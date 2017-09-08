Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 9/8/17

John Scalzi9 Comments

Another September weekend, another stack of new books and ARCs for you to peruse. What looks good? Spill in the comments!

(If you need a bigger picture to look at some of the graphic novel titles, here you go.)

9 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/8/17

  3. It goes on to say:
    2017-09-08T21:17:13+00:00-4e2cc37a@server

    It appears you don’t have permission to view this photo or video.
    Here are some other photos from John Scalzi instead:

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s