And yes, the game rather concretely makes the “lowest difficulty setting” point.
Here’s an article about it. And here’s the video showing it in action:
Before anyone asks, no, I had nothing to do with it, and no, I have no idea if the people who made the game read or knew about my article. And also, no, I’m not going to worry about whether or not I get credit for it. Remember that I myself was expanding on a comment writer Luke McKinney made in a Cracked article about straight male sexuality. This stuff gets around.
I am, however, amused to see it in an actual video game. All the dudes who whined about how the metaphor was all wrong will now have to grind their teeth when they set up their characters in this game. And that’s a lovely thought.
7 thoughts on “Yes, I’ve Heard About the New South Park Game’s Difficulty Settings”
We know the truth; you’re secretly writing for South Park.
Interesting that you can play the game as a t ranswoman. I don’t know how I feel about that, really.
Wow. Did you take the time to watch all 20 minutes and 48 seconds of that?
Knowing the South Park guys (as they are involved in the writing for the game), they’re going to find some way to spectacularly screw up the metaphor in new and exciting ways (considering South Park is the show that based a whole episode around the idea of defending homophobic slurs, and are perfectly okay with stereotypes of people with disabilities, along with the relevant slurs). I appreciate the gesture, but that alone is not enough for me to be willing to give the South Park people (even through a licensed property) a penny of my money.
This must obviously be for white cis dudes. I a Black Woman who likes to have my characters look like me. Why would I want to put up with the same sort of sh*t in an RPG that I put up with irl?
Jump to 5m40s if you want to see what’s being referred to.
I don’t get it, and watching 20 minutes is too high a threshold, especially with these inane presenters.