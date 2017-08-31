Uncategorized

In Which I Am Interviewed For an Hour on the Subject of Photography

John Scalzi2 Comments

By whom? By comedian Jackie Kashian, on her Dork Forest podcast. If you ever wanted to hear me prattle on for an hour on a topic unrelated to my professional capacity, now is your chance. Note: She’s got about five minutes of intro stuff, and then I come in. Enjoy.

2 thoughts on “In Which I Am Interviewed For an Hour on the Subject of Photography

  2. You are pretty well informed, Scalzi, which is not surprising, given your photographic results. Enjoyable prattling, indeed. And it WAS a good joke…

    eBbr

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s