Today in I Need a Better Class of Detractor

Well, specifically this silly person said I would never earn out [x] amount of money I got as an advance, and also that I would in fact never see [x] amount of money, because of reasons they left unspecified but which I assume were to suggest that my contracts would be cancelled long before I got the payout. As [x] amount of money seems to suggest this silly person is talking about my multi-book multi-year contracts, let me say:
1. lol, no;
2. [x] was not the sum for any of my contracts (either for individual works or in aggregate) so that’s wrong to begin with;
3. It’s pretty clear that this silly person has very little idea how advances work in general, or how they are paid out;
4. It’s also pretty clear this silly person has very little idea how advances work with long-term, multi-project contracts in particular, or how they are paid out;
5. Either this silly person has never signed a book contract, or they appear to have done a very poor job of negotiating their contracts;
6. In any event, it’s very clear this silly person has no idea about the particulars of my business.
Which makes sense as I don’t go into great detail about them in public. But it does mean that people asserting knowledge of my business are likely to be flummoxed by the actual facts. Like, for example, the fact that I’m already earning royalties on work tied into those celebrated-yet-apparently-actually-cursed contracts. Royalties, I’ll note for those of you not in the publishing industry, are paid out after you earn back an advance.
How am I getting royalties on a work tied to contracts that this silly person has assured all and sundry I will never earn out? The short answer is because I’ve earned out, obviously. The slightly longer answer is that my business deals are interesting and complex and designed to roll money to me on a steady basis over a long period of time, but when you are a silly person who apparently knows nothing about how book contracts work (either my specific ones, or by all indications book contracts in general) and you have an animus against me because, say, you’re an asshole, or because of group identification politics that require that I must actually be a raging failure, for reasons, you are prone to assert things that are stupid about my business and show your complete ignorance of it. And then I might be inclined to point and laugh about it.
In any event, this is a fine time to remind people of two things. The first thing is that I have detractors, and it’s very very important to them that I’m seen as a failure. There’s nothing I can ever do or say to dissuade them against this idea, so the least I can do is offer them advice, which is to make their assertions of my failure as non-specific as possible, because specificity is not their friend. I would also note to them that regardless, my failures, real or imagined, will not make them any more successful in their own careers. So perhaps they should focus on the things they can materially effect, i.e., their own writing and career, and worry less about what I’m doing.
Second, if someone other than me, my wife, my agent or my business partners (in the context of their own contracts with me) attempts to assert knowledge of my business, you may reliably assume they are talking out of their ass. This particularly goes for my various detractors, most of whom don’t appear to have any useful understanding of how the publishing industry works outside of their (and this is a non-judgmental statement) self-pub and micro-pub worlds, which are different beasts than the part I work in, and also just generally dislike me and want me to be a miserable failure and are annoyed when I persist in not being either. Wishing won’t make it so, guys.
Bear in mind speculating about my business is perfectly fine, and even if it wasn’t I couldn’t stop it anyway. Speculate away! People have done it for years, both positively and negatively, and most of the time it’s fun to watch people guess about it. Even this silly person’s speculation is kind of fun, in the sense it’s interesting to see all the ways it’s wrong. But to the extent that the unwary may believe this silly person (or other such silly people among my detractors, and as a spoiler they are all fairly silly on this topic) knows what they are talking about with regard to my business: Honey, no. They really don’t. They have their heads well up their asses.
Or, as I said on Twitter:
And actually the dog has been in the same room as my contracts, so in fact she might know more. Keep that in mind the next time a detractor opines on my business.
22 thoughts on “Today in I Need a Better Class of Detractor”
If you’re wondering why I didn’t link to the particular piece I’m talking about, the answer is, I didn’t feel like it. Feel free to seek out that particular garbage fire on your own; it’s not that hard to find.
I’m really thinking that various Business of Writing panels and advice need to include “focus on establishing yourself as yourself, rather than trying to position yourself as a successful person’s archnemesis.” Because, man, are some people insisting on doing that, despite it being a garbage fire thing to do.
Pfft why let facts cloud an argument ? :P
Marshall Ryan Maresca:
That’s because those people don’t have confidence in the quality of their own work, I suspect, and also because they’re just generally assholes.
And FWIW you might live in rural Ohio but you don’t have access to MY tractor.
First it’s not in rural Ohio. And second I’ve not granted you access – unless your dog negotiated that with my dog while neither of us were watching ?
So you might need to clarify that you have access to a lot of tractors, or many tractors.
But not all.
Should you ever want to stop by we could negotiate about my tractor :P
The dogs are tricky!
Googling for “generally assholes” and lo – there’s that person as the result ! :)
Gotta love google :)
I’ll have to have a talk with the dog.
All the hate currently in the world is making my eyes glaze over.
You’ve been ego-surfing again, haven’t you John? You KNOW about this… that way lie assholes. Also twits. Not to mention the clueless idiots.
You should re run that “insult John scalzi” contest from ?? years back. You will definitely get a better class of detractor from that.
Rickg17:
Someone pointed me at it, actually, and I had just finished work, so.
Eek. I admire your sense of humour in the face of nonsense like this. You’re stronger than I am! I know myself and I’d be so anxious over being analyzed like that online. It’s genuinely admirable that you’re able to turn the nonsense into a levelheaded discussion of how publishing actually, you know, works.
Well, to focus on the good, congratulations on earning out your advance and getting royalties!
A co-worker whose behavior I won’t go into here, other than to say they caused more stress and tension in a few months than I had in five years with my current employer and nearly made me quit one of the most stress-free jobs I’ve ever had, made me come up with on the following guidelines:
1) Avoid assholes whenever possible.
2) If assholes can’t be avoided, ignore them as much as possible.
3) If assholes can’t be ignored, interact with them as little as possible.
Wait…are the internetz a lie?
http://celebritynetworth.wiki/net-worth/john-scalzi-net-worth/
Matt:
Well, it’s closer than the site that suggested I was worth over $600 million.
It would be nice to be worth $13M (or especially $600M!) but not splashed all over the Internets. Give me the money but not the fame, thank you very much.
At least your dog knows what winning smells like.
Pizza?
Wow. You’re not only ruining science fiction, you’re ruining the assholes’ schadenfreude. (Come to think of it, Schadenfreude of the Assholes would be an excellent name for a rock band)
It’s impossible to reason someone out of something they were never reasoned into. Those of us who believe in facts often forget that to the Fox News/RSHD/MAGA/asshole crowd, facts are occasionally interesting, but not really germane to how they establish their beliefs.
They believe that something that rhymes is truer than something that doesn’t. They believe that “common sense” is more important than “scientific research.” They believe that everything was great in the (largely mythical) past, and that liberals and other traitors have screwed it up. They believe scientists are wrong about anything that’s inconvenient for them, especially if only 97% of scientists agree. They believe that being certain implies being correct (whereas in fact the people who are least certain are most often right, because they keep checking and testing and confirming).
If they are your detractors, that in itself is a ringing endorsement.
Well, I see that crazy is continuing.
On the one hand, as amusing as these posts of yours are, they do make me want to seek out the detractors’ pieces so I can laugh at them more directly (in my own head, anyway).
On the other hand, it’s gotten to the point that reading anything written by your detractors makes me want to gouge my eyes out, and so I successfully resist.
I guess this is personal growth or something!