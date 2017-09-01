Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window 9/1/17: Washington DC

And out the window is the convention center that the National Book Festival will be at tomorrow. Along with me! I have an event at 3:30 and a signing at 4:30. If you’re in the area I hope to see you there. Otherwise, it’s nice to be back in the area I lived in for four years, from ’96 to 2001. I liked it when I was here, except for the traffic, which was awful. Besides that: Pretty great.

4 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window 9/1/17: Washington DC

  1. I do note a small carpark on the lower left, but I think it falls below your usual standards in size and number of cars.

  2. On your theme of book people in Washington as opposed to crazier-than-one-makes-up-for-books people, you, John Scalzi have a new fan, a homeless woman who camps out at a Greater Altadena Zane Gray Riders of the Purple Sage Area public park, to whom I give my day-old newspapers. She was quite taken by your piece on how hard it is to write Science Fiction in the Trump Era. Last hardcover I saw her read was a Robert Grisham, I think The Associate. Hearts go out to people in Texas, Louisiana, Bangladesh a hundred times worse..

