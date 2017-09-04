Uncategorized

Labor Day Weekend Photos

John Scalzi11 Comments

Just some from around the house. 

(Arachnophobes, be aware the penultimate picture is of an orb weaver.)

Hope you’re having a good Labor Day long weekend.

11 thoughts on “Labor Day Weekend Photos

  2. Turquoise and orange – is that first photo going to be a movie poster? Isn’t it weird how you start to notice things like that after they’ve been pointed out to you? I never paid attention until I read an article filled with photos, all of them strongly contrasting the blue/orange, and now I see it everywhere.

    Gorgeous pics.

  5. You put them in that order, just so you could use the word “penultimate”, didn’t you? I understand fully.

  6. That particular type of orb spider is what we call a barn spider, and they’re simply wonderful to have around. They’re quite gentle, and I’ve even seen children play with them (though I’m not that brave). I love having them around my house!

  7. I’ll add that it’s better than the black widow I found in a moving box this morning. I rehomed her away from the house.

  9. Thank you SO MUCH for the warning at the beginning. I closed my eyes and scrolled safely past the orb weaver!

    Also, I had it in my e-mail notification of this blog post. That’s where I did the scrolling. :-)

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s