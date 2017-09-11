Folks, let’s have a moment of silence for my wife’s iPod Nano, a fourth generation version of the machine, which finally called it a day after nearly nine years of service, which in this age of planned obsolescence, is an impressively long run. Krissy went to wake it up this morning to run on the treadmill and it just wouldn’t turn on, despite being fully charged. This was a very sad day for Krissy. All her favorite playlists were in there.
The iPod Nano is survived by Krissy’s Samsung Galaxy S7, which has access to Spotify and Google Music and of course YouTube Red. But it’s just not the same.
Farewell, little blue iPod Nano. You were too beautiful for this world. May you scroll freely in the dimensions beyond this, playing Blondie and Concrete Blonde in eternity.
10 thoughts on “The Death of an iPod Nano”
I love my iPod Nano 4th Generation (PRODUCT) RED. It’s just perfect for running and walking. I will miss this iPod when it is gone. I don’t care that my phone can do “all that and more.” :)
I dread the day when my silver iPod Classic gives up the ghost. I have copied my playlists into document form, so I can set them up again on whatever music streamer I decide to use, but it won’t be the same …
John – there’s an issue with all models of the Nano that causes the power button stop working. If that’s the case, you can wake it by unplugging it then plugging it in then unplugging it again. It works on my wife’s that did the same thing.
Email me off the list & I’ll be happy to send you 2 of them
I even have an original shuffle that still works if you want that too
Generally, I’m not a huge fan of Apple’s devices (love Macs, though) but may my iPod shuffle live forever. I love that thing.
Tell us its name, so that we may mourn its passing properly.
Concrete Blonde? Your wife has good taste. RIP little Nano.
RIP little blue iPod nano.
Could just be a dead battery that won’t take a charge any more. It happens. But unless you’re handy with repairing electronics or know somebody who will do it for you as a favor, it’s hard to justify the cost of fixing it.
Ya know, one thing that is always in the back of my head while watching “Guardians of the Galaxy” is the thought that says “theres no way any cassette deck would last that long being used every day.”
But Quill just got a zune, so he should be good for a couple sequels.
Guy has a matter-spray-gun that reconstructs missing parts of his ship just by pointing it at the damage and squeezing the trigger, but he doesnt have a decent music player?
Something isnt lining up here.