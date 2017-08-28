Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 8/28/17

John Scalzi11 Comments

Happy Monday — here’s a lovely stack of new books and ARCs for you peruse as this week gets started. If you see something you’re interested in, tell us in the comments!

11 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 8/28/17

  1. If that Dan Jones’ The Templars on the very bottom is history, it’s going to be quite good. He’s a feisty writer and the story is incredible. Their downfall at the hands of a venal, dishonest king led to the stake for many of their leaders.

  2. I have The Brightest Fell on pre-order and have slowly been getting more and more excited as September approaches…

  3. Ooooh, the new October Day! Which I should be able to get from the library in about six months. :( Stupid DAW and their DRM.

  7. I don’t normally read fantasy, but it’s high time I tuned in to Seanan McGuire. So that’s where I’m headed next.

  8. Oooh, the Seanan Macguire, the Templar book and the Jim Hines all look good. I’ll have to see what my library can do.

  10. Another voice for the ‘Oooh, another Seanan/October Daye book!’ choir here.

    I shall have to check out Mr Hine’s series also. Huzzah!

