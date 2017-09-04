Just some from around the house.
(Arachnophobes, be aware the penultimate picture is of an orb weaver.)
Hope you’re having a good Labor Day long weekend.
11 thoughts on “Labor Day Weekend Photos”
I don’t see the orb weaver? Did you decide to be nice and not include it?
Turquoise and orange – is that first photo going to be a movie poster? Isn’t it weird how you start to notice things like that after they’ve been pointed out to you? I never paid attention until I read an article filled with photos, all of them strongly contrasting the blue/orange, and now I see it everywhere.
Gorgeous pics.
The spider shows up here at the blog, but not in the previews available via the email notifications.
Ooof. Zeus is looking skinny, not his normal sleek. I hope that’s just the filter. Lovely family and sky and spider.
You put them in that order, just so you could use the word “penultimate”, didn’t you? I understand fully.
That particular type of orb spider is what we call a barn spider, and they’re simply wonderful to have around. They’re quite gentle, and I’ve even seen children play with them (though I’m not that brave). I love having them around my house!
I’ll add that it’s better than the black widow I found in a moving box this morning. I rehomed her away from the house.
Re: Zeus:
He’s definitely not skinny. He is, however, getting older.
Thank you SO MUCH for the warning at the beginning. I closed my eyes and scrolled safely past the orb weaver!
Also, I had it in my e-mail notification of this blog post. That’s where I did the scrolling. :-)
Beautiful sunset pictures!
So, how has Athena’s first week of school gone?