By whom? By comedian Jackie Kashian, on her Dork Forest podcast. If you ever wanted to hear me prattle on for an hour on a topic unrelated to my professional capacity, now is your chance. Note: She’s got about five minutes of intro stuff, and then I come in. Enjoy.
2 thoughts on “In Which I Am Interviewed For an Hour on the Subject of Photography”
Enjoying this listen. But… DSLR, not DLSR. :)
You are pretty well informed, Scalzi, which is not surprising, given your photographic results. Enjoyable prattling, indeed. And it WAS a good joke…
