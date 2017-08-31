Nifty, yeah? I think so too. It comes out on October 5, if you’re in Germany, or just like German translations. I’m happy to say that Bernhard Kempen, who has translated most of my work in German before, is continuing the task here. Since I’ve won awards in Germany, he’s clearly doing an excellent job.
6 thoughts on “Enjoy This Cover of the German Edition of The Collapsing Empire”
Empire of Streams?
Neat :-)
I like the cover
Like it! In fact, I like it a bit more than the US cover.
“translated from American [language] by Bernhard Kempen”
Too funny.
German title much more fun!