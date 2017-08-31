Uncategorized

Enjoy This Cover of the German Edition of The Collapsing Empire

John Scalzi6 Comments

Nifty, yeah? I think so too. It comes out on October 5, if you’re in Germany, or just like German translations. I’m happy to say that Bernhard Kempen, who has translated most of my work in German before, is continuing the task here. Since I’ve won awards in Germany, he’s clearly doing an excellent job.

