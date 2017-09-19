Krissy and I are playing hooky today because we’re going to the Alison Moyet concert in Chicago, which necessitated a bit of a drive. Well, we’re here now, and the view from the hotel is lovely, nary a parking lot in sight. How is your day?
9 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 9/19/17: Chicago”
Might I recommend that you stay through the weekend for this. Four of my favorite live bands: Antietam: Condo Fucks (aka Yo La Tengo as a cover band): Jon Langford (from the Mekons and David’s little brother) and Skull Orchard; and Eleventh Dream Day are playing on Saturday.
I also am in Chicago just now, not for the concert; also my view is considerably less green than yours! In any event, have a pleasant evening…
And I forgot to put the link in my comment above:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1856650057932043/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2225%22%2C%22sid_reminder%22%3A%226467583530555470531%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D
Your here? Cool. Nice view of LIncoln Park you have there. You are very close to the zoo. It’s always worth a walk through. Have a lovely time.
Lovely day in the SF Bay Area, just chillin’ & reading. Or trying to. Husband is describing plots of books, one after another. For over an hour. I may need to kiss him to shut him up, at least for a while.
That photo confirmed that you’re staying very close to the venue — I recognize the pond and statue in the distance. Just up the street from the venue is a wonderful fondue place called Geja’s. The restaurant in the hotel just changed names and chefs so I can’t vouch for it.
Not trying to be stalker-y. I will remain 20 miles away.
Isn’t there a boat parking lot over there somewhere?
Arrrr, me day is right fine, mateys! Happy Talk Like a Pirate (sort of) Day. Okay, sorry, I swear I did not plague my coworkers with bad pirate imitations. Not too much, anyway.
Lovely!