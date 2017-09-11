Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 9/11/17

John Scalzi5 Comments

Let’s start off the week right, with a big ol’ stack of new books and ARCs that have arrived at the Scalzi Compound. See anything here you like? Give it a shoutout in the comments.

5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/11/17

  3. @James: He was telling me a bit about it this weekend and I’m really looking forward to it when I have two free minutes to spend ordering it.

  5. Alliance of Equals was originally published in hardcover or trade paperback back in July 2016. Their next new novel will be Neogenesis, due out in January.

