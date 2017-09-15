Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 9/15/17

John Scalzi13 Comments

If you were wondering if any new books and ARCs have come to the Scalzi Compound recently, the answer is, why, yes, they have. And here they are! Tell me which titles here intrigue you, down in the comments!

  2. The CORE!!!!! Can’t wait.

    What do you do with all these books they send you? I can imagine a house big enough to handle all those books, but they’re owned by people with names like “Gates”, “Bezos”, and “Buffett”.

  3. Peter Clines is usually fun although I am curious about that giant “Embrace the Romance” book with no author listed.

  7. Just started re-watching Bablyon 5. What a great show. A little cheese with the entree to be sure, but entertaining storyline, cohesively delivered!

  8. “Babylon 5 was a dream given form…” For its day, B5 was the best show ever and influenced everything that came after, sf/f or no. I still hope to see JMS’s original vision made into a movie someday. So that would be my choice from this lovely collection.

  11. What’s the Ben Franklin one about?

    Someone mentioned spiders eating roaches (yay spiders!). This made me think of “The Cockroaches of Stay More,” by Donald Harington, which is back in print on Kindle. This book does for cockroaches what “Watership Down” does for rabbits. I doubt it would stop anyone from spraying, but you might be moved to say “Sorry, Sam.” The book incorporates large amounts of information about the natural history of Periplaneta americana (the starring species) but it’s not dry–it’s hilarious. I laughed up till the last ten pages or so–the end was incoherent, I suspect the author was either drunk or totally out of ideas on how to finish. Or both–I suppose he could have been so frustrated he got drunk. It’s still worth reading.

  13. mtzjotz – “Bronze Skies” is the second book in Asaro’s Major Bhajann series. I bought “Undercity”, which is the first volume and read it before I read the ARC of “Bronze Skies” and quite enjoyed them both. Now at some point in the future I will attempt to figure out where to go from here; probably book number 1 in the Skolian Empire series.

