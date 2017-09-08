Another September weekend, another stack of new books and ARCs for you to peruse. What looks good? Spill in the comments!
(If you need a bigger picture to look at some of the graphic novel titles, here you go.)
Another September weekend, another stack of new books and ARCs for you to peruse. What looks good? Spill in the comments!
(If you need a bigger picture to look at some of the graphic novel titles, here you go.)
9 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/8/17”
Definitely Has the world ended yet. Enquiring minds need to know!
I clicked the link to embiggen, and Yahoo is giving me a Jedi Mind Trick:
403
This is not the page you’re looking for.
It goes on to say:
2017-09-08T21:17:13+00:00-4e2cc37a@server
It appears you don’t have permission to view this photo or video.
Here are some other photos from John Scalzi instead:
The care and feeding of a pet black hole lol tell us how that one is! 😂
I think I am very curious about “The Care and Feeding of your Pet Black Hole”. Is it YA?
I too am fascinated by the Care and Feeding of your pet Black Hole
Robert Silverberg, yes!!!
You get SO many books. A constant flood. How do you choose what to read?
curious about American Candide. Off to the Google!