2017 and Writing

I was asked recently how writing is going these days. Here’s the answer:

Slow.

Why is it going slow? Well, in no small part, because 2017 is one big gigantic trash fire, for reasons that I suspect are well known and about which I don’t need to delve into detail about right now. Because of this (and a couple of other things) I’ve found it makes it more difficult to focus. What I’m writing is good, but there’s less of it on a daily basis, and that’s something I’m having to work with and make adjustments for. Living in deeply stupid times is turning out to be a challenge, basically.

Please note this is not me gently prepping you for any delays with regard to books. Head On will publish in April and it will be fab. But for those of you interested in process: Hey, it’s harder this year! Because 2017!

And also, as a note to other authors and creative folks who have found themselves jammed up a bit this year as the real world blunders about their head, wrecking things: It’s not just you, and you’re not alone in this. Keep at it. It’s what I’m doing, even if more slowly than usual.