty nest I still find myself thinking “right there is where we used to build things with blocks”, and “right there is where we used to wrestle, and I lost every match”.
But…. There’s still 1 more month of summer left!
Wow.
Tempus fugit
Just wait until she goes back for her senior year ;) My daughter just went back for her senior year. So we are facing the fact that she will likely never be home for 2-3 straight months again. Lots of kids return home after college for a while, I did. But I’ll be shocked if my daughter does. She has stuff to do, and I don’t think that stuff will be commuting distance from home.
It’s scary – my oldest daughter starts college later this month (she has 3 siblings behind her, so won’t exactly be empty nesters yet) and we’ll be making the move soon – not far away at all, but still not at home. It’s clearly a rite of passage for both children AND their parents (maybe especially parents).
I feel you. Moved my daughter to Ypsilanti for her third year on Tuesday. She’s living off campus for the first time, and we had to rent a truck for some furniture which I realize may not return to our house. So I’m driving the truck solo on the turnpike, and Rush’s “Time Stand Still” comes on the radio. DAMMIT, MAN.