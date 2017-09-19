Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 9/19/17: Chicago

John Scalzi

Krissy and I are playing hooky today because we’re going to the Alison Moyet concert in Chicago, which necessitated a bit of a drive. Well, we’re here now, and the view from the hotel is lovely, nary a parking lot in sight. How is your day?

  1. Might I recommend that you stay through the weekend for this. Four of my favorite live bands: Antietam: Condo Fucks (aka Yo La Tengo as a cover band): Jon Langford (from the Mekons and David’s little brother) and Skull Orchard; and Eleventh Dream Day are playing on Saturday.

  2. I also am in Chicago just now, not for the concert; also my view is considerably less green than yours! In any event, have a pleasant evening…

  5. Lovely day in the SF Bay Area, just chillin’ & reading. Or trying to. Husband is describing plots of books, one after another. For over an hour. I may need to kiss him to shut him up, at least for a while.

  6. That photo confirmed that you’re staying very close to the venue — I recognize the pond and statue in the distance. Just up the street from the venue is a wonderful fondue place called Geja’s. The restaurant in the hotel just changed names and chefs so I can’t vouch for it.

    Not trying to be stalker-y. I will remain 20 miles away.

  8. Arrrr, me day is right fine, mateys! Happy Talk Like a Pirate (sort of) Day. Okay, sorry, I swear I did not plague my coworkers with bad pirate imitations. Not too much, anyway.

