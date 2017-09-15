If you were wondering if any new books and ARCs have come to the Scalzi Compound recently, the answer is, why, yes, they have. And here they are! Tell me which titles here intrigue you, down in the comments!
If you were wondering if any new books and ARCs have come to the Scalzi Compound recently, the answer is, why, yes, they have. And here they are! Tell me which titles here intrigue you, down in the comments!
13 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/15/17”
IRON ANGELS by Eric Flint and my friend Alistair Kimble!
The CORE!!!!! Can’t wait.
What do you do with all these books they send you? I can imagine a house big enough to handle all those books, but they’re owned by people with names like “Gates”, “Bezos”, and “Buffett”.
Peter Clines is usually fun although I am curious about that giant “Embrace the Romance” book with no author listed.
I find the title and spine of Ben Franklin’s In My Bathroom irresistible!
Here’s what Scalzi does with his books: https://whatever.scalzi.com/2010/03/08/because-people-ask-book-acquisition-details/
I have curiosity about The Potemkin Mosaic.
Just started re-watching Bablyon 5. What a great show. A little cheese with the entree to be sure, but entertaining storyline, cohesively delivered!
“Babylon 5 was a dream given form…” For its day, B5 was the best show ever and influenced everything that came after, sf/f or no. I still hope to see JMS’s original vision made into a movie someday. So that would be my choice from this lovely collection.
A new Catherine Asaro! Excellent.
Bebe — need advice! Haven’t read Asaro before. Recs on which to start with?
What’s the Ben Franklin one about?
Someone mentioned spiders eating roaches (yay spiders!). This made me think of “The Cockroaches of Stay More,” by Donald Harington, which is back in print on Kindle. This book does for cockroaches what “Watership Down” does for rabbits. I doubt it would stop anyone from spraying, but you might be moved to say “Sorry, Sam.” The book incorporates large amounts of information about the natural history of Periplaneta americana (the starring species) but it’s not dry–it’s hilarious. I laughed up till the last ten pages or so–the end was incoherent, I suspect the author was either drunk or totally out of ideas on how to finish. Or both–I suppose he could have been so frustrated he got drunk. It’s still worth reading.
@susan5660 Thanks for that. Curiosity curiously satisfied.
mtzjotz – “Bronze Skies” is the second book in Asaro’s Major Bhajann series. I bought “Undercity”, which is the first volume and read it before I read the ARC of “Bronze Skies” and quite enjoyed them both. Now at some point in the future I will attempt to figure out where to go from here; probably book number 1 in the Skolian Empire series.