Let’s start off the week right, with a big ol’ stack of new books and ARCs that have arrived at the Scalzi Compound. See anything here you like? Give it a shoutout in the comments.
Let’s start off the week right, with a big ol’ stack of new books and ARCs that have arrived at the Scalzi Compound. See anything here you like? Give it a shoutout in the comments.
5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/11/17”
I heard that Cargill has a new novel out. Anything by the cowriter of the MCU Dr. Strange movie gets a thumbs up from me.
I wish I got a stack of books sent to me every week! LOL
@James: He was telling me a bit about it this weekend and I’m really looking forward to it when I have two free minutes to spend ordering it.
Always happy to see a new Lee and MIller book
Alliance of Equals was originally published in hardcover or trade paperback back in July 2016. Their next new novel will be Neogenesis, due out in January.