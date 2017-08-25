Uncategorized Porch Tiger August 25, 2017 John Scalzi6 Comments Done up all old-timey. Slow day here at the Scalzi Compound. Hope your Friday has been a good one. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
6 thoughts on “Porch Tiger”
Well, I was attacked by a panther this morning. A small sofa panther. It used its +4 cuteness attack on me, and nearly made me late for work.
Bit worried about a visit from Harvey Flood, other than that, tgif.
Wishing I was that cat about now…
“Could I be any more relaxed? Sure. But you always leave a little something for the encore, right?”
My Friday has been GREAT because I lost all innernetz before I woke up Wednesday, and I finally got it back this afternoon.
I may be excessively dependent.
Looks delicious.