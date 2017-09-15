This morning was dewy and we have quite a lot of spiders around the Scalzi Compound (it being a rural area and full of bugs, you see), so I went out with my camera and took pictures of some of the webs, and occasionally, the webs’ architects as well. The collection of images is here, if you’d like to see them. Obviously for the spider-sensitive, this collection will feature arachnids, so be aware. I’m making this its own album and will probably add to it over time, so if you like spiders and spiderwebs, check in from time to time.
4 thoughts on “A Spiderweb Collection”
I walked through a spiderweb the other day. Didn’t even flinch.
I too love morning dew on spider webs.
Southeast Texas… we get a lot of spiders in our homes here, but that’s a good thing–they eat the monster cockroaches the piney woods and Gulf Coast are known for. I’ll take a spider over a fat grandaddy cockroach any day, and twice on Sundays.
Haven’t seen a really breathtaking web in a while, though. Maybe that means the roaches are winning? Still, the big Orb-Weavers and the Banana Spiders make the best webs down here. Yours looks like a Wolf Spider funnel web. Some of them look like wire-frames of gravity wells…
Your photos are amazing! We’re just starting to get Harvest Spiders out here in Oregon. They’re huge and beautiful and they make the most beautiful webs. It’s considered lucky to have one at your doorway and I’ve got one on my front door lamp this season so let the luck happen! I’m calling it Herman.