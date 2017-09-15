The conditions are not usually right around here to capture a fog bow in a full arc, but this morning I got lucky and also had my phone camera with me. It records panoramas, which was useful because the fog bow was just too wide to be captured in the usual 16:9 frame of the phone camera. So here we are: a fogbow, which I am posting here for posterity’s sake, and also because it’s pretty. Good morning, world.
2 thoughts on “Fogbow!”
Wow! I’m not sure I’ve seen one of those before! Makes your world look like a snow globe!
No Hard Cider? Oh. I’m disappointed. (Not really.)